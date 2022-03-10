U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Nextensa Nv/sa: Shares Repurchase

Nextensa NV
·2 min read
In this article:
  NEXTA.BR
Nextensa NV
Nextensa NV

NEXTENSA NV/SA: SHARES REPURCHASE

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies
and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between March 3, 2022 and March 9, 2022 included it has repurchased 4,859 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of € 65.09 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.


Detailed operations per day

Date

Number of shares

Average price (€)

Minimum price (€)

Maximum price (€)

Total price (€)

03/03/2022

1,000

65.68

65.40

65.90

65,680.00

04/03/2022

1,100

65.03

64.70

65.20

71,530.00

07/03/2022

1,000

63.59

62.50

64.70

63,588.80

08/03/2022

659

64.40

64.10

64.70

42,441.90

09/03/2022

1,100

66.40

66.20

66.50

73,042.00

Total

4,859

65.09

316,282.70

Following the above transactions, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 37,608 (0.38% out of a total of 10,002,102 shares) as of 9 March 2022.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Michel Van Geyte,
Chief Executive Officer
+32 3 238 98 77
michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 31/12/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion. Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d’Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. In addition, there is also a development pipeline in Belgium and Luxembourg of more than 300,000 m² of offices and residential real estate. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 660.1 million (value on 09/03/2022).



1 Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.


Attachment


