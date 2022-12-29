U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Nextensa sells the Titanium site in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Codic, for 110 million euros

Nextensa NV
·3 min read
Nextensa NV
Nextensa NV

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 29 December 2022, 5.40 PM


Nextensa sells the Titanium site in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to Codic, for 110 million euros


Codic is a Belgian real estate player operating in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Hungary. In November 2021, Nextensa signed an agreement with Codic to sell 100% of the shares of the Luxembourg company GK5 Sàrl, owner of the Titanium site in the Cloche d'Or district, under conditions precedent. The effective transfer of the shares took place today. The total investment reaches 110 million euros.

With this sale, the real estate investor and developer Nextensa realises a significant capital gain in the last quarter of 2022. Furthermore, the rental income from the Titanium building on the site - representing approximately 2.6 million euros in 2022 - is still contributing fully to this year's net result.

« The sale of this site is part of Nextensa's debt reduction strategy and provides a significant capital gain that will have a strong positive impact on the 2022 results. »
- Michel Van Geyte, CEO of Nextensa

The Titanium site is located on the west of the Cloche d'Or district in the city of Luxembourg. This new urban district is the result of a long-term urban planning process, which originated from the southward expansion strategy of the Luxembourg capital. Today, the Cloche d'Or is being developed as a sustainable, hyper-connected, mixed-use neighbourhood. A place where quality of life is crucial. With the acquisition of the Titanium site, Codic strengthens its presence in this innovative environment.

« We are pleased to have reached a closing with Nextensa to acquire this site in the Cloche d'Or district, located between the Route d'Esch and Avenue Guillaume Kroll. We will develop a large-scale project with strong architectural, environmental and social features. This acquisition also marks the first success of our new department Codic Invest, which has managed to raise significant funds from investors, together with Bank Degroof Petercam. Through this new business activity, we offer our financial partners the possibility of investing alongside us, benefiting from our thirty years of Luxembourg experience and our know-how, all in a perfect alignment of interests. » - Thierry Behiels, CEO of Codic International

Codic has an ambitious project to redevelop this logistics site of some 3.3 hectares. The group wants to transform this industrial site into a multifunctional complex that integrates the environmental and social criteria of its CSR-policy. This mixed development will include offices, services and a hotel.

The reconversion of an industrial site is not a first for Codic in Luxembourg. The former Ford garages and the AEG Siemens site on the Kirchberg Plateau were successfully developed as part of The Square and K2 projects.


About Nextensa

Nextensa NV/SA is a mixed real estate investor and developer. The company's investment portfolio, which is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (46%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (13%) and has a total value of approximately 1.35 billion euros as at 30/09/2022. As a developer, Nextensa is mainly active in the design of large urban developments. At Tour&Taxis (a development of more than 50,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of emblematic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of over 400,000 m² comprising offices, shops and housing. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €541,1 million (on 30/09/2022). For more information, please visit www.nextensa.eu.

About Codic

CODIC has been a passionate property developer for over 50 years. The group focuses its developments on office, retail and residential projects. Each of its projects is characterised by the creation of pleasant living spaces. The fundamental principles of CODIC are a strong architectural identity, the quality of planning and materials, the use of high-level technology, careful landscaping and a commitment to sustainable development in all projects. CODIC is developing its know-how throughout Europe: in Belgium, France, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Hungary and Spain. CODIC has been present in Luxembourg since 1989 and has already developed nearly 250,000 m² in Luxembourg. For more information, please visit www.codic.eu


For more information :

Michel Van Geyte
Chief Executive Officer Nextensa
+32 3 238 98 77
michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

Thierry Behiels
Chief Executive Officer Codic International
+32 2 663 20 52
t.behiels@codic.eu

Attachment


