Nextep Partners with Health Advocate

NORMAN, Okla., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextep is excited to announce its partnership with Health Advocate, a personalized service to help employees experience optimal benefits support.

While Nextep has always offered personalized benefit support to its clients, the organization is taking it to a new level with Health Advocate. Nextep clients and their employees will gain access to benefits experts for one-on-one consultations to address all health and benefits questions.

"I've personally experienced the headache of trying to choose the right benefits plan for my family and spent hours of research trying to find the best doctors," said Brian Fayak, Nextep Founder and CEO. "That's why it's imperative we give our people the tools they need to feel supported. It's what led us to partner with Health Advocate and offer it as a free service to our clients."

Nextep prides itself on providing personalized support to clients and their employees; in fact, providing exceptional service is in the company's mission statement. Nextep even dedicates a client success coordinator to each client - one who knows their relationship with Nextep.

With all of that in mind, it only makes sense that Nextep would consistently improve what it offers to its people. With Health Advocate added to the ongoing list of Nextep services, clients will still get the same personalized support they're used to, with the addition of experts who know the ins and outs of healthcare.

Health advocates can walk employees through benefit plan options to navigate open enrollment, review claims and address billing issues, find in-network providers and transfer medical records, and so much more. They truly are personal advocates for all health-related questions and concerns.

Nextep's Health Advocate services support the whole family and are available to all clients and their employees who are enrolled in Nextep medical plans. Plus, these services extend to the members' spouses, dependents, parents, and parents-in-law at no cost, whether they're on Nextep's health plan or not.

Health Advocate is also completely confidential. Since it's a third-party service, none of the information shared with a health advocate is shared with employers or Nextep.

For more info on Nextep's services, visit nextep.com.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides small and mid-sized companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of their administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.



