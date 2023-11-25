Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Nexteq (LON:NXQ) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nexteq is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$11m ÷ (US$97m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Nexteq has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 7.0% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Nexteq's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Nexteq's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Nexteq's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Nexteq has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From Nexteq's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Nexteq is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 68% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Nexteq does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

