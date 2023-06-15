Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Nexteq (LON:NXQ), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nexteq is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$8.9m ÷ (US$96m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Nexteq has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 7.6% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nexteq compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nexteq.

So How Is Nexteq's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Nexteq doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 31% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Nexteq has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 23% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Nexteq. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Nexteq, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

