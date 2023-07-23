Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.03

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of August to $0.03. This takes the annual payment to 2.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Nexteq Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Nexteq's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 99.5%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the company could be paying out more than double what it is earning, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Nexteq's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Nexteq's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.0165, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.0367. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.3% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Nexteq might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Nexteq's EPS has declined at around 3.7% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Nexteq's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Nexteq that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

