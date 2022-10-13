U.S. markets closed

NextEra Energy announces appointment of Nicole S. Arnaboldi to board of directors

·2 min read

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced the appointment of Nicole S. Arnaboldi to its board of directors.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Nicole to the NextEra Energy board," said John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy. "Nicole brings to our board a wealth of finance and business expertise, along with a proven track record as an experienced leader and strategist in investment banking and private equity for more than three decades. We look forward to benefitting from her valuable insight and counsel as we continue to grow NextEra Energy and position the company to lead the decarbonization of the U.S. economy."

Ms. Arnaboldi has been a partner at Oak Hill Capital Management since 2021. She was previously the vice chairman of Credit Suisse Asset Management and a managing director of Credit Suisse Securities Corp. from 2000 to 2019. Prior to her roles at Credit Suisse, Ms. Arnaboldi served as a managing director of its predecessor, Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette (DLJ), in the firm's venture capital group from 1985 to 1992 and then in its private equity group, where she became a managing director in 1996.

Ms. Arnaboldi holds a law degree from Harvard Law School, a Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2022 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites:  www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-announces-appointment-of-nicole-s-arnaboldi-to-board-of-directors-301649075.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

