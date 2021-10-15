U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.00
    +18.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,952.00
    +168.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,094.00
    +56.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.70
    +11.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.09
    +0.78 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.20
    -16.70 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.58
    -2.06 (-11.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3300
    +0.6530 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,418.09
    +1,619.12 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,405.54
    +30.31 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.99
    +18.28 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.385 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 26, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/NextEra Energy, Inc.)

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.GulfPower.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-301400802.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Plug Power CEO: Hydrogen adoption will create 'lots and lots of jobs' in the US

    Plug Power announced a string of new partnerships and a major acquisition at its annual symposium Thursday, riding on the momentum of a global push to accelerate the adoption of clean energy.

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • Plug Power forecasts $3 billion in annual sales by 2025

    Growing demand for fuel cells, electrolyzers and hydrogen produced through renewable electricity have prompted the Latham manufacturer to increase sales forecasts as it introduces more applications and expands its presence around the world.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • Out-of-the-blue phone call resulted in Tesla's huge Austin land buy

    Real estate broker Matt Mathias was pulling up his ski pants in Telluride, Colorado, when he said he got the call that would further change Austin's trajectory. A Tesla executive was on the phone: Elon Musk, searching for a location for a new electric vehicle factory, didn't like the sites he had visited and was getting ready to leave town.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Insiders are Selling Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as it Approaches Our Intrinsic Value Point

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) joined the cohort of financial institutions that kicked off the Q3 earnings season. While the news took it to a new multi-year high, the insiders seem to be predominantly selling as the price reaches our intrinsic value point.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.