NextEra Energy is once again recognized as No. 1 in its industry on Fortune's list of 'World's Most Admired Companies'

NextEra Energy ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry and received the highest overall company scores across all industries in Florida

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced it has been named to Fortune's 2023 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" and ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry for the 16th time in 17 years. NextEra Energy, whose principal businesses are Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, also received the highest overall company scores across all industries in Florida.

"We are honored to be recognized again on Fortune's prestigious list as the leader within our industry," said John Ketchum, NextEra Energy chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This recognition reflects our success in executing our long-term strategy of delivering low-cost clean energy solutions to our customers in Florida and across the nation, while giving back to the communities that we serve and generating value to our shareholders and all our stakeholders. Our team of 15,000 talented professionals work every day to identify ways to improve our business so that we can deliver even more value to our customers. With the hard work, perseverance and commitment to excellence of our employees, we are shaping how energy is produced and delivered while advancing a sustainable energy future."

In the electric and gas utilities industry, NextEra Energy ranked No. 1 for six of the nine rated attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value and quality of products/services.

Performance highlights for NextEra Energy include:

Leading the world in wind, solar and battery storage energy – NextEra Energy is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. NextEra Energy Resources continues to advance its position as the leading developer and operator of wind, solar and battery storage projects, adding more than 8,000 megawatts (MW) to its backlog in 2022. Also in 2022, FPL, the national leader in solar energy, placed approximately 450 MW of cost-effective solar in service, and began construction of the FPL Cavendish NextGen Hydrogen Hub – Florida's first-of-its-kind "green hydrogen" facility – which is scheduled to open later this year.

Investing in American infrastructure – In 2022, NextEra Energy invested more than $19 billion in clean energy infrastructure, making NextEra Energy among the largest capital investors across any industry in the U.S.

Providing outstanding value for shareholders – NextEra Energy outperformed the S&P 500 Index by nearly 10% in 2022. In terms of total shareholder return, NextEra Energy has outperformed the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Utilities Index on a three, five-, 10- and 15-year basis. Over the past 15 years, NextEra Energy has outperformed nearly all of the other companies in the S&P 500 Utilities Index and more than tripled the average total shareholder return of the index.

Delivering clean, low-cost energy – NextEra Energy has one of the lowest emissions profiles of any utility in North America. In 2021, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and carbon dioxide rates were 98%, 74% and 51% lower, respectively, than the U.S. electric power sector average. In 2022, NextEra Energy announced Real Zero ™ , the most ambitious carbon-emissions-reduction goal ever set by an energy producer, seeking to eliminate carbon emissions from its operations by no later than 2045, while leveraging low-cost renewables to drive energy affordability for customers. A significant portion of NextEra Energy's plan to eliminate carbon emissions is designed to take place at FPL, which intends to achieve Real Zero across its operations at zero incremental cost for customers, relative to alternatives, and to keep FPL customer bills among the lowest in the country, just as they have been for more than a decade.

Providing outstanding customer value – Consistently one of the nation's cleanest and most reliable electric utilities, FPL continues to deliver on its outstanding value proposition of low bills, high reliability, outstanding customer service and clean energy solutions for 5.8 million customers in Florida. In 2022, FPL's relentless focus on productivity and making smart capital investments for the benefit of customers helped keep residential customer bills the lowest among Florida investor-owned utilities and more than 30% below the national average.

Providing outstanding reliability – FPL was recognized in 2022 for the seventh time in eight years as being the most reliable electric utility in the nation. Last year, FPL delivered its best-ever service reliability and was named a recipient of the ReliabilityOne ™ National Reliability Excellence Award. The prestigious award, presented by PA Consulting, reflects FPL's continued focus on customer service, technology deployment, operational successes and data analytics.

Responding to unprecedented natural disasters – In 2022, FPL responded to two major storms in Florida with hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Hurricane Ian made landfall as a high-end category 4 hurricane and one of the most powerful and destructive storms ever to make landfall in the continental U.S. Yet, with significant preparation and valuable storm-hardening investments, FPL restored service to about two-thirds of the more than 2.1 million affected customers after the first full day of restoration, the fastest restoration rate in FPL's history for a major hurricane. Within eight days, FPL had restored service to essentially all FPL customers who were able to safely accept power.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune's 2023 list of "World's Most Admired Companies," recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World" and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

