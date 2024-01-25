NextEra Pushes Renewable Plants to Fuel Explosive Demand From AI

(Bloomberg) -- The amount of electricity sucked up by artificial intelligence is expanding rapidly, with high stakes for tech firms desperate to hook up new data centers to power produced by wind and solar farms, according to NextEra Energy Inc.

“There is an enormous amount of demand being driven across the US economy by the growth in data centers, driven by a lot of things of course, but specifically generative AI,” Rebecca Kujawa, head of NextEra’s renewable development unit, said in a Thursday earnings call. “That growth is pretty explosive at this point.”

Clean energy development has been turbocharged in the US by rising demand for carbon-free power sources and tax credits bestowed in the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, both benefiting NextEra. At the same time, the rise of AI has contributed to the biggest jump in power demand in a generation, catching electric utilities and regulators off guard and even delaying retirement of polluting coal plants.

NextEra plans to build more than 3 gigawatts of clean power generation for data centers, Kujawa said. That’s part of the record 9 gigawatts of new renewable developments planned and added to its backlog last year. NextEra has more than 20 gigawatts of clean energy projects such as solar and wind farms that have yet to be built.

“For a number of these technology companies, it’s imperative that these projects get built on time, on budget, and produce the energy that they’re expecting,” Kujawa said. “Because the opportunity cost for these customers is so significant if they aren’t able to power them.”

NextEra shares rose as much as 4.1% Thursday in New York after posting fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates.

