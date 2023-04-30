NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NextGen Healthcare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$28m ÷ (US$871m - US$154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, NextGen Healthcare has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare Services industry average of 5.6%.

In the above chart we have measured NextGen Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NextGen Healthcare here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at NextGen Healthcare, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 8.1% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On NextGen Healthcare's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by NextGen Healthcare's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 25% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

