NextivaONE Is the Communication and Collaboration Tool Businesses Have Been Waiting For

Nextiva
·3 min read
Nextiva
Nextiva

Scottsdale, AZ, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever since the dawn of the digital age, businesses have chased after one so-called killer app after another. And nowhere is this truer than in the realm of communications and collaboration tools. But for every productivity boost created by a given app, a corresponding increase in fragmentation, cost, and user fatigue eventually set in and gave those benefits back.

But that's where a brand new entry into the business communications and collaboration space aims to change things once and for all. Nextiva, a company well-known for their business phone system, is now launching NextivaONE, a groundbreaking new platform that seeks to do away with the issues digital businesses have spent the last 20 years trying to overcome. And it's doing it by reimagining what digital communications and collaboration should look like for businesses in the 21st century. Here's an overview of the NextivaONE platform and what makes it a real game-changer for businesses.


Eliminating a Fragmented App Experience

Right now, if you were to ask the average worker what their favorite business app is, there's a good chance they couldn't answer you. There are simply too many options to consider, and none of them represent a one-size-fits-all solution (although many try). If anything, they'd be apt to point out the shortcomings of the apps they depend on and express frustration at their overall experience hopping between them.

And that's that very problem that NextivaONE aims to solve. It's a unified communication and collaboration platform that centers on an intuitive threaded conversation interface. The genesis of the idea is the fact that most businesses — even today — function as if they're disconnected in a connected world. NextivaONE's whole purpose is to help them to connect, synchronize, and work smarter.

To make that happen, NextivaONE offers a single user interface where you can communicate and work with team members and clients via:

  • Voice calls

  • SMS

  • Emails

  • Videoconferencing

  • Team messaging

  • File sharing

In other words, it puts every type of interaction at the users' fingertips, merging all of them into a natural conversation-style format.

The NextivaONE Experience

The best way to understand the NextivaONE experience is to imagine its use in a real-world scenario. A business user, for example, might field a customer phone call asking for an expedited product shipment. Not only would the user see a notation of the time, duration, and participants on the call in their communication timeline, but they could also enter notes about the discussion itself for their own reference.

From there, the user could reach out to another employee in the shipping department, right from the app. They could, for instance, start a video chat to relay the customer's request — even including the customer themselves if any clarification was needed. Critically — all of those interactions automatically appear in the threaded conversation display, alongside any other notes, shared documents, or emails related to the exchange.

An End To Siloed Data and Wasted Time

The net result of the NextivaONE approach to communications and collaboration is a streamlined and efficient user experience. It means users can accomplish most of their daily communications and work through a single interface. And it also means having a single, authoritative record of everything they get done. It eliminates fragmentation and data silos as an impediment to productivity.

And because NextivaONE serves as a communications hub both internally and externally, it enables a better customer experience by bringing employees and clients closer together than ever. It means faster problem resolution, stronger customer relationships, and the highest standard of customer care.

So, the bottom line here is that NextivaONE is — in a very literal sense — a game-changer for modern businesses. It's an all-in-one solution to a variety of problems created by businesses' rush to digitization. It's the kind of solution that feels as natural as it does obvious — and it will leave users wondering why it took so long for someone to think of it in the first place.

CONTACT: Jeremy Boudient Nextiva jeremy.boudinet -at- nextiva.com


