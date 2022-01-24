U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

NextKidney BV acquires Dialyss Pte Ltd

·3 min read

Strengthening the development of the first portable haemodialysis device

AMSTERDAM and SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextKidney BV is proud to announce the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Dialyss Pte Ltd as of January 1st, 2022. This acquisition marks a major milestone towards the commercialisation of the first truly portable, sorbent-based haemodialysis device, the Neokidney™ scheduled for 2023.

The Neokidney&#x002122; : truly portable, plug and play (home) haemodialysis device (PRNewsfoto/Nexkidney BV)
The Neokidney™ : truly portable, plug and play (home) haemodialysis device (PRNewsfoto/Nexkidney BV)

Dialyss Pte Ltd, incorporated in Singapore, specialises in innovative technologies for the sorbent-based regeneration of dialysate during (home) dialysis.

Bringing the expertise of both companies under the same roof creates unique opportunities to change the paradigm of home haemodialysis. The close integration of both teams will significantly increase the efficiency of development processes and reduce costs for supply chain, manufacturing and marketing. The combined team is currently preparing for a first-in-human trial in Singapore. This will be followed by a European multi-centre trial, and submission for CE marking scheduled in 2023.

The Neokidney™ will be ground-breaking for the daily treatment of dialysis patients all over the world. The device will be the world's smallest and most user friendly and cost effective home haemodialysis device, using only 4 litres of fluids per session. It is fully independent of water supply and drain, and can therefore be used by patients any time and anywhere.

The treatment of kidney failure is a growing issue for public health policies. Necessary for the survival of patients, it has a dramatic impact on the patient's quality of life and gives those suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD) the feeling of surviving rather than living. It is also one of the main sources of healthcare costs in western societies with over $36 billion spent in 2017 in the United States alone. There is an annual growth of 6% of kidney patients dependent on dialysis worldwide.

A shift from in-centre dialysis to home dialysis is strongly advocated by patients, desiring not only more individualized medical treatments but also seeking to significantly improve their quality of life. This is further amplified by the current effects of COVID-19, which underline the urgency of the shift towards home-based therapies.

"Joining forces with Dialyss Pte Ltd will bring Neokidney BV in the best position to ensure the success of the Neokidney™ and bring a real change to patient's Quality of Life," says Jérôme Augustin, CEO of NextKidney BV.

Dialyss CTO Dr. Christian Blüchel states, "Our sorbent technology is the key enabler for miniaturisation and cost effectiveness. This is what makes it possible to achieve the efficacy of a standard single pass therapy with only 4L of fluid where todays treatments require over 20L per session. We have also perfected our sorbent to provide a uniquely stable sodium profile during the entire therapy."

"I am happy we realized what was logical from the beginning, combining the strengths of the development teams in Singapore and Lausanne, creating one company with expert knowledge on high quality medical device development with top notch innovative sorbent technology," concludes John Stooker, CFO of NextKidney BV.

About NextKidney

NextKidney's mission is to develop and commercialize the Neokidney™ home haemodialysis device. Placing the patient at the centre of our attention, the company uses innovative technologies to offer a safe, easy-to-use, and widely available solution to improve ESRD patient's quality of life.

More information about NextKidney and the Neokidney™ can be found at www.nextkidney.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextkidney-bv-acquires-dialyss-pte-ltd-301466563.html

SOURCE NextKidney BV

