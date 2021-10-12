U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.80
    +4.61 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,509.10
    +13.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,519.38
    +33.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.01
    +14.37 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1534
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    -0.0350 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5960
    +0.2740 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,809.05
    -1,731.23 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.02
    -11.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Nextlink Internet Voted "Operator of the Year" by Industry Colleagues

·2 min read

HUDSON OAKS, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextlink Internet, an internet service provider focused on rural communities across the Central United States, has been chosen as "Operator of the Year" by its colleagues in the internet service provider (ISP) industry.

The company was recognized today at WISPAPALOOZA, the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association's (WISPA) major trade show. Winners of this award are selected based on being successful in business, willing to share knowledge, active in promoting the industry, and setting a positive example for other fixed-wireless and hybrid ISPs. This is Nextlink's first time winning the award.

"Nextlink is a shining example of the best of our industry," said Claude Aiken, President and CEO of WISPA. "They are one of the fastest growing broadband providers, with an unshakeable commitment to helping rural and small-town areas. Their recent successes in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) programs for closing the digital divide are a sign that the best is yet to come for them and their customers. They have proven the case that fixed-wireless and hybrid networks deliver, and we look forward to seeing what's next for them."

"We are grateful for this recognition, which is a testament to the efforts of the entire Nextlink team," said Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet. "Our team has been putting forth tremendous effort in expanding our service areas in 12 states across the country, and we have so much more good news yet to come. We are also proud to be leading the way for our industry in terms of successful engagement in the FCC's programs and in many public-private partnerships. It's humbling to have our success recognized by our peers in the industry."

For more information, please visit nextlinkinternet.com.

About Nextlink Internet
Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed internet and phone services in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The company operates a fully IP-based, carrier-class network from core to edge with more than 800 team members working across its 23 field offices to build extensive fiber and wireless infrastructure to serve beyond its current 75,000 customer base. As an active participant in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) programs to close the digital divide, Nextlink is working to rapidly connect hundreds of thousands of additional homes, schools, libraries, and businesses in small communities across 12 states within its expanding service footprint. For more information: nextlinkinternet.com.

About WISPA
WISPA's 1,000 members are composed of fixed Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) and the industry that supports fixed wireless broadband, including equipment suppliers, support services, and other components needed to run a successful business. Our members, and WISPs, in general, provide broadband access to millions of residential and business customers, often in exclusively rural areas. For more information: www.wispa.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextlink-internet-voted-operator-of-the-year-by-industry-colleagues-301397423.html

SOURCE Nextlink Internet

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid aims at concerns about Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system with its new driver assistance technology

    Lucid's "DreamDrive" doesn't have all of the features of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software, but it's designed to address a key concern raised by its rival's technology.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Huawei, Ericsson or Nokia? Apple or Samsung? U.S. or China? Who’s Winning the 5G Races

    The competition among equipment makers, countries and cellphone companies is heated. Here are the leaders in each of those races.

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • Apple Set for First MacBook Pro Revamp in Five Years on Oct. 18

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has set the date for a media event to unveil the first redesign to its MacBook Pro laptop in five years: Oct. 18. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Bur

  • Oracle Plans to Open 14 New Cloud Data Centers in Major Global Push

    The 14 new facilities, planned to open in the next year, will increase Oracle's capacity by almost 50%.

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Apple iPhone Wait Times Are at Multiyear Highs. What It Means for Sales.

    Long wait times for iPhones are a typical indicator of demand for Apple's flagship product. This year, the picture is a bit more complicated.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Executive Deferred Compensation Plans

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Are Ford's Chip Supplies Finally Improving?

    The automaker's good September sales numbers suggest the chip shortage might be easing, but concerns linger.

  • China Home Sales Are Falling Sharply

    Curbs on property lending and worries about the financial health of China Evergrande and other developers are sidelining house buyers.

  • Apple moves to stop court-ordered App Store changes in Epic Games feud

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan weighs the likelihood that Apple will be granted a hold on court-ordered changes to its App Store.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? IPhone 13 Promotions To Trigger Market Share War

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Florida-based burger and craft beer franchise expanding in Dallas

    Ford’s Garage, a Florida-based restaurant franchise, signed a multi-unit agreement to develop seven to 10 locations in the Dallas metroplex.