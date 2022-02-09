U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.16
    +53.62 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,787.51
    +324.73 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,383.45
    +189.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.71
    +32.33 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.17
    +0.81 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9400
    -0.0140 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4480
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,895.40
    +506.18 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.08
    +21.37 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,650.34
    +83.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

NextMart, Inc. - Acquisition of Oil Field Services Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NXMR

HOLYOKE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the assets and book of oilfield business from Defender Contracting, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, located in Monahans, Texas (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all the operational assets (e.g., ten oil field tractor trucks with trailers and related equipment), Defender's book of oilfield business, and retain most if not all of Defender's work force. These assets acquired from Defender will be placed into the Company's main oil field service operational entity, EMCO Oilfield Services, LLC ("Emco") which was originally acquired in January 2022.

William Bouyea (CEO of the Company), states…" This is exactly the type of ongoing acquisition we are currently focusing on to build the operational capacity of Emco. By structuring our oil field service asset acquisitions in this manner (e.g., placing them under one operational entity), Emco will be able to negotiate and sign larger Master Service Agreements ("MSA") for oil field services."

Defender is an oil field services company which mainly operates in the Permian Basin of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico since 2013. Over the last three fiscal years, Defender has produced top line revenue of approximately $4.6M USD. Defender specialized in bulk transportation services (e.g., asset-based trucking, chemical hauling, plant to plant transfers, etc.), oil and gas services (e.g., water hauling, drilling and frac site hauling, drilling fluids and kill mud, freshwater and kill mud, and frac tank rental and transport, etc.), and environmental services (e.g., tank cleaning, hydrocarbon and salt cleanup and remediation, site construction, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste transport).

You can view Defender's current web site at: www.DefenderContracting.com

Mr. Bouyea (CEO of the Company) stated further…" Emco will maintain the Defender office in West Texas which will allow them to provide oil field services across the Permian Basin. The Company will continue its asset roll up strategy in the oil field services industry to expand the operational footprint of its subsidiary Emco. We are looking for additional acquisitions in the oil field service industry and are currently in final negotiations with several operating entities. Our goal is to roll up oil field services operations into Emco in the Permian Basin as well as other hot oil production zones in the State of Texas. With the close of the Defender asset acquisition, Emco will have the asset footprint to meet our fiscal year 2022 and 2023 revenue goals of $10,000,000 USD and $20,000,000 USD, respectively, without further acquisition of related assets. But we have no plans to stop there. In short, the Company has a goal of becoming a significant player in the oil field service industry in the Permian Basin."

Please review Emco's web site at: https://emcooilfield.com/

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

CONTACT:

98 Lower Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01140

Company Web Site: https://nextmartcorporation.com/

Emco Oilfield Services, LLC Web Site: https://emcooilfield.com/

Twitter: @CorporationNxmr

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextmart-inc--acquisition-of-oil-field-services-company-301478426.html

SOURCE NextMart, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Today Is the Day Facebook Stock May Finally Stop Falling

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms may finally be bouncing off rock bottom following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but Teva stock popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • Enphase Energy Stock Jumps. It Has Solved the Solar Supply-Chain Problem.

    Enphase Energy shares were rising sharply Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. There are no disagreements between Branderiz and Enphase on any matters relating to operations, accounting principles, or policies, the company added in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • CVS Health Earnings Beat But Guidance Is Tepid; CVS Stock Slips

    CVS earnings topped estimates, though guidance implies an EPS dip in 2022. CVS stock slipped early Wednesday.

  • GPU Price Normalization Will be the Catalyst for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

    After months of sinking, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRSR) is finally catching a break, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend. However, earnings beat paired with the improving balance sheet at an attractive valuation might be just the winning combination the company needs.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Teva stock falls after revenue falls below expectations, full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top

  • Canopy Growth Stock Is Slipping After Earnings. Revenue Beat Forecasts.

    Canopy growth's sports hydration business BioSteel and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • Want 140% to 225% Gains? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Ark Invest currently has a price target of $3,000 on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), implying 225% upside by 2025. Given the potential gains, is it time to add these growth stocks to your portfolio?

  • Shares in Volkswagen and its top investor rise on Porsche listing hopes

    Hopes for more clarity around a possible listing of Volkswagen's luxury Porsche AG division lifted shares in Europe's largest carmaker and its top shareholder on Wednesday, traders said. Volkswagen shares rose as much as 7.2% while those in Porsche SE, which holds a 31.4% stake in the carmaker, were up as much as 8.3%, taking the top two spots in Germany's benchmark blue-chip DAX index. Traders pointed to a Reuters story fuelling hopes there could be news on a potential listing of Porsche AG at Volkswagen's annual press conference scheduled for March 15.

  • Why Apple Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Right Now

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) smashed past Wall Street estimates with a solid set of numbers when it released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results on Jan. 27, putting to bed any concerns about supply chain challenges hurting the tech giant's terrific momentum. Apple investors were a happy lot after the earnings report, as shares of the company rose 7% on Jan. 28. Let's look at the reasons why Apple is a top growth stock to buy right now.