U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.09
    -61.76 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,403.32
    -508.49 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,651.04
    -242.72 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    +1.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.51 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0640 (+3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5900
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,453.62
    -1,257.31 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.90
    -20.49 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.88
    -48.35 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

NextMart, Inc. Enters the Crypto Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce that the Company will be entering the crypto market.

William Bouyea (CEO of the Company), states…" We are excited to announce that we will be entering the crypto market as one of our initial business segments. We plan to not only acquire the necessary rigs to mine Ethereum, but we will be immediately buying nodes from established mining entities that have actual success in crypto coins such as Gala, Green, and Liberty."

The Company is raising the necessary additional capital to start mining Ethereum. It expects to start this segment of our new business focus during the 2nd quarter of 2022. In the meantime, the Company is finagling the purchase of a significant number of revenue-producing nodes from a large crypto mining company during the 1st quarter of 2022.

Mr. Bouyea (CEO of the Company) stated further…" Entering the crypto market will be only one of several market segments we are currently attempting to enter. We are looking for acquisitions of mature, asset heavy operational entities with both large top line revenue and significant bottom line performance. The Company will be making several announcements in the short term as these negotiations come to fruition."

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

CONTACT:
98 Lower Westfield Rd
Holyoke, MA 01040
Web Site: www.nextmartcorporation.com
Twitter: @CorporationNxmr

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextmart-inc-enters-the-crypto-market-301462815.html

SOURCE NextMart, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 stocks to invest in today according to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robert Richards’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. Heathbridge Capital […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • Will AMD Be Worth More Than Apple by 2030?

    The chipmaker has been outperforming the world's biggest company by a huge margin in recent years.

  • fuboTV Announces Preliminary Q4 Results: Revenue and Subscriber Growth Better Than Expected

    The streaming TV specialist continues to rapid grow its revenue and subscriber numbers, much to the delight of shareholders.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Tech Stocks Are Getting Slammed, Yet Again. Why Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and 10 Others Can Rise.

    Tech stocks are sensitive to bond yields, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at its highest level in two years.

  • Why Apple is a $200 stock: Deutsche Bank

    It's time to load back up on shares of Apple, contends Deutsche Bank.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Will Abbott Laboratories Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?

    In the unlikely event that someone's never heard of it, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is one of the world's largest and longest-operating healthcare companies, weighing in at a market cap of $237.6 billion. With its gargantuan portfolio of products ranging from diagnostic tests to medical nutrition, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, it has plenty of avenues to pursue for future growth. The biggest factor in Abbott's favor is its long history of plodding forward with its earnings despite varying economic and competitive environments.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge at open amid continued rate pressures; Dow sheds 480 points

    U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday morning as investors geared up for a holiday-shortened week rife with quarterly earnings reports from companies across all three major indexes.

  • Ford's (NYSE:F) Turnaround Outpaces the Automotive Market

    After a long period of stagnation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is hitting price levels not seen in years. It is evident that the company's plan for an EV turnaround is working, as Ford was the best performing automobile stock in 2021. The company is now worth over $100bn, the largest market cap in its rich history.

  • Buy, Sell, or Hold Peloton Stock at $31 a Share?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was the ultimate "stay-at-home" stock in 2020, as more people rushed to buy at-home fitness equipment to stay active. After soaring to a high of $171 in early 2021, the share price has sunk all the way to around $31 at the moment. With the share price approaching the $30 level, the valuation is starting to look very tempting.

  • Techs Drag Stocks Lower With Bond Yields Surging: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tumbled as Treasury yields surged amid concern that central banks will have to boost interest rates sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateTechs Drag Stocks Lower With Bond Yields Surging: Markets WrapThe

  • When Should You Buy Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT)?

    While Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company ( NYSE:MBT ) might not be the most widely known stock at the...