NextPlay Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23-26

SUNRISE, FL, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced that NextPlay Technologies’ management will attend virtually the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022. H.C. Wainwright invited NextPlay to present in the Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech portion of the conference.

Nithinan (Jessie) Boonyawattanapisut, NextPlay’s Co-CEO, will provide an on-demand presentation of NextPlay’s NextFinTech business segments, and growth opportunities. Conference on-demand presentations will be available at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 24, 2022 and accessed from H.C. Wainwright’s events platform.

NextPlay management will be available and conducting online one-on-one meetings with institutional investors through the conference. To view on-demand presentations and schedule meetings, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or register for the event at here .

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com .

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay’s engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of its existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.NextPlayTechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and within the safe harbor provided by the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified using forward-looking words including, without limitation, “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the headings “Risk Factors.” These reports are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Company Contacts:

NextPlay Technologies, Inc

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Tel (954) 888-9779

richard.marshall@nextplaytechnologies.com



