NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CNW Group
·1 min read

HURST, Texas, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) and (OTC Pink: NACQF) ("NextPoint" or the "Company") announces today that Brent Turner, Chief Executive Officer, has left the organization with immediate effect.  As a result, Ted DeMarino has been appointed Interim CEO, effective immediately. The Board expects to embark on an extensive search for a permanent CEO in due course.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint's primary business units are Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, and Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

SOURCE NextPoint Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c2290.html

