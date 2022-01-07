U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

NextPoint Financial Announces Expansion of its Leadership Team

·2 min read
In this article:
Changes will further strengthen NextPoint and its two major brands, Liberty Tax and LoanMe

HURST, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) ("NextPoint"), a one-stop financial services destination providing tax services and loans for underserved consumers and small businesses, welcomes four new members to its leadership team. The new hires include Kyle Sawai as Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing, Brooke Janousek as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, Steve She as Senior Vice President of Analytics and Kevin Ortiz as Vice President of Corporate Development.

All four new employees will further develop strategy and growth for NextPoint and its two leading brands, Liberty Tax, a tax preparation service with more than 2,700 locations and approximately 1.6 million clients in the U.S. and Canada, and LoanMe, an online lending platform that has serviced more than 340,000 borrowers in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to have these smart and innovative individuals join our team," adds Brent Turner, CEO of NextPoint. "They will help drive strategy for our present and future financial products and services to empower hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. Their passion and leadership will set us apart from our competition in the financial services sector."

New Hire Bench Strength
Kyle Sawai, Senior Vice President of Digital Marketing, offers more than two decades of experience ideating and executing effective marketing strategies for Fortune 500 companies. He most recently served as Principal and led digital transformation efforts at the largest independent advertising agency in the U.S., based in Dallas-Fort Worth. Sawai is a graduate of Texas Christian University.

Brooke Janousek, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, joins NextPoint from Omaha, Neb. where she was part of launching a franchise in the home services industry. She brings more than 20 years of experience in brand and demand generation marketing for multiple high-growth companies. Janousek has a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Steve She, Senior Vice President of Analytics, brings more than 2 decades of experiences in customer analytics, marketing analytics as well as risk analytics across retail tax and consumer lending industries. Steve holds dual master's degrees in Management Science and Statistics.

Kevin Ortiz, Vice President of Corporate Development, has spent his career in the financial services industry. He has experience across investments and treasury management, portfolio strategy, risk management, and has experience executing mergers and acquisition strategy. Ortiz has a bachelor's degree from New York University and is currently pursuing an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.
NextPoint Financial Inc. is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer. Learn more at www.nextpointfinancial.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextpoint-financial/

SOURCE NextPoint Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/07/c5409.html

