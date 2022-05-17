NextPoint Financial Inc. Announces New Chair of the Board

NextPoint Financial Inc.

HURST, Texas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U, NPF.WT.U) (“NextPoint” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jean Birch has been appointed Chair of its board of directors (the “Board”). Andrew Neuberger, the outgoing Chair, will remain on the Board.



Jean Birch joined the board on, and has served as NextPoint’s Lead Director since, July 2, 2021, when the Company’s completed its qualifying acquisition. Since July 2020, Ms. Birch has served on the board of Charlotte's Web, a TSX-listed CBD wellness company, where she chairs the compensation committee and serves on the audit committee. In addition, since February 2018, she's been a director of Forrester Research, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed global research and advisory firm, where she currently serves as chair of that board's audit committee. Ms. Birch has previously served as a director of CorePoint Lodging, Inc, from September 2018 until March 2022. She was a director of Jack in the Box from June 2019 through February 2021. Ms. Birch has also served as a member of the board of Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. from April 2015 until May 2019, and was chair of the board of Papa Murphy's from September 2016 until May 2019. Ms. Birch was appointed President and CEO of Papa Murphy’s in December of 2016 and served in that position until July 2017. Ms. Birch holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and Oriental Studies from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Story continues

Mike Piper

investorrelations@nxtpt.com

757-493-8855



