NEXTPOINT FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HURST, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (TSX: NPF.WT.U) ("NextPoint" or, the "Company") announces that its annual meeting of shareholders of NextPoint (the "Meeting") will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Further to the Company's press release dated June 21, 2022, the Toronto Stock Exchange granted the Company an extension to hold its Meeting once the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available.

The Company will deliver a new notice of meeting, management information circular and proxy to its shareholders in connection with the new Meeting (the "Meeting Materials"). Further information related to the Meeting will be included in the Meeting Materials, which will ‎be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com closer to the date of the Meeting.‎

About NextPoint Financial Inc.

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 combination of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, with LoanMe, an online lender and loan marketer followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

SOURCE NextPoint Financial Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c2608.html