U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,839.75
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,139.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,852.25
    +32.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.70
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.25
    +0.58 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.50
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7000
    +0.3080 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,853.67
    +11.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.96
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,844.27
    +23.47 (+0.09%)
     

NextPoint Financial Selects Raymond Guba as Chief Financial Officer

·2 min read

HURST, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (NPF.WT.U) and OTC Pink: NACQF) ("NextPoint" or, the "Company") today announced that Raymond "Randy" Guba will be named Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective the next business day after the Company files its 2021 audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, its related Management's and Discussion Analysis, and Annual Information Form with the Canadian Securities Administrators.  At that time, Mr. Guba will replace Scott Wright who will remain with the Company as Chief Accounting Officer through February 2023 and assist with preparation of the Company's financial statements.  Mr. Guba will report directly to Brent Turner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Guba has extensive experience as CFO in multiple public and private companies in many industries as well as 19 years at General Electric. He will be responsible for all corporate accounting and finance activities upon appointment to CFO.

Mr. Guba holds a BA in Finance and English, with an Accounting concentration from Rutgers University and began his professional career in public accounting where he earned his CPA. Mr. Guba is also a graduate of General Electric's Financial Management Program.

"I am excited that Randy will be joining NextPoint as we embark on our plan for stability and execution.  He has the requisite leadership experience and financial acumen to help drive profitability and operational excellence throughout our organization," said Brent Turner, Chief Executive Officer.

"We thank Scott for his dedication to Liberty Tax and NextPoint for the last five years and look forward to his continued efforts as we finalize the publication of the Company's financial statements," said Turner.

About NextPoint Financial Inc. (www.nextpointfinancial.com)

NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 acquisition of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

SOURCE NextPoint Financial Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c2681.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • RPM International (RPM) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimate, Stock Falls

    RPM International's (RPM) second-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect strong segmental performance and MAP 2025 initiatives amid supply chain disruptions and inflation.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: U

  • Why Tesla Dropped Again Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped another 5% Thursday morning as more news from the fourth quarter came out. Tesla stock has now dropped more than 70% over the last 12 months and is at its lowest level since August 2020. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares were hovering near the morning lows, down 4.9%.

  • Wells Fargo’s prominent banking analyst sees big upside for Bank of America

    Bank of America might be an overnight success story — three decades in the making. Mayo, along with his fellow analysts Christopher Spahr and Robert Rutschow, issued a report Jan. 3 in which they project that BofA’s shares could rise more than 50% this year. BofA and other banks are benefiting from the widening margin between what they pay on deposits and what’s earned from interest on loans.

  • Devon Energy Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength, Gets An Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Devon Energy shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Bonds Are Back. Here Are the Income-Generating Funds to Buy Now.

    After a tough 2022, this could be the year that fixed income is a better bet than stocks. Here’s what some of the experts recommend buying now.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.

  • Roku Surpasses 70 Million Accounts. Has the Stock Finally Turned the Corner?

    It's been a tough year to be a Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholder. Roku announced some preliminary metrics for 2022 and the results suggest that the beaten-down stock may have finally turned the corner. Roku closed out 2022 on a high note, announcing its global active accounts had surpassed 70 million, up 16% year over year.