NextPoint Financial Selects Raymond Guba as Chief Financial Officer

HURST, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U) (NPF.WT.U) and OTC Pink: NACQF) ("NextPoint" or, the "Company") today announced that Raymond "Randy" Guba will be named Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective the next business day after the Company files its 2021 audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, its related Management's and Discussion Analysis, and Annual Information Form with the Canadian Securities Administrators. At that time, Mr. Guba will replace Scott Wright who will remain with the Company as Chief Accounting Officer through February 2023 and assist with preparation of the Company's financial statements. Mr. Guba will report directly to Brent Turner, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Guba has extensive experience as CFO in multiple public and private companies in many industries as well as 19 years at General Electric. He will be responsible for all corporate accounting and finance activities upon appointment to CFO.

Mr. Guba holds a BA in Finance and English, with an Accounting concentration from Rutgers University and began his professional career in public accounting where he earned his CPA. Mr. Guba is also a graduate of General Electric's Financial Management Program.

"I am excited that Randy will be joining NextPoint as we embark on our plan for stability and execution. He has the requisite leadership experience and financial acumen to help drive profitability and operational excellence throughout our organization," said Brent Turner, Chief Executive Officer.

"We thank Scott for his dedication to Liberty Tax and NextPoint for the last five years and look forward to his continued efforts as we finalize the publication of the Company's financial statements," said Turner.

About NextPoint Financial Inc. (www.nextpointfinancial.com)



NextPoint is an all-inclusive marketplace for financial services empowering hardworking and underserved consumers and small businesses. NextPoint was formed through the July 2021 acquisition of Liberty Tax, a leading provider of tax preparation services, followed by the December 2021 acquisition of Community Tax, an effective advocate for tax debt resolution on behalf of customers.

Story continues

SOURCE NextPoint Financial Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c2681.html