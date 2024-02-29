Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nextracker:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$359m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$759m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Nextracker has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nextracker compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Nextracker .

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Nextracker doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, four years ago it was 39%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Nextracker has decreased its current liabilities to 36% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Nextracker's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Nextracker in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 89% to shareholders over the last year. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

