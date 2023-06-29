NEXT's (LON:NXT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of August to £1.40. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which is above the industry average.

NEXT's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, NEXT's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £1.05 total annually to £2.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

We Could See NEXT's Dividend Growing

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. NEXT has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.1% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for NEXT that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is NEXT not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

