U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.13
    -53.99 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,397.36
    -243.82 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,876.44
    -327.73 (-2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.41
    -37.63 (-1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +0.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6030
    +0.0470 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8800
    +0.2900 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,110.11
    -1,968.70 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.71
    -29.64 (-2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.95
    -67.77 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Nextup.ai Launches Jira Integration+ for Microsoft Teams, Transforming the Software Development Process

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">New two-way integration automates Jira workflows in Teams for significant productivity gains</span>

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextup.ai, a leader in chat-based productivity software solutions for Atlassian, announced today at Atlassian Team '22 a new app called Jira Integration+ for Teams. This new software creates a two-way integration between Jira and Microsoft Teams to eliminate context switching, automate processes and accelerate collaboration.

Nextup.ai is a software technology company that leads the market in productivity software solutions for chat-based operations.
Nextup.ai is a software technology company that leads the market in productivity software solutions for chat-based operations.

Jira Integration+ for Teams users are empowered to create, manage, and close Jira issues within Microsoft Teams.

With hybrid work here to stay, hyper-automation has shifted from an option to a condition of survival. Organizations are requiring more IT and business process automation as they are forced to accelerate digital transformation. The newly launched Jira Integration+ for Teams enables organizations to automate as many of their development processes as possible, helping them get to market faster.

Nextup's Slack & Jira app is already trusted by 750 organizations worldwide from large enterprises to small startups. This essential integration is now available for Microsoft Teams customers.

Jira Integration+ for Teams streamlines workflows by bringing Jira tickets fully into the Teams interface. Users are empowered to create, assign, manage, and close Jira issues without leaving Teams.

A recent research study of IT professionals reported that by bringing Jira and your communication hub together, the average user could save at least two hours of work per week or 300+ hours per year. By optimizing developer operations, there is an expanded capacity to achieve personal, group, and organizational goals.

Teams who use Jira Integration+ report additional productivity benefits including:

  • Eliminating context switching

  • Time saved through process automation

  • Increased transparency and breaking down of information silos

  • Better collaboration and communication

  • Fewer emails and alert clutter

With Jira Integration+, Jira workloads and boards are fully visible within Teams. The app provides two-way integration with a wide variety of functions including the ability to:

  • Create and comment on issues from Teams conversations

  • Pull existing tickets into a conversation

  • Customize intelligent alerts to replace inbox clutter

  • Collaborate on all your boards in real-time

Nicholas Cron, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nextup.ai shares, "I believe in the modern working world, collaboration is the key to success, and that's why platforms like Slack and Teams are taking off at such a rapid rate. By creating software solutions - like Jira Integration+ - that optimize these new workflows , we can support corporations in boosting their effeciency."

Jira Integration+ for Teams is available for download in the Microsoft and Atlassian marketplaces and is available for a free 14-day trial. This software tool works with Jira Cloud, Jira Server, and Jira Data Center.

Nextup.ai is a software technology company that leads the market in productivity software solutions for chat-based workflows. Established in 2019 by two entrepreneurs looking to maximize communication and collaboration, the Slack and Microsoft Teams integration apps they create work to eliminate context switching and enhance efficiency. Nextup.ai has grown year over year to support over 750 organizations worldwide and continues to design products that empower the IT and digital workforce. Explore Nextup technology at nextup.ai.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextupai-launches-jira-integration-for-microsoft-teams-transforming-the-software-development-process-301517002.html

SOURCE Nextup.ai

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Am

  • My Top Cybersecurity Pick Has a Huge Market to Capture, According to This Chart

    While only focused on businesses, it could release a consumer-facing offering to ignite future growth.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Will Qualcomm Continue to Disappoint Traders?

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Monday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Christiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm , the semiconductor maker. Amon touted the company's recent acquisition of Arriver, which completes Qualcomm's "digital chassis" for autos that include autonomous driving. Qualcomm's digital chassis is expected to become a $2.5 billion product for the chipmaker.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Here's What to Buy Now

    Shiba Inu jumped a whopping 66,300% over the past year, and investors who got in early likely earned life-changing gains. One of the most vibrant ecosystems today is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which has seen an explosion of development and is getting new integrations with crypto giant Coinbase. It may not generate life-changing wealth in a matter of months, but long term, this is a top cryptocurrency to invest in.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Is Not Playing My Song

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was cut to a "neutral" rating by Goldman Sachs, with a price target of $196. In our last review of JAZZ back on May 14 we wrote that "Traders could go long JAZZ at current levels and on strength above $180.

  • AMD, Qualcomm make software-focused acquisitions as growth in core chip businesses questioned

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. both announced acquisitions on Monday that will help diversify into greater software holdings as analysts question growth in the chip makers' core businesses.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped 9% on Monday

    There's no obvious news driving the stock up today -- but there was some news last week. Specifically, in a mid-day note Friday, investment bank Citigroup suggested that the eventual size of the metaverse could be anywhere from $8 trillion to $13 trillion. Today, however, investors seem to be clueing in to the opportunity for Unity to capitalize on selling 3D software for use in building the metaverse.

  • Microsoft Hawks Windows 11 as the Answer to Hybrid Workplaces

    (Bloomberg) -- The shift to working from home during the pandemic fueled a resurgence in demand for personal computers. Now Microsoft Corp. is hoping a partial return to the office will spur sales of its latest Windows operating system.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrai

  • As Truth Social is branded ‘massive failure’ and ‘disaster’, what went wrong for Trump’s new platform?

    Nearly 1.5 million people are reportedly unable to use the platform

  • This Cybersecurity Stock Is a Bargain in Plain Sight

    Cybersecurity finds itself in high demand and will remain so going forward. Surprisingly, identity security company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is an exception, as it is currently trading near its lowest prices in a year. A bit part of the reason for this is that hackers recently accessed a third-party support engineer's computer and used it to get into Okta's internal network.

  • VCs scale their bets on Solana's expanding NFT ecosystem

    The voracious rise of NFTs as an asset class has been a bubble that seemingly refuses to pop -- at least for the time being -- but NFT marketplaces are continuing to court investor attention, especially around opportunities that appear untapped by market leaders. In recent weeks, increased attention has been centering on the Solana ecosystem's NFT opportunity. On Friday, Justin Kan's crypto gaming marketplace Fractal, which hosts Solana-based NFTs, raised $35 million in a round co-led by Paradigm and Multicoin, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Animoca, Coinbase and Solana Labs.

  • Injecting Some Insulin Reality

    The House bill capping the cost for diabetics is a phony solution.

  • Intel Launches Energy Efficient Crypto Mining Chip Blockscale

    Semiconductor giant Intel has released another processor dedicated to mining cryptocurrencies as it forays deeper into the digital asset industry.

  • Apple made a special list of must-have iPhone apps, and it snubbed Facebook

    At this point in the lifecycle of the smartphone market, I seriously doubt there’s anyone out there who doesn’t already have an idea of which apps they want to download when they buy a new iPhone. Apple, nevertheless, maintains a list of apps that can be found inside its App Store which essentially amounts to … The post Apple made a special list of must-have iPhone apps, and it snubbed Facebook appeared first on BGR.