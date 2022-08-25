U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,169.66
    +28.89 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,051.95
    +82.72 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,554.10
    +122.57 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,948.44
    +13.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.85
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.10
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1080
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7620
    -0.3320 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,700.22
    +278.15 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.21
    +6.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.62
    +14.11 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Nextworld® and FastClose announce partnership to provide real-time financial reporting

·3 min read

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextworld® ERP software company announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with FastClose, a leading provider of real-time financial reporting and Accounting Intelligence.

Nextworld and FastClose partner to provide real-time financial reporting.
Nextworld and FastClose partner to provide real-time financial reporting.

As an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner, FastClose will augment Nextworld's reporting capabilities by enabling customers to visualize real-time financial data across multiple dimensions. The integration will introduce efficiencies to recurring financial processes for Nextworld customers.

"Nextworld is a modern, pure cloud ERP company built by experienced ERP veterans. Built on a no-code platform, the Nextworld ERP is introducing unprecedented agility to its customers, enabling them to make major customizations to the base code and still be able to take upgrades without the hassle of refactoring those customizations. Nextworld is positioned to be the flexible, Tier One ERP of the future and we are excited to be a part of that story," says Nick Gomersall, CEO of FastClose.

"The integration with FastClose will be a tremendous value-add for Nextworld customers, enabling them to shorten close cycles and make quicker, more informed decisions," adds Chris Walsh, Senior Director of Product Management for Nextworld. "We have had a close working relationship with the FastClose team during the development of their solution for Nextworld. They are a perfect culture fit and it has been a pleasure to work with this group."

Nextworld CEO, Kylee McVaney comments, "I am thrilled to be partnering with FastClose in a common goal of delighting customers and enabling them to focus on their mission by abstracting away technological complexities."

The partnership with Nextworld will be delivering real-time reporting directly from a cloud-based ERP system. Nick Gomersall adds, "We have closed three deals already with some great feedback from Nextworld customers. We look forward to tremendous joint success to come."

About Nextworld®

Nextworld is the only company that offers a modern ERP built on an enterprise, no-code platform. Nextworld delivers the agility, speed, and intelligence required to modernize business processes and gain value from your application investment – from the edge to the core of your operations. With Nextworld, businesses can focus resources on innovative opportunities that further their mission both now and into the future. Nextworld keeps its customers ahead of what's next®. 

Website: www.nextworld.net

About FastClose

FastClose Ltd is a specialist reporting company – operating across Europe and North America – that offers a tool which works with Nextworld's ERP platform to provide management reporting and Accounting Intelligence. FastClose delivers unprecedented access to data. Designed to be super easy to use, accounts departments will be using the product in a few hours leading to a rapid ROI. FastClose bridges the gap between complex and costly BI tools and uncontrolled spreadsheets. FastClose's system is also available for SAP, Epicor, and CODA users.

Website: www.FastClose.uk

To view an online demo, click on www.Demo.FastClose.uk

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextworld-and-fastclose-announce-partnership-to-provide-real-time-financial-reporting-301609408.html

SOURCE Nextworld

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $405.65, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Axcelis Technologies' (NASDAQ:ACLS) 70% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same three-year period

    For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for...

  • Where Will Salesforce Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) stock slid 7% during the after hours session on Aug. 24 following the release of its second-quarter report. The cloud-based software company's revenue rose 22% year-over-year (26% in constant currency terms) to $7.

  • 10 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best farmland stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in the farming industry, go directly to the 5 Best Farmland Stocks to Buy Now. According to a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the demand for agricultural products […]

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Peloton reports $1.2 billion loss, forecasts further revenue declines

    Peloton Interactive reported an operating loss of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter as revenue came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • A Flurry of Tesla Price-Target Changes Are Coming. The Reason Is Odd.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised his Tesla price target to $360 from $1,000. That math doesn't seem to work, but Tesla stock split three-for-one.

  • My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    After the worst start to a year in over 50 years, everyone would like to forget the stock market's performance for the first six months of 2022. One of the best that fits the bill just might be industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM), which is down 18% this year after losing 25% of its value over the past 12 months. 3M's problems didn't begin in 2021 or 2022 -- it's been a laggard for a number of years.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • What Intel's new deal with Brookfield means for investors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how Intel's deal with Brookfield means for the company's dividend and balance sheet.

  • Warren Buffett Sold All of His Verizon Shares. Should You?

    Warren Buffett once said, "The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), owns many stocks. After initiating a position in Verizon in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Oracle of Omaha has completely sold his $70 million position in the telecom giant.

  • U.S. stock futures get a boost ahead of Jackson Hole meeting

    S&P 500 futures lurched higher in the early hours on Thursday, helped by signs the world's fourth biggest economy may be faring better than feared.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Vermilion (VET) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • Chinese Stocks in US Jump as Stimulus Lifts Investor Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- China stocks listed in the US are rallying for a fourth straight day following a strong move higher by their peers in Asia, as Beijing’s pledges of fresh stimulus helps lift investor sentiment.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’A 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateBiden to Unveil Long

  • 10 Stocks That Jumped After Jim Cramer’s Negative Call

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that jumped after Jim Cramer’s negative call. If you want to read about some more stocks that jumped after Jim Cramer’s negative call, go directly to 5 Stocks That Jumped After Jim Cramer’s Negative Call. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC, has had an […]