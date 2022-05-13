U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.50
    +28.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,841.00
    +189.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,069.50
    +122.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.60
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.13
    +1.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8210
    +0.4280 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,340.14
    +1,600.81 (+5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    680.01
    +49.91 (+7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,421.84
    +673.12 (+2.61%)
     

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Q1 2022 Results and Annual Meeting Voting Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nexus Industrial REIT
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EFRTF
Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT

TORONTO and MONTREAL, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights

  • Completed $236.4 million of industrial property acquisitions during Q1 2022, increasing NOI from industrial properties to approximately 84.4% of NOI for the quarter. To partially fund the acquisitions the REIT completed $127.3 million of new mortgage financing at a weighted average interest rate of 3.25% and a term of 7.8 years.

  • On January 1, 2022 the 100,000 square foot expansion at the REIT’s co-owned Ajax industrial property was completed by the vendor, with the tenant in-place and paying rent.

  • As part of its capital-recycling program, the REIT has determined to sell five non-industrial properties with a carrying value of $54.9 million that are under negotiation or being marketed.

  • Occupancy of 97% at March 31, 2022, increased from 96% at December 31, 2021 and 94% at March 31, 2021.

  • Q1 2022 net operating income of $22.0 million increased by $11.5 million or 108% as compared to $10.6 million for Q1 2021 and by $3.0 million or 15% as compared to $19.1 million for Q4 2021.

  • Q1 2022 Same Property NOI(1) of $10.1 million decreased by $0.3 million or 3.2% as compared to Q1 2021 and by $0.3 million or 3.2% as compared to Q4 2021. The decreases are primarily attributable to vacancies at one of the REIT’s office properties and an industrial property in Regina. Efforts to re-lease the spaces are underway, and discussions are being held with prospective new tenants.

  • As at March 31, 2022, the REIT had $150 million of recently acquired properties which were unencumbered. Once these properties are financed and the proceeds are deployed to acquire additional properties, the proceeds of 2021 equity raises will be fully deployed.

  • Q1 2022 Normalized FFO(1) per unit of $0.192, as compared to $0.194 for Q4 2021 and $0.203 for Q1 2021.

  • Q1 2022 Normalized AFFO(1) per unit of $0.165, as compared to $0.173 for Q4 2021 and $0.183 for Q1 2021.

  • Q1 2022 Normalized AFFO payout ratio(1) of 96.7%, as compared to 96.5% for Q4 2021 and 87.7% for Q1 2021.

  • General and administrative expense for the quarter included a $0.6 million RSU expense with RSUs granted and 1/3 vested in the quarter. Q2 2022 RSU expense is anticipated to decrease to $0.15 million.

  • Weighted average interest rate on mortgages of 3.29% at March 31, 2022, compared to at 3.28% at December 31, 2021, as the REIT managed acquisition financing in a rising interest rate environment, and down from 3.62% at March 31, 2021. At the same time, the weighted average term to maturity increased to 6.71 years at March 31, 2022 from 6.61 years at December 31, 2021 and 3.76 years at March 31, 2021.

  • NAV(1) per unit increased to $12.35 at March 31, 2022 as compared to $12.18 at December 31, 2021 and $10.09 at March 31, 2021.

  • Management of the REIT will host a conference call on Friday May 13th at 11AM EST to review results and operations

(1)

Non-IFRS Financial Measure


“We acquired $236.4 million of industrial properties, on average half-way through the 1st quarter, and we will see the full positive impact of these acquisitions in the second quarter. We are extremely pleased with the quality of the properties acquired and the opportunities for expansion and rental rate increases that several of these properties offer. These properties were under contract prior to cap rate contraction, and we financed them prior to recent interest rate hikes,” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are realizing significant lift in renewal rental rates in our London and Montreal industrial portfolios that will begin to show in the 3rd and 4th quarters of this year. There are 5 retail and office properties that are currently being marketed or under negotiation for disposition and we are preparing to launch on the sale of a sixth retail property shortly. As we continue to grow our asset base we have recently added depth to our management team as there are a number of acquisition opportunities we are actively pursuing. We expect to continue to increase our industrial weighting in 2022.”

Summary of Results

Included in the tables that follow and elsewhere in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures that should not be construed as an alternative to net income / loss, cash from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures as reported by other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 3 in the REIT’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the REIT’s website under Investor Relations. See Appendix A of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures to the primary financial statement measures.


(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

Three Months ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Financial Results

$

$

Property revenues

31,699

16,588

Net operating income (NOI)

22,024

10,566

Net income

18,064

10,209

Financial Highlights

Funds from operations (FFO)(1)

14,724

6,684

Normalized FFO(1) (2)

14,879

7,321

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)(1)

12,678

5,954

Normalized AFFO(1) (2)

12,833

6,591

Same Property NOI(1)

10,052

10,385

Distributions declared(3)

12,412

5,777

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic(4)

77,560

36,041

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - diluted(4)

77,720

36,124

Per unit amounts:

Distributions per unit - basic(3) (4)

0.160

0.160

FFO per unit - basic(1) (4)

0.190

0.185

Normalized FFO per unit - basic(1) (2) (4)

0.192

0.203

AFFO per unit - basic(1) (4)

0.163

0.165

Normalized AFFO per unit - basic(1) (2) (4)

0.165

0.183

NAV per unit(1)

12.35

10.09

Normalized AFFO payout ratio - basic(1) (2) (3)

96.7%

87.7%

Debt to total assets ratio

45.4%

45.8%


(1)

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

(2)

See Appendix A – Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(3)

Includes distributions payable to holders of Class B LP Units which are accounted for as interest expense in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

(4)

Weighted average number of units includes the Class B LP Units.


For the three months ended March 31, 2022, NOI of $22.0 million was $11.5 million higher than Q1 2021 NOI of $10.6 million. Acquisitions completed in Q1 2022 generated $1.6 million of incremental NOI in Q1 2022 as compared to Q1 2021. Acquisitions completed in 2021 generated $9.5 million of incremental NOI in Q1 2022 as compared to Q1 2021. Incremental rental income from the completion of an expansion at the REIT’s Ajax property increased Q1 2022 NOI by $0.1 million as compared to Q1 2021. Q1 2022 Same Property NOI decreased $0.3 million as compared to Q1 2021, primarily driven by vacancy at one of the REIT’s office properties ($0.3 million) and an industrial property ($0.1 million), partially offset by rental steps and CPI increases at certain of the REIT’s industrial properties. Straight-line rents also contributed $0.7 million to the increase over Q1 2021, driven primarily by newly acquired properties with steps in rent. Occupancy remained strong at 97% at March 31, 2022 compared to 96% at December 31, 2021 and 94% at March 31, 2021. Acquisitions completed in Q1 2022 were on average completed mid-quarter and will contribute approximately twice as much NOI in Q2 2022.

Fair value adjustments of investment properties of $1.9 million for Q1 2022 reflects $8.9 million of fair value gains primarily related to compression of capitalization rates for industrial properties located in certain markets in Ontario and Western Canada, partially offset by $6.8 million related to transaction costs and acquisition accounting adjustments on properties acquired during the quarter with Class B LP Units issued as consideration or mortgages assumed.

Earnings Call

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Friday May 13, 2022 to review the financial results and operations. To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until June 13, 2022. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 8875.

Annual Meeting Voting Results

Each of the matters set out in the REIT’s management information circular dated March 28, 2022 (the “Circular”) for the annual meeting of unitholders held on May 12, 2022 (the “Meeting”) was approved by the requisite majority of unitholders.

Each of the trustee nominees listed in the Circular was elected as a trustee of the REIT. Voting results for the individual trustees are as follows:

Nominee

Number of
Votes For

Percentage of
Votes For

Number of
Votes Withheld

Percentage of
Votes Withheld

Floriana Cipollone

38,222,014

99.51%

189,934

0.49%

Bradley Cutsey

38,277,775

99.65%

134,173

0.35%

Justine Delisle

36,960,129

96.22%

1,451,819

3.78%

Louie DiNunzio

37,195,341

96.83%

1,216,607

3.17%

Kelly C. Hanczyk

34,751,729

90.47%

3,660,219

9.53%

Ben Rodney

35,810,046

93.23%

2,601,902

6.77%

Final results on all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 106 properties comprising approximately 10.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 57,952,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 20,773,000 Units.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT’s current expectations and projections about future results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

While the REIT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the REIT specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the REIT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the REIT.

For further information please contact:
Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379 or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.


APPENDIX A – NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

Three Months ended
March 31,

2022

2021

FFO

$

$

Net income

18,064

10,209

Adjustments:

Loss on disposal of investment properties

-

95

Fair value adjustment of investment properties

(1,925

)

(5,096

)

Fair value adjustment of Class B LP Units

3,692

4,236

Fair value adjustment of unit options

142

166

Fair value adjustment of restricted share units

42

48

Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments

(8,467

)

(3,873

)

Adjustments for equity accounted joint venture(1)

(304

)

(267

)

Distributions on Class B LP Units expensed

3,205

995

Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs

265

144

Lease principal payments

(13

)

(16

)

Amortization of right-of-use assets

23

23

Deferred income taxes

-

20

Funds from operations (FFO)

14,724

6,684

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic(5)

77,560

36,041

FFO per unit – basic

0.190

0.185

FFO

14,724

6,684

Add: Vendor rent obligation(2)

555

630

Less: Other income(2)

(400

)

(200

)

Add: TSX graduation listing fees(3)

-

207

Normalized FFO

14,879

7,321

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic(5)

77,560

36,041

Normalized FFO per unit – basic

0.192

0.203


(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

Three Months ended
March 31,

2022

2021

AFFO

$

$

FFO

14,724

6,684

Adjustments:

Straight-line adjustments ground lease and rent

(796

)

(105

)

Capital reserve(4)

(1,250

)

(625

)

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)

12,678

5,954

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic(5)

77,560

36,041

AFFO per unit - basic

0.163

0.165

AFFO

12,678

5,954

Add: Vendor rent obligation(2)

555

630

Less: Other income(2)

(400

)

(200

)

Add: TSX graduation listing fees(3)

-

207

Normalized AFFO

12,833

6,591

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic(5)

77,560

36,041

Normalized AFFO per unit - basic

0.165

0.183


(1)

Adjustment for equity accounted joint venture relates to a fair value adjustment of swaps in place at the joint venture to swap floating rate bankers’ acceptance rates to a fixed rate and fair value adjustment of the joint venture investment property.

(2)

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO include adjustments for vendor rent obligation amounts related to the REIT’s Richmond, BC and Ajax properties, which are payable from the vendors of the properties until buildout of the properties is complete and tenants are occupying and paying rent. The vendor rent obligation amount is not included in NOI for accounting, but the estimated total amount of vendor rent obligation is recorded in other income. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO exclude estimated future vendor rent obligation amounts included in other income in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income and include the scheduled quarterly rents receivable in the form of vendor rent obligation.

(3)

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO = include adjustments for $0.2 million of one-time TSX listing fees related to graduation to the TSX, which are included in general and administrative expense in the period ended March 31, 2021.

(4)

Capital reserve includes maintenance capital expenditures, tenant incentives and leasing costs. Reserve amounts are established with reference to building condition reports, appraisals, and internal estimates of tenant renewal, tenant incentives and leasing costs. The REIT believes that a reserve is more appropriate given the fluctuating nature of these expenditures.

(5)

Weighted average number of units includes the Class B LP Units.


(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months ended
March 31,

2022

2021

Same Property NOI

$

$

Property revenues

31,699

16,588

Property expenses

(9,675

)

(6,022

)

NOI

22,024

10,566

Add/(Deduct):

Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs

265

167

Straight-line adjustments of rent

(776

)

(85

)

Development

(90

)

-

Acquisitions

(11,367

)

(128

)

Disposals

(4

)

(135

)

Same Property NOI

10,052

10,385


Recommended Stories

  • California's minimum wage projected to rise to $15.50 under inflation trigger

    California's minimum wage will rise to $15.50 an hour for workers at all businesses, large and small, on Jan. 1, 2023, under an automatic inflation trigger built into state law and never previously activated, the governor's office projected on Thursday. The announcement came a day before Governor Gavin Newsom, a first-term Democrat, was slated to present his revised budget plan to the state legislature controlled by his party, including a proposed $11.8 billion inflation-relief spending package. The economic stimulus proposal, similar to one enacted last year to help California recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a plan Newsom previewed in recent weeks offering $400 tax rebates to vehicle owners to help offset escalating gasoline costs.

  • Crenshaw, Greene clash on Twitter: ‘Still going after that slot on Russia Today’

    Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Dan Crenshaw (Texas) feuded on Twitter on Wednesday over the passage of an Ukrainian aid bill that cost $40 billion. In a 368-57 vote, with only Republicans voting against the measure, the House passed a bill that gave ample support to Ukraine — from military to humanitarian assistance. …

  • Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

    Jaxson Robinson is the fourth Razorback to enter the transfer portal since the 2021-22 season concluded.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and MoneyLion Are Rising Today

    MoneyLion reported earnings results and Upstart and Affirm appear to be recovering after an intense sell-off this week.

  • Affirm stock climbs higher after third-quarter revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick checks out Affirm's Q3 earnings report.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) popped 11% on Thursday after members of its leadership team said they were purchasing shares. Shopify's sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the pandemic when coronavirus fears and store closures drove more people to shop online. The slowdown has sparked a wave of selling of Shopify's shares.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 36% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). But if you pay close...

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Tesla Rival Says it Will Build $30K Electric SUV in Ohio

    Now that a star-crossed deal has closed, new plans are being rolled out to compete with the sector's king.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Apple Stock Has Broken Down. That’s Bad for the Market.

    Shares are trading below a price that investors couldn't resist before. And that is proving to be a drag on the S&P 500.

  • Buying the dip or catching a falling knife? Cathie Wood scoops up bombed-out Coinbase shares

    Ever on the hunt for disruptive tech stocks in "deep value territory," the Bitcoin evangelist bought $29 million worth of stock in the leading U.S. crypto exchange.

  • When is it safe to start buying stocks again? We’re not there yet, but these are the six signs to look for

    Big stock market drawdowns like the current one often end with a selling frenzy, called capitulation. “It’s a basket of things, but when they start to pile up, it gives me more confidence,” says Larry McDonald of the Bear Traps Report. While several investor sentiment opinion polls suggest extreme negativity, you don’t see the same signal when you look at what they are actually doing with their money, says Michael Hartnett, Bank of America’s chief of investment strategy.

  • Why Ford Stock Dropped Today

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell on Thursday after an analyst slashed his stock price forecast for the auto giant. Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan is worried that legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors (NYSE: GM) will see their earnings fall in the coming years, as they shift more of their production toward electric vehicles (EVs). For Ford specifically, Langan warns that the costs of raw materials needed to build EVs have surged due to supply constraints.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest snaps up $3M in Coinbase shares amid sell-off

    Even as 2022’s stock rout deepens, hitting her own fund included particularly hard, Ark Investment Management founder and CEO Cathie Wood is moving forward undeterred with her now-controversial stock-picking strategy.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    The Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was experiencing a share price surge today as investors appear to be processing some positive news from the broader EV industry and a recent announcement by the company that could help ease investor fears about its stock being potentially delisted. First up, some Nio investors may be pushing the company's share price higher following the first-quarter financial results of another electric vehicle maker, Rivian Automotive. EV investors are eager to find any bit of positive news from other companies that could point to strength in the electric vehicle market.