U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.25
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,675.00
    +114.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,804.50
    +69.75 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.10
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.41
    -0.46 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4830
    +0.4830 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,781.20
    +783.44 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.45
    +20.17 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,000.41
    +36.94 (+0.13%)
     

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Q3 2022 Results and December Distribution

Nexus Industrial REIT
·16 min read
Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights

  • On November 1, 2022, the REIT acquired a 435,871 square foot portfolio of four industrial properties occupied by a single tenant for $38.2 million ($28.5 USD million). Three of the properties are located in Windsor, Ontario and one is located in Tilbury, Ontario.

  • On October 4, 2022, the REIT sold a retail property located in Longueuil, Quebec for $11.9 million.

  • On September 30, 2022, the REIT acquired an industrial property located in Cornwall, Ontario for $4.9 million. The property is occupied by one of the REIT’s existing tenants.

  • On September 8, 2022, the REIT acquired a single-tenant 74,681 square foot industrial property located in the Montreal area for $17.8 million.

  • On August 31, 2022, the REIT increased its existing revolving credit facility from $40 million to $140 million.

  • On August 3, 2022, the REIT sold a retail property located in Châteauguay, Quebec for $8.3 million.

  • On July 18, the REIT acquired an 80% interest in land located in Hamilton, Ontario for $4.8 million. The REIT anticipates being able to develop an approximately 115,000 square foot class A industrial building on the site, with construction completion anticipated for early 2024.

  • On July 11, 2022, the REIT acquired a single-tenant 94,000 square foot industrial property located in the Quebec City area for $18.9 million.

  • Occupancy of 97% at September 30, 2022 was consistent with June 30, 2022 and increased from 95% at September 30, 2021.

  • Q3 2022 net operating income of $24.9 million increased by $10.8 million or 76.6% as compared to $14.1 million for Q3 2021 and by $0.9 million or 3.8% as compared to $24.0 million for Q2 2022.

  • Q3 2022 Same Property NOI(1) of $12.9 million increased by $0.3 million or 2.1% as compared to Q3 2021. The increase is primarily driven by rental steps and CPI increases at certain of the REIT’s industrial properties as well as lease renewal lift, offsetting vacancy at one of the REIT’s industrial properties and an office property.

  • Q3 2022 results included a $0.5 million unrealized foreign exchange loss which impacted per unit measures by $0.006 per unit.

  • Q3 2022 Normalized FFO(1) per unit was $0.209, as compared to $0.203 for Q2 2022 and $0.191 for Q3 2021.

  • Q3 2022 Normalized AFFO(1) per unit was $0.179, as compared to $0.177 for Q2 2022 and $0.174 for Q3 2021.

  • Q3 2022 Normalized AFFO payout ratio(1) was 88.9%, as compared to 90.3% for Q2 2022 and 95.9% for Q3 2021.

  • NAV(1) per unit increased to $12.45 at September 30, 2022 as compared to $12.41 at June 30, 2022 and $11.55 at September 30, 2021.

  • Debt to Total Assets of 47.2% at September 30, 2022. $60.0 million of availability on the REIT’s lines of credit and $59.4 million of unencumbered properties.

 

(1)

Non-IFRS Financial Measure


“In the third quarter, we began to see the positive impact of rental rate growth in our industrial portfolio with approximately 150,000 square feet of renewals and new leases commencing in the quarter with rents on average $1.35 per square foot higher than expiring rents. In the fourth quarter, we have approximately 250,000 square feet of renewals and new leases commencing with rents on average $2.50 per square foot higher than expiring rentscommented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “On the development front we are in negotiation with a tenant for a new build to suit industrial building at a REIT property in Regina, Saskatchewan where we have 23 acres of excess land on which we plan to build 300,000 square feet of gross leasable area.  In London, Ontario we are awaiting permits for a planned 100,000 square feet addition to one of our properties, which we are currently in negotiation with a tenant to lease upon completion. We continue to soft market several of our retail and office properties and have an offer in play for one of our Quebec retail properties. We have also received an unsolicited offer to purchase a small portfolio of industrial properties in Saskatchewan. We will continue to pursue capital recycling opportunities where they make sense, with proceeds used to fund development projects that are expected to generate higher yields and to acquire class A industrial properties in Ontario and Quebec that will further elevate the quality of our portfolio.”


Summary of Results

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

Financial Results

$

 

$

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property revenues

34,424

 

20,719

 

100,265

 

56,022

 

Net operating income (NOI)

24,873

 

14,095

 

70,859

 

36,881

 

Net income (loss)

40,055

 

(12,075

)

137,759

 

48,779

 


Financial Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds from operations (FFO) (1)

16,661

 

9,979

 

47,085

 

25,579

 

Normalized FFO (1) (2)

16,548

 

10,393

 

47,454

 

26,666

 

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) (1)

14,302

 

9,074

 

40,601

 

23,027

 

Normalized AFFO (1) (2)

14,189

 

9,488

 

40,970

 

24,114

 

Same Property NOI (1)

12,935

 

12,666

 

30,182

 

30,388

 

Distributions declared (3)

12,609

 

9,098

 

37,619

 

22,606

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic (4)

79,208

 

54,428

 

78,543

 

46,322

 

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - diluted (4)

79,336

 

54,600

 

78,696

 

46,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per unit amounts:

 

 

 

 

Distributions per unit - basic (3) (4)

0.159

 

0.167

 

0.479

 

0.488

 

FFO per unit - basic (1) (4)

0.210

 

0.183

 

0.599

 

0.552

 

Normalized FFO per unit - basic (1) (2) (4)

0.209

 

0.191

 

0.604

 

0.576

 

AFFO per unit - basic (1) (4)

0.181

 

0.167

 

0.517

 

0.497

 

Normalized AFFO per unit - basic (1) (2) (4)

0.179

 

0.174

 

0.522

 

0.521

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAV per unit (1)

12.45

 

11.21

 

12.45

 

11.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

Normalized AFFO payout ratio - basic (1) (2) (3)

88.9%

 

95.9%

 

91.8%

 

93.7%

 

Debt to total assets ratio

47.2%

 

36.6%

 

47.2%

 

36.6%

 


 

(1)

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

 

(2)

See Appendix A – Non-IFRS Financial Measures

 

(3)

Includes distributions payable to holders of Class B LP Units which are accounted for as interest expense in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

 

(4)

Weighted average number of units includes the Class B LP Units.


Included in the table above and elsewhere in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures that should not be construed as an alternative to net income / loss, cash from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures as reported by other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 3 in the REIT’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the REIT’s website under Investor Relations. See Appendix A of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures to the primary financial statement measures.

Q3 2022 NOI of $24.9 million was $10.8 million higher than Q3 2021 NOI of $14.1 million. Acquisitions since June 30, 2021 generated $9.7 million of incremental NOI in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021. Incremental rental income from the completion of an expansion at the REIT’s Ajax property increased Q3 2022 NOI by $0.1 million as compared to Q3 2021. Q3 2022 Same Property NOI increased $0.3 million as compared to Q3 2021, primarily driven by rental steps and CPI increases at certain of the REIT’s industrial properties as well as lease renewal lift, offsetting vacancy at one of the REIT’s industrial properties and an office property. The disposal of a retail property in 2021 and another during Q3 2022 reduced NOI by $0.2 million. Straight-line rents also contributed $0.9 million to the increase over Q3 2021, driven primarily by newly acquired properties with steps in rent. Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs and termination fees were consistent for Q3 2022 and Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 fair value adjustment of investment properties of $1.9 million reflects $34.8 million of fair value write-downs primarily related to capitalization rate expansion for certain industrial properties ($31.4 million), retail properties ($1.9 million) and office properties ($1.5 million) and $1.1 million of transaction costs. In addition, the REIT’s assets held for sale were written down by $1.3 million due to capitalization rate expansion. These amounts were partially offset by a $23.9 million fair value gain related to NOI improvements, driven by leasing, at certain industrial properties and a $11.2 million gain related primarily to a recently acquired industrial property with development potential, the carrying value of which was adjusted to appraised value.

Q3 net income, AFFO and FFO included unrealized foreign exchange losses of $0.5 million on the revaluation of a US dollar denominated liability.

Earnings Call

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday November 15, 2022 to review the financial results and operations. To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until December 15, 2022. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 9580.

December 2022 Distribution

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable January 16, 2023 to unitholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 58,799,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 20,535,000 Units.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT’s current expectations and projections about future results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

While the REIT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the REIT specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the REIT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the REIT.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379 or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.


APPENDIX A – NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

FFO

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

40,055

 

(12,075

)

52,130

 

137,759

 

48,779

 

88,980

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of investment properties

255

 

-

 

255

 

255

 

95

 

160

 

Fair value adjustment of investment properties

1,890

 

(26,287

)

28,177

 

4,513

 

(100,370

)

104,883

 

Fair value adjustment of Class B LP Units

(27,558

)

45,204

 

(72,762

)

(88,212

)

73,104

 

(161,316

)

Fair value adjustment of unit options

(200

)

897

 

(1,097

)

(608

)

1,798

 

(2,406

)

Fair value adjustment of restricted share units

(124

)

170

 

(294

)

(369

)

318

 

(687

)

Fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments

(1,499

)

(704

)

(795

)

(17,365

)

(4,386

)

(12,979

)

Adjustments for equity accounted joint venture (1)

374

 

(44

)

418

 

618

 

(302

)

920

 

Distributions on Class B LP Units expensed

3,251

 

2,624

 

627

 

9,779

 

5,974

 

3,805

 

Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs

204

 

188

 

16

 

680

 

509

 

171

 

Lease principal payments

(10

)

(17

)

7

 

(34

)

(50

 

16

 

Amortization of right-of-use assets

23

 

23

 

-

 

69

 

70

 

(1

)

Deferred income taxes

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

40

 

(40

)

Funds from operations (FFO)

16,661

 

9,979

 

6,682

 

47,085

 

25,579

 

21,506

 

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic (5)

79,208

 

54,428

 

24,780

 

78,543

 

46,322

 

32,221

 

FFO per unit – basic

0.210

 

0.183

 

0.027

 

0.599

 

0.552

 

0.047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO

16,661

 

9,979

 

6,682

 

47,085

 

25,579

 

21,506

 

Add: Vendor rent obligation (2)

688

 

615

 

73

 

1,971

 

1,862

 

109

 

Less: Other income (2)

(801

)

(201

)

(600

)

(1,602

)

(982

)

(620

)

Add: TSX graduation listing fees (3)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

207

 

(207

)

Normalized FFO

16,548

 

10,393

 

6,155

 

47,454

 

26,666

 

20,788

 

Weighted average units outstanding (000s)
Basic (5)

79,208

 

54,428

 

24,780

 

78,543

 

46,322

 

32,221

 

Normalized FFO per unit - basic

0.209

 

0.191

 

0.018

 

0.604

 

0.576

 

0.028

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts)

Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

AFFO

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO

16,661

 

9,979

 

6,682

 

47,085

 

25,579

 

21,506

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Straight-line adjustments ground lease and rent

(1,059

)

(155

)

(904

)

(2,684

)

(427

)

(2,257

)

Capital reserve (4)

(1,300

)

(750

)

(550

)

(3,800

)

(2,125

)

(1,675

)

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)

14,302

 

9,074

 

5,228

 

40,601

 

23,027

 

17,574

 

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic (5)

79,208

 

54,428

 

24,780

 

78,543

 

46,322

 

32,221

 

AFFO per unit - basic

0.181

 

0.167

 

0.014

 

0.517

 

0.497

 

0.020

 


AFFO

14,302

 

9,074

 

5,228

 

40,601

 

23,027

 

17,574

 

Add: Vendor rent obligation (2)

688

 

615

 

73

 

1,971

 

1,862

 

109

 

Less: Other income (2)

(801

)

(201

)

(600

)

(1,602

)

(982

)

(620

)

Add: TSX graduation listing fees (3)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

207

 

(207

)

Normalized AFFO

14,189

 

9,488

 

4,701

 

40,970

 

24,114

 

16,856

 

Weighted average units outstanding (000s) - basic (5)

79,208

 

54,428

 

24,780

 

78,543

 

46,322

 

32,221

 

Normalized AFFO per unit - basic

0.179

 

0.174

 

0.005

 

0.522

 

0.521

 

0.001

 


 

(1)

Adjustment for equity accounted joint venture relates to a fair value adjustment of swaps in place at the joint venture to swap floating rate bankers’ acceptance rates to a fixed rate and fair value adjustment of the joint venture investment property.

 

(2)

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO include adjustments for vendor rent obligation amounts related to the REIT’s Richmond, BC and Ajax properties, which are payable from the vendors of the properties until buildout of the properties is complete and tenants are occupying and paying rent. The vendor rent obligation amount is not included in NOI for accounting, but the estimated total amount of vendor rent obligation is recorded in other income. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO exclude estimated future vendor rent obligation amounts included in other income in the condensed consolidated interim statements of income and comprehensive income and include the scheduled quarterly rents receivable in the form of vendor rent obligation.

 

(3)

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO include adjustments for $0.2 million of one-time TSX listing fees related to graduation to the TSX, which are included in general and administrative expense in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

 

(4)

Capital reserve includes maintenance capital expenditures, tenant incentives and leasing costs. Reserve amounts are established with reference to building condition reports, appraisals, and internal estimates of tenant renewal, tenant incentives and leasing costs. The REIT believes that a reserve is more appropriate given the fluctuating nature of these expenditures.

 

(5)

Weighted average number of units includes the Class B LP Units.



(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three Months ended
September 30,

Nine Months ended
September 30,

Same Property NOI

2022

 

2021

 

Change

2022

 

2021

 

Change

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property revenues

34,424

 

20,719

 

13,705

 

100,265

 

56,022

 

44,243

 

Property expenses

(9,551

)

(6,624

)

(2,927

)

(29,406

)

(19,141

)

(10,265

)

NOI

24,873

 

12,220

 

10,778

 

70,859

 

36,881

 

33,978

 

Add/(Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs

204

 

190

 

14

 

680

 

535

 

145

 

Straight-line adjustments of rent

(1,036

)

(134

)

(902

)

(2,619

)

(363

)

(2,256

)

Development

(90

)

-

 

(90

)

(270

)

-

 

(270

)

Acquisitions

(10,967

)

(1,224

)

(9,743

)

(38,109

)

(5,877

)

(32,232

)

Disposals

(49

)

(260

)

211

 

(300

)

(775

)

475

 

Termination fees and other non-recurring items

-

 

(1

)

1

 

(59

)

(13

)

(46

)

Same Property NOI

12,935

 

12,666

 

269

 

30,182

 

30,388

 

(206

)


Recommended Stories

  • CubicFarm Systems Corp. Reports Q3 FY 2022 Results

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), reports its quarterly financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Marke

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 41.67% and 73.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Cassava Sciences stock pops after rival experiences setback in Alzheimer’s research

    Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • Evaluating NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Down 50% Before Q3 Earnings

    NVDA''s performance over the last year has been significantly worse than the benchmark and drained the Nasdaq alongside most other big tech and growth stocks. This puts a ton of pressure on NVDA''s Q3 earnings and outlook if the stock hopes to turn things around in the near term.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.