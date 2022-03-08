U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.75
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,741.00
    -41.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,297.50
    -23.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,952.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.38
    +1.98 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.20
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.66
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4400
    +0.1310 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,646.16
    +727.02 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.50
    +13.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,054.38
    -167.03 (-0.66%)
     
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Q4 2021 Results Date and Completion of Name Change

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
·2 min read
In this article:
  • EFRTF
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

TORONTO and MONTREAL, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 before the opening of the TSX on Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday March 16, 2022 to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until April 16, 2022. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 8631.

Completion of Name Change

The REIT also announced today the completion of its previously announced name change from Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust to Nexus Industrial REIT. The REIT’s units are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name on or about March 9, 2022, under the existing ticker symbol NXR.UN. No action is needed from current unitholders in relation to the change of name.

Nexus feels that the new name better reflects the nature of the REIT’s current portfolio and its strategy of acquiring quality industrial assets located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 106 properties comprising approximately 10.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 57,365,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 21,230,000 Units.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.


