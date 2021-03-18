U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,985.25
    +11.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,161.00
    +144.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,242.50
    +41.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,339.60
    +5.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.31
    -0.29 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    +23.80 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    26.61
    +0.55 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1972
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3950
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0760
    +0.2210 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,089.19
    +2,544.33 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.98
    +64.84 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,380.09
    +465.76 (+1.56%)
     

Nexus REIT Announces Full Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today its results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights

  • Occupancy of 93% at December 31, 2020 remained consistent as compared to Q3 2020 and Q4 2019.

  • Rent collections continue to be strong despite the challenges of COVID-19.

  • Completed a total of $50.25MM of industrial acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • YTD 2020 net operating income of $39,226,095 increased $1,297,995 or 3.4% as compared to 2019 net operating income of $37,928,100. Q4 2020 net operating income of $9,698,301 decreased $251,061 or 2.5% compared to $9,949,362 for Q3 2020 and increased $41,027 or 0.4% compared to $9,657,274 for Q4 2019. Q3 2020 NOI was higher primarily due to a $124,000 early lease termination fee and COVID-19 wage subsidies indirectly benefiting the REIT in Q3.

  • YTD 2020 normalized FFO per unit of $0.215, as compared to $0.225 for 2019; Q4 2020 normalized FFO per unit of $0.051, as compared to $0.055 for Q3 2020 and $0.058 for Q4 2019.

  • YTD 2020 normalized AFFO per unit of $0.193, as compared to $0.201 for 2019; Q4 2020 normalized AFFO per unit of $0.046, as compared to $0.048 for Q3 2020 and $0.052 for Q4 2019.

  • YTD 2020 normalized AFFO payout ratio 82.4% compared to 79.4% for 2019; Q4 2020 normalized AFFO payout ratio of 86.1%, as compared to 84.2% for Q3 2020 and 77.0% for Q4 2019.

  • Ended 2020 with $14MM of cash and full availability of $5MM credit facility; debt to total assets of 48.2%.

  • Book NAV per unit, including Class B LP Units, of $2.54 ($10.16 post-Consolidation) at December 31, 2020, as compared to $2.46 ($9.84 post-Consolidation) at September 30, 2020 and $2.52 ($10.08 post-Consolidation) at December 31, 2019.

  • Graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 1, 2021, with a 1 for 4 consolidation of outstanding units.

  • On February 19, 2021, went firm on an agreement to acquire six industrial properties in London, Ontario, for $103.5MM.

  • Acquired two industrial properties in Edmonton, Alberta for $14MM, on March 1, 2021.

  • Closed a $34.9MM bought deal equity offering on March 4, 2021 with 4,255,000 REIT Units issued, including 555,000 Units issued as part of a fully exercised overallotment.

  • Management of the REIT will host a conference call on Thursday March 18th at 1PM EST to review results and operations.

“As mentioned last quarter, we’ve focused on maintaining liquidity and a strong balance sheet in response to the economic and other uncertainty which COVID-19 created.” commented Kelly Hanczyk, the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer. “As vaccine roll out has commenced and economic recovery seems closer, we have shifted focus to deploying our capital to make thoughtful acquisitions. We are focusing our growth on industrial assets, and we completed just over $64 million of industrial acquisitions since Q3 2020, and we expect to close on the previously announced $103.5 million acquisition of six industrial properties in London, Ontario on April 1st, a portfolio where we expect to see significant upside. Our acquisition pipeline is strong, and we are evaluating numerous industrial acquisitions where we may deploy the proceeds of our recently completely $34.9 million bought deal equity financing. We believe that our recent graduation to the TSX concurrent with a 1 for 4 unit consolidation, additional liquidity created through the bought deal equity financing and continuing to build scale with pending industrial acquisitions all combine to make the REIT’s units an attractive investment for a wider range of investors. We are very proud of the REIT’s performance, especially during these unprecedented times. 2021 has started with exceptionally positive momentum for the REIT and we look forward to carrying that through the balance of this year and beyond.”

Summary of Results

Included in the tables that follow and elsewhere in this news release are non-IFRS measures that should not be construed as an alternative to net income / loss, cash from operating activities or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures as reported by other issuers. Readers are encouraged to refer to the REIT’s MD&A for further discussion of the non-IFRS measures presented.

Three months ended
December 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Financial Results

$

$

$

$

Property revenues

15,648,288

15,583,030

61,385,585

60,010,310

Net operating income (NOI)

9,698,301

9,657,274

39,226,095

37,928,100

Net income

9,831,115

27,332,940

35,234,361

42,387,970


Three months ended
December 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Financial highlights

$

$

$

$

Funds from operations (FFO) (1)

6,612,764

7,892,732

27,458,202

28,230,409

Normalized FFO (1) (2)

6,992,342

6,993,921

28,262,574

26,568,084

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) (1)

5,909,260

7,141,757

24,522,214

25,451,219

Normalized AFFO (1) (2)

6,288,838

6,242,946

25,326,586

23,788,894

Distributions declared (3)

5,413,912

4,808,507

20,864,837

18,897,262

Weighted average units outstanding – basic (4)

136,058,373

120,205,902

131,433,360

118,131,076

Weighted average units outstanding – diluted (4)

136,146,624

120,317,048

131,521,611

118,202,305

Distributions per unit, basic and diluted (3) (4)

0.040

0.040

0.159

0.160

FFO per unit, basic (1) (4)

0.049

0.066

0.209

0.239

Normalized FFO per unit, basic (1) (2) (4)

0.051

0.058

0.215

0.225

AFFO per unit, basic (1) (4)

0.043

0.059

0.187

0.215

Normalized AFFO per unit, basic (1) (2) (4)

0.046

0.052

0.193

0.201

Normalized AFFO payout ratio, basic (1) (2) (3)

86.1%

77.0%

82.4%

79.4%

Debt to total assets ratio

48.2%

49.1%

48.2%

49.1%


(1)

Non-IFRS Measure

(2)

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO include a vendor rent obligation amount related to the REIT’s Richmond, BC property which is payable from the vendor of the property until the buildout of the property is complete and all tenants are occupying and paying rent. The vendor rent obligation amount is not included in NOI for IFRS accounting purposes. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO exclude amounts recorded in other income related to estimated future vendor rent obligation amounts. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO for year ended December 31, 2019 include adjustments for debt repayment fees of $578,399 included in interest expense in that period.

(3)

Includes distributions payable to holders of Class B LP Units which are accounted for as interest expense in the consolidated financial statements.

(4)

Weighted average number of units includes the Class B LP Units.

COVID-19 Update

While vaccine roll out has begun, COVID-19 continued to impact the REIT and its tenants through the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. The REIT’s retail portfolio, the majority of which is made up of national strong-credit tenants, has proven to be resilient. There are signs that the REIT may experience headwinds within its office portfolio, with some near-term lease renewals expected to be challenging while most office employees are working from home.

The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”) announced on October 9, 2020 provides up to 90% rent support for qualifying businesses that are temporarily shut down by a mandatory public health order. On March 3, 2021, the Government of Canada announced its intention to extend the program from March 14, 2021, when it was previously set to expire, to June 5, 2021.

Programs such as CERS, its predecessor program the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (“CECRA”) program and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program have benefitted many of the REIT’s tenants, and the REIT has been able to maintain a high level of rent collections through the pandemic. The following table summarizes rent collections presented as a percentage of contractual gross rent:

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

January

February

March

Cash collected from tenants

92.3%

94.4%

98.7%

96.6%

95.9%

95.3%

CECRA collected from government

3.5%

3.7%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Subtotal of cash collected from tenants and government

95.8%

98.1%

98.7%

96.6%

95.9%

95.3%

Deferrals granted

7.0%

0.8%

0.3%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Cash collected on deferrals granted

(4.6)%

(0.4)%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Subtotal of deferrals granted, net of cash collected

2.4%

0.4%

0.3%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

CECRA abatement (1)

1.0%

1.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Cash to be collected from government (2)

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

Sub-total of cash collected, adjusted for CECRA and deferrals granted

99.2%

99.5%

99.0%

96.6%

95.9%

95.3%

Remaining to be collected

0.8%

0.5%

1.0%

3.4%

4.1%

4.7%

Total

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%


(1)

Represents 25% of gross rent required to be abated under the CECRA program, net of the Quebec Government’s 12.5% contribution for qualifying Quebec tenants where applicable.

(2)

Cash to be collected from government relates to the Quebec Government program which effectively reduced the landlord CECRA abatement from 25% to 12.5% of gross rents. The Quebec program became available for application on November 2, 2020.

The REIT has also been an indirect beneficiary of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program, net of which, COVID-19 directly resulted in a reduction of the REIT’s NOI by approximately $326,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, and $151,000 for Q4 2020. Partially offsetting, travel and other general and administrative costs decreased as an indirect result of COVID-19 travel and commercial operation restrictions.

Revenues and Results from Operations

Net operating income for Q4 2020 of $9,698,301 was $41,027 higher than net operating income of $9,657,274 for Q4 2019. Properties acquired in 2020 and CPI increases generated incremental NOI of approximately $634,000 and $57,000, respectively, in Q4 2020 as compared to Q4 2019. The early termination of a tenant at the REIT’s Richmond, BC property in Q4 2019 reduced Q4 2020 NOI by approximately $163,000 as compared to Q4 2019. The tenancy was early terminated to allow the REIT to proceed with a value-add project for this property. Q4 2020 COVID-19 related costs, which were primarily comprised of an allowance for expected credit losses, totalled $151,000 as compared to $nil in Q4 2019. A vacancy at a REIT industrial property in Calgary, Alberta reduced Q4 2020 NOI by approximately $110,000 as compared to Q4 2019. An early lease termination completed in Q3 2020 reduced Q4 2020 NOI by approximately $130,000 as compared to Q4 2019, with lower rental revenue due to the vacancy, and repairs and maintenance costs incurred to ready the space for a new tenancy. Occupancy remained stable at 93% at both December 31, 2019 and 2020.

Q4 2020 NOI of $9,698,301 was $251,061 lower than Q3 2020 NOI of $9,949,362. The REIT received an early lease termination fee in Q3 2020, with the space being vacant in Q4 2020 and costs incurred in Q4 2020 to ready it for a new tenant, decreasing Q4 NOI by $254,000 as compared to Q3 2020. A vacancy at a REIT industrial property in Calgary, Alberta reduced Q4 2020 NOI by approximately $110,000 as compared to Q3 2020. Expenses directly related to COVID-19 reduced Q4 2020 NOI $151,000 as compared to Q3 2020 NOI. Partially offsetting, acquisitions completed in Q4 2020 generated incremental NOI of approximately $295,000 in Q4 2020 as compared to Q3 2020.

Earnings Call

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time on Thursday March 18, 2021 to review the financial results and operations. To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until April 18, 2021. To access the recording, please dial 604-674-8052 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 6311.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 76 properties comprising approximately 4.5 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 33,295,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 6,281,000 Units.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT’s current expectations and projections about future results. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

While the REIT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the REIT specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the REIT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the REIT.

For further information please contact:
Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379 or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.


Recommended Stories

  • NYSE Chairman Says GameStop Surge Highlights U.S. Market Flaws

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s run-up in shares of GameStop Corp. highlights “some of the inherent flaws in the U.S. equity market,” according to Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.Retail stock pickers have been openly coordinating share purchases and sales on Reddit forums, sending the price of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and others on a wild series of ups and downs. The development could bleed into other markets such as commodities, Sprecher said on a panel discussion at the annual Futures Industry Association conference broadcast Tuesday.“You’re definitely seeing the democratization of markets,” he said, without elaborating on what flaws he was referring to.CME Group Inc. CEO Terrence Duffy said the trading phenomenon raises questions for market governance.“I don’t know if the regulators were prepared for that,” Duffy said at the event. “If you tell everyone what you’re going to do and you do it, is it market manipulation?”Most U.S. states have legalized some form of gambling, he said, and the behavior on Reddit is an indication retail investors aren’t looking for regulatory protections.“The public says: We don’t want to be protected fromourselves. So you have to give them what they want,” Duffysaid. “I think that people want to be in charge of their own destiny.”Among Reddit favorites, theater company AMC Entertainment soared 26% Monday after announcing plans to open its California locations, while clothing company Express Inc. jumped to the highest level since January. Both companies dropped Tuesday.Wall Street had been bracing for a flurry of trading from individual investors flush with $1,400 payments from the government’s $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • IRS tax deadline changes with income taxes and payments due May 17 to give taxpayers more time amid COVID

    When are 2020 taxes due? The IRS changed the federal tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17. State tax deadlines vary.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • Gold Advances After Fed Maintains Dovish Line on Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose after the Federal Reserve continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023, bolstering demand for the metal.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues remained dovish at the end of their meeting Wednesday, despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and the mounting inflation worries in financial markets. While a growing number of officials saw an earlier start than peers to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, Powell stressed this remains a minority view.The latest messaging by the U.S. central bank may provide some support for bullion, which has been battered by rising bond yields as expectations for a recovery from the pandemic and economic growth fuel inflation concerns. Powell said that the price increases this year are likely to be transient and won’t be seen as progress toward the Fed’s long-term goals. He also said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against the surge in Treasury yields.“Gold prices surged as the dollar went into free fall after the Fed remain stubbornly dovish despite significant upgrades to their growth, inflation, and unemployment forecasts,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Easy money is not going away anytime soon and the bottom is firmly in place for gold.”Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,750.42 an ounce by 8:44 a.m. in Singapore, after advancing 0.8% on Wednesday. Silver, platinum and palladium all gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after declining 0.5% on Wednesday.“Gold has benefited from the dovish stance from the Fed, with it continuing to signal that a rate rise won’t happen until 2024,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Singapore. “However, we continue to believe that rising long term yields will limit the upside in prices.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Oil prices end lower as U.S. supply climbs a 4th week and after IEA deems supercycle unlikely

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive weekly climb in domestic crude inventories and International Energy Agency deemed a “supercycle” for the commodity unlikely.

  • Lordstown’s losses widen amid short-seller dispute, company discloses SEC probe

    Lordstown Motors Inc. reports a wider quarterly loss and reiterates goal of making its first electric pickups by late September despite an ongoing spat with a short seller.

  • Here’s How Much a $15 Minimum Wage Would Raise the Price of a Burrito. (Hint: It’s Less Than Extra Guac.)

    A dive into Chipotle's financial statements reveals an important fact about the minimum wage: Big companies can handle a hike.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Do you like roller coasters? According to Deutsche Bank, we’re looking at some roller coaster volatility for the next few months, with near-term gains likely, followed by a Q2 retreat, and second-half gains. The firm expects share values to fall in the next three months, perhaps by as much as 5% to 10%, for several reasons laid out by the firm’s strategist Binky Chadha. “The more front-loaded the impact of the stimulus, and the direct stimulus checks at around a quarter of the new package clearly are one off, the sharper the peak in growth is likely to be. The closer this peak in macro growth is to warmer weather (giving retail investors something else to do); and to an increased return to work at the office, the larger we expect the pullback to be,” Chadha noted. That’s the mid-term. In the longer view, Chadha expects markets to strengthen by year’s end, and has put a 4,100 target on the S&P 500. This is up from his previous 3,950 target, and suggests potential gains of 4% from current levels. So, for investors, we’re looking at a rocky summer and fall, with some dips and gains likely in the markets. In that environment, a defensive stock play makes sense; it provides some stability to the portfolio, as well as some insurance should the gains not materialize. Reliable dividend stocks, with their regular payouts, provide an income stream that’s independent of the share price appreciation, as well as a share profile that is less volatile to begin with, making them the ideal move for investors worried about keeping up returns while coping with high macro volatility. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a reliable dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s see what Wall Street’s pros have to say about them. Monroe Capital (MRCC) We'll start with Monroe Capital, a private equity firm invested in the health care, media, retail, and tech sectors. Monroe is focusing its business on minority and women-owned companies, or on companies with employee stock ownership plans. Monroe offers these sometimes underserved demographics access to capital resources for business development. Monroe has shown two contradictory trends so far this year: declining revenues and earnings, along with rising share value. The company’s top line, at $12.6 million, was down 6% from Q3, and 25% year-over-year, while EPS fell 40% sequentially to 42 cents. Year-over-year, however, EPS more than doubled. Looking at share price, Monroe’s stock has gained 60% in the past 12 months. On the dividend front, Monroe paid out 25 cents per share in December; the next is scheduled, at the same amount, for the end of this month. With an annualized payment of $1, the dividend yields a strong 9.8%. This compares favorably to the 2% average yield found among peer companies. The dividend attracted attention from Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, rated 5-stars by TipRanks. “We continue to see a runway to eventual dividend coverage with full fees expensed as management grows the portfolio to its target 1.1–1.2x leverage (from 1.0x currently) and redeploys funds currently tied up in non-accruals once resolved... The primary driver of return for a BDC is its dividend payout over time, and we have confidence that MRCC's new $1.00 distribution (equating to a ~10% yield) is sustainable,” Kotowski noted. In line with his comments, Kotowski rates MRCC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $12 price target suggests it has room to grow 25% in the year ahead. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) The analyst reviews on MRCC break down 2 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Holds, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The shares have a trading price of $9.59, and their $11.13 average target implies an upside of 16% in the year ahead. (See MRCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Let’s stick with the middle-market financial sector. Eagle Point is another of the capital investment companies that seeks to turn middle-market debt into returns for investors. The company invests in CLO equity, and focuses on current income generation – in other words, ensuring a return for its own investors. While Eagle Point is a small-cap player, the company does boast $3 billion in assets under management – showing that it punches above its weight. Last month, Eagle Point reported 4Q20 earnings, with EPS of 24 cents, below the expectation of 29 cents. However, the current earnings just edged into growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, as 3Q20 and 4Q19 both came in at 23 cents. Turning to the dividend, we find that Eagle Point does something slightly unusual. The company pays out a monthly dividend, rather than quarterly. The current payment, at 8 cents per common share, has been held steady for over a year now, and the company has not missed a distribution. At 96 cents per common share annually, the dividend yields is 8.4%. This is robust by any standard. B. Riley’s 5-star analyst Randy Binner covers Eagle Point, and he notes that the company should have no problem in maintaining its dividend coverage moving forward. “The company’s reported quarterly recurring CLO cash flows averaged $0.75/share over the last 12 months. Similar levels of recurring cash flows would leave a large cushion to service the $0.24 quarterly dividend going forward…. The company announced $29.5M of cash on the balance sheet as of February 9. This balance sheet cash and serviceable quarterly dividend of $0.24 contribute to a favorable liquidity position,” Binner wrote. Binner’s comments back up a Buy rating on the stock, and his $14 price target implies a 12-month upside of 23%. (To watch Binner’s track record, click here) Wall Street takes the same stance on ECC that it did on MRCC: a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on a 2-1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. ECC shares have an average price target of $14, matching Binner’s, and the shares are trading for $11.41. (See ECC stock analysis on TipRanks) Hess Midstream Operations (HESM) Midmarket financials are not the only place to find strong dividends. Wall Street pros also recommend the energy sector, and that is where we now turn. Hess Midstream is one of many companies in the midstream sector of the energy industry, providing and supporting the infrastructure needed to gather, process, store, and transport a fossil fuel products from the well heads into the distribution network. Hess has a range of midstream assets in the North Dakota Bakken formation, moving crude oil and natural gas, along with their derivatives. Hess reported results for 4Q20 earlier this year, showing $266 million at the top line and EPS of 36 cents per share. Revenues were up 5% year-over-year, and relatively flat from Q3. EPS rose 20% quarter-over-quarter, but were down sharply compared to the 87 cents reported in 4Q19. Of interest to investors, the company reported over $126 million in free cash flow, which it used to fund the dividend. Hess pays out its dividend quarterly, and has a reputation for not missing payments. The company has been raising the payment regularly for the past four years, and most recent dividend, at 45 cents per common share, was paid out in February. This dividend is considered ‘safe,’ as the company expects to generate between $610 million and $640 million in free cash flow next year. Those funds will fully cover the dividend, with approximately $100 million left over. Writing from Scotiabank, analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia sees the free cash flow as Hess’s priority going forward. “We expect the focus this year to be on the harvesting of free cash flow (FCF) with deployment toward buybacks and further de-leveraging. Improved FCF profiles this year also better position the group for a 2H21 demand recovery. Continued energy policy changes and the energy transition may be headwinds this year, but we continue to prefer exposure to the more diversified companies with FCF after dividend (FCFAD) optionality and torque to a recovery,” the analyst opined. To this end, Guerra-Garcia rates HESM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $27 price target indicating a potential upside of 26% by year’s end. (To watch Guerra-Garcia’s track record, click here) All in all, there are only 2 reviews on this small-cap energy company, and they are evenly split – one Buy and one Hold – giving Hess a Moderate Buy rating. The shares are trading for $21.41 and their $27 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 26%. (See HESM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Coinbase Registers 114.9M Shares for Public Listing

    Coinbase plans the resale of 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock for its public offering.