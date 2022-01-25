U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    -43.25 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,002.00
    -251.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,318.50
    -182.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.90
    -23.80 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    29.90
    +1.05 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3481
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9060
    -0.0540 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,087.52
    +109.62 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    821.53
    +10.93 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,113.13
    -475.24 (-1.72%)
     

Nexus REIT Announces January and February Distributions

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
·1 min read
In this article:
  • EFRTF

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NXR.UN) (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) announced today the declaration of the January and February 2022 distributions.

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable February 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as of January 31, 2022.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable March 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as of February 28, 2022.

The REIT’s distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) entitles eligible unitholders to elect to receive all, or a portion of the cash distributions of the REIT reinvested in units of the REIT. Eligible unitholders who so elect will receive a bonus distribution of units equal to 4% of each distribution that was reinvested by them under the DRIP.

About Nexus REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and potentially including the United States, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 98 properties comprising approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 57,340,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 19,665,000 Units.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or
Rob Chiasson, CFO at (416) 613-1262.


