Nexusguard Unveils Easy-to-Launch Anti-DDoS Capabilities for Communications Service Providers

·3 min read

DDoS mitigation leader accelerates protection services for CSPs by eliminating upfront CAPEX

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexusguard, trusted by global communications service providers (CSPs) for protection against DDoS attacks, has announced a new program that empowers CSPs to easily launch anti-DDoS protection for their customers. Nexusguard will provide 10,000 Gbps of DDoS-mitigation hardware to CSPs around the world (100 Gbps each across 100 CSPs). The TAP100 Program accelerates the time-to-market for CSPs to deploy anti-DDoS services and protect end customers worldwide. Paired with Nexusguard's extensive expertise of helping CSPs transform into MSSPs (managed security service providers), the TAP100 removes the hardware barriers associated with typical anti-DDoS service ramp-up, allowing CSP product teams and C-suites to capture new revenue opportunities and ensure superior customer service.

Nexusguard logo (PRNewsfoto/Nexusguard)
Nexusguard logo (PRNewsfoto/Nexusguard)

According to Nexusguard's recent threat research, CSPs—especially internet service providers—continue to be impacted by stealthy bit-and-piece attacks, which drip-feed junk traffic across a large IP pool. In 2020, 301 of these CSPs were hit by bit-and-piece attacks across 23 countries. Moving forward, CSPs need to invest in multi-dimensional and deep learning-based DDoS detection and mitigation that not only helps with identifying and classifying customer traffic, but also provides accurate and effective defense against constantly evolving attacks.

"The traditional process to spin up DDoS protection services is expensive and transactional for regional CSPs, often costing millions of dollars to build a sufficient network to provide global DDoS protection," said Andy Ng, CEO of Nexusguard. "Nexusguard's TAP100 program provides CSPs with the necessary hardware, productization and operational support and consulting to help them quickly ramp up DDoS mitigation with lower latency and without the significant upfront costs."

Anti-DDoS initiatives can face several challenges before CSPs are able to launch them, including product teams' tight budgets and lack of certainty on how to get anti-DDoS services started. The high upfront investment that typical DDoS mitigation hardware requires to thwart large attacks is a major barrier to these services getting off the ground, putting customer continuity at risk of interruption from cyberattacks.

Nexusguard's TAP100 program simplifies DDoS for CSPs through four key benefits:

  • Low cost to participate - no upfront CAPEX, so no financial risk or jumping through budget hoops

  • Carrier-grade managed DDoS protection that works straight out of the box

  • Complete productization and go-to-market support, including sales enablement training, research papers, go-to-market kits and more

  • Rapid deployment within 90 days

To learn more about enrolling in the Nexusguard TAP100 program, visit http://www.nexusguard.com/TAP100 or contact the TAP100 team at tap100@nexusguard.com.

About Nexusguard

Founded in 2008, Nexusguard is a leading cloud-based distributed denial of service (DDoS) security solution provider fighting malicious internet attacks. Nexusguard ensures uninterrupted internet service, visibility, optimization and performance. Nexusguard is focused on developing and providing the best cybersecurity solution for every client across a range of industries with specific business and technical requirements. Nexusguard also enables communications service providers to deliver DDoS protection solutions as a service. Nexusguard delivers on its promise to provide you with peace of mind by countering threats and ensuring maximum uptime. Visit www.nexusguard.com for more information.

Contact:

Stephanie Yeoh
Elliot & Co.
Junior Manager
stephanie@elliotcommunications.com

Benjamin Yip
Nexusguard
Head of Marketing
Benjamin.Yip@Nexusguard.com

SOURCE Nexusguard

  • Bank Watchdogs Resist EU Industry Push to Derail Stricter Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Top banking watchdogs are warning European Union lenders to stop resisting new rules or risk weakening the financial system and undermining the bloc’s role defending global accords.The clash comes as negotiations on stricter global capital rules move into a decisive phase in the EU. Lenders and regulators are jockeying to be heard by officials at the European Commission, who are gearing up to propose how to implement the new standards in the fall ahead of their slated start in 2023.Banks are particularly worried because the rules, known as Basel III, would hit them harder than their U.S. counterparts. While the American economy and its lenders are starting to recover from the pandemic crisis, European bank executives say they’re grappling with a more sluggish rebound, burdened with negative interest rates, and shouldn’t have to deal with another handicap.The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, though, says the timing of the push back from lenders on the new standards is inappropriate and contradictory.“What I hear lately from banks is that they want greater global convergence when it comes to things like climate risk,” Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in comments to Bloomberg News. “Banks cannot insist on global convergence in one area, while demanding local accommodations and deviations in another.”He also said banks’ attempts to delay and even weaken Basel III could undermine the EU’s reputation as a defender of multi-lateral agreements just as the new U.S. administration under Joe Biden has pledged greater global cooperation.“It would be highly unfortunate and extremely bad timing for Europe to retreat from its commitments to agreed global standards, especially in light of recent renewed engagement by other major jurisdictions,” said Hernandez de Cos, who is also a European Central Bank policy maker and governor of the Bank of Spain.Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau weighed into the debate on Wednesday, echoing Hernandez de Cos and telling French lawmakers that they should ignore banks’ warnings.The Basel guidelines agreed upon in 2017 represent “the best possible accord for our country and Europe,” Villeroy said. “Questioning that today would be all the more incomprehensible as financial multi-lateralism stood the test of the Trump years and is now reinforced by the Biden administration.”He also rejected banks’ claims that the standards could hurt lending and suggested the effects won’t be a blow to their shareholders.“I want to highlight that this increase will not require any capital increase or change in dividend policy for any French bank,” Villeroy said.Still, the new standards will result in a higher bar for banks. They could drive up capital requirements by 19% and result in a 52.2 billion-euro ($63.9 billion) shortfall, according to a study by the European Banking Authority that used data from the end of 2019.Banks want to keep that to 10% or less and are demanding to maintain leeway in judging the riskiness of companies that don’t have credit ratings. Regulators may be less inclined to allow such latitude after the recent Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital scandals exposed the limits of several banks’ ability to gauge their own risk.Banks, having already lobbied aggressively in advance of the 2017 compromise, are also pushing to continue with existing rules and reduce the updated Basel standards to little more than an additional financial disclosure.“We are committed to implement those reforms in a broadly faithful manner,” Martin Merlin, a senior Commission official for banking, said at a conference this month. “We cannot regulate in a vacuum and we need to take into account the present context, the Covid 19 context.”For Andrea Enria, the ECB’s top supervisor, the pandemic isn’t a reason to slow the process. He argues that the 2020 recession showed that better-capitalized banks can handle unprecedented economic shocks, and so Europe must push on with the reforms.“The last lap of this long process is still facing fierce opposition from some in the banking industry,” he said this month. “We do not see any benefits in further delays.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Struggles to Suppress Bubbles in Markets Awash With Money

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s battle to maintain order in financial markets is getting tougher as money floods into everything from commodities to housing and stocks.In May alone, the government vowed to tackle speculation in metals, revived the idea of a property tax, oversaw hikes in mortgage rates in some cities, banned the mining of cryptocurrencies and played down calls within the central bank for a stronger yuan.Authorities are zeroing in on the risks of assets overheating as they maintain a relatively loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery from the pandemic. Targeted intervention is likely to weigh on pockets of China’s financial markets as the Communist Party seeks to avoid volatility in the run up to the July 1 centenary of its founding.“The policy trend is now focused on ensuring financial stability,” said Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Beijing will want to resolve bubbles risks at the outset, in a targeted manner, using strong rhetoric and small adjustments to policy. That appears to be enough for now.”Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures as rebounding economies drive demand for goods. Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe are making it clear they view the gain in consumer prices as temporary, and that ultra-low interest rates will remain in place for the foreseeable future.China’s bond market isn’t pricing in higher borrowing costs any time soon. The yield on 10-year sovereign debt has fallen to an almost nine-month low. But at about 3.1%, that’s a decent return for global investors, and the resulting inflows add to the vast pool of domestic funds trapped by capital controls. So-called hot money drives asset prices ever higher.Beijing is finding some success with its targeted approach: commodities futures have fallen from their records in recent weeks and digital currencies have slumped. Bitcoin is down about 30% this month in a rout partly triggered by Elon Musk’s musings on the environmental costs of digital assets.Like whack-a-mole, however, crackdowns in some parts of China’s financial markets lead to other assets rising. The CSI 300 Index of stocks surged more than 3% on Tuesday, helped by record flows through the Hong Kong trading channel and unprecedented buying of China’s second-largest exchange-traded fund. That’s boosting the allure of the yuan, which is at its strongest against the dollar in almost three years.This may all be part of a grand strategy by the Communist Party. A rally in equities could take the heat out of the commodities market, while an appreciating yuan would lower the cost of imported raw materials. That would temper inflationary pressures and allow the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance. ‘Strong’ financial markets would also reflect well on the Party -- and President Xi Jinping -- as the 100th anniversary approaches.The risk for Chinese policy makers is if price increases are sustained and driven by forces beyond Beijing’s control. That may compel the People’s Bank of China to take more aggressive action, such as draining liquidity or hiking interest rates.The PBOC has pledged to exit pandemic-era stimulus at a slow and measured pace. This is already happening, as seen by a notable slowdown in credit. China also trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and softened its push on fixed-asset investments. The central bank has provided minimum liquidity to lenders even as credit defaults pile up.It seems officials prefer to take increasingly aggressive steps at the micro level, rather than at the macro level. This is especially true of the commodities market. On Wednesday, Reuters reported the banking regulator asked lenders to stop offering commodity futures products to retail investors, while Bloomberg News reported Chinese customs authorities are clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control.“When you have a closed capital account like China and you loosen policy through the credit channel, the money stays contained domestically,” said JPMorgan’s Wolf. “It then needs to find a place. It can be housing, it can be stocks -- it moves across the financial system. This is one of the biggest constraints to policy and is why China has been quick to remove stimulus this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation questions keep stocks in check

    World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks' giant stimulus packages. The Euro STOXX 600 lost 0.2%, with German shares down 0.5% and London's main index making slim losses. Investors also held back major bets before the monthly U.S. personal consumption report, due on Friday.

  • EV Charger Maker Tritium Going Public in SPAC Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tritium, which makes fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached an agreement to go public through a merger with blank-check company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II.The deal with the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Tritium at $1.2 billion, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The transaction is expected to generate proceeds of about $403 million.Unlike most SPAC mergers, Tritium’s combination with Decarbonization Plus II didn’t include raising a private placement.Tritium only needs about $70 million to be break even for cash flow, Robert Tichio, chairman of the blank-check company, said in an interview. While there were conversations held about raising a placement, or PIPE, the idea was ultimately vetoed, he said. “I think it became clear that the weakness in the PIPE market overwhelmed the strength of any one good opportunity.”Once the deal closes, Tritium is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker “DCFC.”Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium produces charging software and hardware -- including electric pumps the size of large refrigerators -- deployed at shopping malls and highway rest stops in almost 40 countries. It has supplied networks being rolled out by Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. The firm’s fastest units can add about 217 miles (349 kilometers) of driving range in 10 minutes of charging, according to the company.Founded in 2001 by members of a solar-car racing team, Tritium promoted ex-Boeing Co. executive Jane Hunter to chief executive officer in 2020. It has also expanded beyond Australia to add design and manufacturing facilities in California and Europe. Tritium announced last month that it was selected by the U.S. Army to help its efforts to convert its vehicles -- including those used in combat -- to electric power.The proceeds from the transaction will be used to expand manufacturing capabilities, said Hunter, who will continue to lead the company after it goes public.“We currently have a very healthy backlog, which is great problem to have but we want to be building closer to our main markets,” she said, adding that about 70% of the company’s revenue came from Europe, 20% from the Americas and around 10% from Asia Pacific. It plans to expand existing facilities in Brisbane, Amsterdam and Los Angeles and potentially build a new facility in another European city.While there is no current plan to move its headquarters to the U.S., a Nasdaq listing brings the company closer to its customers and investors, Hunter said. “We could have listed on the ASX in Australia, but our markets aren’t here as strongly.”Read more: Fastest Electric Car Chargers Waiting for Batteries to Catch UpAdding electric car charging infrastructure is seen as vital for automakers to spur sales, and crucial to governments as they seek to phase out combustion engine vehicles to help meet climate targets. U.S. President Joe Biden has flagged plans to spend billions of dollars on tax credits and charging stations to support the transition away from gas-powered cars.Rival supplier ABB Ltd. said last month that it plans to carve out its electric vehicle charging business into a separate legal structure and prepare the unit for a potential listing.The Decarbonization Plus SPAC is backed by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC. It raised $402.5 million including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tech Giants Spend Billions to Fuel Growth After Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s crackdown on its tech giants is fueling a noticeable phenomenon: it’s opened the spending floodgates.China’s largest internet corporations are digging deep into their pockets to open up new avenues of growth as Beijing curtails their most lucrative businesses from fintech to e-commerce. Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan have all warned investors in recent weeks they’re prepared to open their coffers to expand in areas such as cloud computing, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. The coming deluge promises to transform the internet landscape by funneling capital into fundamental technology and infrastructure -- not coincidentally priority areas for the Communist Party.Of the three, Beijing-based Meituan was the earliest to throw caution to the wind and also the one most accustomed to sacrificing profits. The food delivery giant sank into the red in the December quarter and warned of further losses, as founder Wang Xing boosted spending on logistics networks and supply chain capacity to bolster his new online grocery ambitions. In April, it raised a record $10 billion to develop advanced solutions such as autonomous delivery vehicles and robotics, days before China’s monopoly watchdog unveiled a probe into the corporation for alleged antitrust violations.Meituan, the country’s third-biggest tech corporation by market value, is set to report its March-quarter earnings on Friday. Revenue is expected to reach 35.7 billion yuan ($5.6 billion), rebounding from last year’s pandemic-era lows, while net loss is projected to more than double from the December quarter to 5.2 billion yuan, according to estimates.“The increased investment for the tech giants is not really something they have a choice over,” said He Qi, a fund manager at Huatai Pinebridge Fund Management. “The point of the antitrust campaign is in effect to drive these behemoths out of their comfort zone, where they are now just basically rent-seeking off their unchallenged position in their respective businesses.”The flood of spending comes after the months-long antitrust campaign wiped out hundreds of billions in value from the country’s largest tech firms. After scuppering fintech giant Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering and launching a probe into affiliate Alibaba last year, regulators have since introduced new rules governing competition, fintech and data collection. Authorities are also said to be considering setting up a joint venture to oversee the massive amounts of user data collected by private companies.Those efforts are likely to limit the once-freewheeling internet industry’s ability to squash competition, either by buying up promising startups or squeezing out rivals through tactics like forced exclusivity or predatory pricing. The antitrust watchdog in April levied a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba and ordered its 34 largest tech corporations to pledge compliance with regulations.Days later, it announced its probe into Meituan for alleged abuses including forced exclusivity agreements known as “pick one from two,” the same charge leveled against Alibaba. China’s food delivery giant has also been accused of exploiting workers, while its community commerce arm was fined for excessive subsidies.Wang’s post of a millennium-old poem, seen by some as a veiled critique of Beijing, added to jitters. Meituan has lost nearly 40% of its market value, more than $130 billion, since its peak in February. The stock sank more than 3% in Hong Kong trading Thursday.The online behemoths have responded to the antitrust push by pledging to funnel future earnings into new initiatives. Jack Ma’s flagship e-commerce firm said earlier this month it will invest “all incremental profit” into technology as well as areas like community commerce in an attempt to move past the antitrust probe. In Tencent’s case, it promised to invest a bigger portion of profits into sectors like cloud and short videos, and even earmarked billions for so-called “social value” -- a clear sop to Beijing.“Deep tech is a priority set by the government and Chinese Internet companies are fully aware of it,” said Shawn Yang, an analyst with research firm Blue Lotus Capital.Even before the antitrust crackdown began in earnest last November, technology giants have been adding to investments, albeit in fields like community commerce. Alibaba challenger Pinduoduo Inc. raised $6.1 billion in November to grow its online groceries and agricultural produce businesses. Executives on Wednesday reiterated plans to invest “heavily” in areas like logistics infrastructure and technology, after reporting quarterly sales more than tripled.Rivals from Didi to smaller startups like Tencent-backed MissFresh also piled into community commerce, all seeking to take the lead in a market forecast to reach $19 billion this year.Read more: Alibaba, Meituan Chase $14 Billion Group-Buyers Arena“We’re getting to the point where the space is getting crowded,” Jason Hsu, founder and chief executive officer of Rayliant Global Advisors, said in a recent interview with Bloomberg Television. “Everyone is moving roughly in the same direction whether you are Meituan, Pinduoduo, Alibaba or Tencent. You’re all eyeing about the same space.”In March, Premier Li Keqiang singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, computer processors and cloud computing -- areas in which American firms now hold sway. Leaders in Beijing have also pledged to drive research into artificial intelligence and faster fifth-generation networks.Instead of getting obsessed with a new service, “internet giants with immense data and advanced algorithms should shoulder greater responsibility, aim higher and do more in tech innovation,” the People’s Daily, a Communist Party mouthpiece, said in a December commentary.Meituan, for its part, has been cultivating autonomous delivery, with more than 35,000 grocery orders being delivered so far in Beijing and said it plans to invest part of the $10 billion raised last month into drone technology.“The Chinese government expects domestic internet giants to play a bigger role in helping the country achieve tech self-sufficiency,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “After all, advancing fundamental technologies require massive capital and manpower. In a country which still lacks a mature venture investment ecosystem, deep-pocketed big tech is in a better position than startups to lead that breakthrough.”(Updates with Meituan shares in eighth paragraph, Pinduoduo comments on investment in 12th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis-Amazon's Washington critics set to pounce on MGM deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amazon's move to buy the MGM movie and TV studio will provide fuel for the Seattle company's critics in the nation's capitol who complain it is already too big and powerful, but experts said the deal poses few classic antitrust concerns. A little more than an hour after the deal was announced, Republican Senator Josh Hawley blasted Amazon.com as a "monopoly platform" on Twitter, adding, "This sale should not go through," and that the company shouldn't be allowed to buy anything. And Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate's antitrust panel, called for "a thorough investigation to ensure that this deal won't risk harming competition."

  • RBNZ Surprises Investors by Projecting Rate Hike by September 2022

    In its OCR projections, the RBNZ penciled the cash rate to reach 0.5% in September next year and to 1.5% by the end of 2023.

  • Justice Department Opens Probe Into Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Justice is investigating the market-rattling meltdown of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in March, a debacle that left big banks in Europe, Asia and the U.S. nursing more than $10 billion in losses.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan sent requests for information to at least some of the banks that dealt with the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the confidential probe. It’s unclear what potential violations or entities authorities are examining.A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment, a spokesperson for Archegos didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Banks raced to sell off Archegos’ holdings in March after the family office made massive, highly leveraged bets on companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and was unable to meet margin calls as the positions soured. The episode contributed to losses for banks including Credit Suisse Group AG, Nomura Holdings Inc. and Morgan Stanley that had helped to finance the wagers through prime brokerage units, which lend money to hedge funds and other private investment firms.While authorities haven’t accused Archegos or its banks of breaking any laws in their dealings, the episode has drawn public criticism from regulators, as well as some inquiries behind the scenes from watchdogs around the world. The implosion shows Wall Street has grown too complacent about potential threats building up in the economy, Michael Hsu, the new acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said last week.The Securities and Exchange Commission launched a preliminary investigation into Hwang in March, a person familiar with the matter said at the time. The agency has since explored how to increase transparency for the types of derivative bets that sank the firm.And in the U.K., the Prudential Regulation Authority has been asking firms including Credit Suisse, Nomura and UBS Group AG to hand over information related to their lending to Archegos, people familiar with the matter have said.No bank suffered heavier losses on Archegos than Credit Suisse, and most of the leverage the bank extended was booked in London. The regulator is taking the lead on positions held by the U.K. entities of foreign banks and is coordinating with U.S., Swiss and Japanese watchdogs, the people said.(Updates with background on regulatory interest from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Still a Bargain in Red Hot Korea Market, Dalton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- While a flood of retail investing in growth sectors has pushed South Korean stocks near record highs, one hedge fund says there’s still value to be found in the country’s conglomerates.Heavy individual-investor buying of shares in niche sectors such as electric vehicles and biotechnology helped the Kospi index climb 56% over the past year, making it the world’s sixth-best performing benchmark. Yet Samsung Electronics Co.’s forward earnings multiple is only about half that of Apple Inc., while Hyundai Motor Co. trades at 64% of book value.“An interesting thing about the Korean market is that in certain pockets, it can be very hot, but in some other parts, it can also be extremely cheap,” James Lim, a California-based senior research analyst Dalton Investments LLC, said in an interview.The $3.2 billion hedge fund bought shares of some of the country’s family-owned conglomerates, or chaebol, when their prices declined during the first quarter, Lim said, declining to specify exactly which stocks. Dalton is “generally positive” on Samsung, Hyundai, SK Inc. and LG Corp., he said.His remarks come as investors have begun to wonder if Korean stocks have risen too much, too quickly. Despite trading sideways over the past month amid the partial lifting of a ban on short-selling and global concern over inflation, the Kospi has more than doubled from its pandemic low.That’s helped push the gap between fundamentals and valuations for chaebol stocks to “one of the historically widest levels,” Lim said. While holding companies tend to trade at lower valuations than their higher-profile operating units, shares of South Korea’s business groups have additionally suffered over the years from concerns about weak corporate governance and low shareholder returns.“Compared to their net asset value or estimated real net asset value, the discount can be easily 50% to 70%,” the analyst said “That’s something you don’t see frequently in other markets.”Lim said that the situation is improving, with the big four groups increasingly aligning management and shareholder interests. They have also begun to make share-price performance one of the key criteria for measuring management performance.‘Longer-Term Story’SK Inc. aims to boost its market value by sevenfold to 140 trillion won ($125 billion) by 2025, its chief executive said at the annual shareholder meeting in March. Shares of the holding company are up 8.7% so far this year, outperforming the 5.1% increase in chipmaker unit SK Hynix Inc., but lagging the 46% and 34% gains at EV-battery supplier SK Innovation Co. and mobile carrier SK Telecom Co.LG Corp. shares rallied this year, boosted in part by its plan to split off some slower-growth businesses to focus on its high-tech holdings, including LG Electronics Inc. and LG Chem Ltd. The shares resumed trading on Thursday after a monthlong halt amid the reorganization.While Lim said the chaebol stocks are attractive because the market has yet to price in such reform efforts, he added that it could take investors 3 to 5 years to understand how to properly value them.“This is more of a longer-term story,” he said, adding that it is “very difficult” to explain the valuation of some Korean holding companies.(Updates share moves in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC Exits U.S. Retail Banking to Target Rich Clients, Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc exited its U.S. domestic mass market retail banking business, agreeing to sell 90 branches, as Europe’s biggest lender looks to focus on wealthy clients and steer billions of dollars in capital towards Asia.The London-based bank will retain a network of 20 to 25 locations that will be transformed into international wealth centers, according to a statement. It’s closing 35 to 40 other branches. The bank expects a pretax cost of $100 million from the transactions.The move is part of a larger plan by HSBC to invest more in Asia, where it’s focused on banking the region’s wealthy, as the lender also looks at exiting businesses in Europe. The bank has announced it will cut about 35,000 jobs globally to boost profitability after years of struggling with rock-bottom interest rates.“They are good businesses, but we lacked the scale to compete,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in the statement. “Our continued presence in the US is key to our international network and an important contributor to our growth plans.”Shares were little changed at 8:15 a.m. in London.HSBC has one of the largest U.S. businesses of any non-American bank, partly a result of its ill-fated acquisition of Household International in 2003, the subprime lender that ended up costing the company billions of dollars in writedowns.The transaction will see HSBC exit mass-market retail banking in the U.S. and will focus on offering banking and wealth management services to an international customer base of about 300,000 wealthy clients.“Our refreshed strategy in the U.S. will allow us to better serve the needs of our international wealth clients,” said Greg Hingston, regional head of Wealth and Personal Banking in Asia Pacific.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:HSBC’s complex exit of U.S. domestic mass-market retail banking via disposals (90 branches), branch repositioning and wind down is a welcome and long-awaited step in its strategic repositioning. The minimal financial impact may disappoint some who had hoped for sale gains, but given the complexity, a piecemeal approach to U.S. repositioning is needed.-- Jonathan Tyce, BI banking analystHSBC is in the midst of paring its global ambitions, diverting capital from Europe and the U.S. to fund its expansion of its Asian businesses. It’s also in the process of selling its French retail unit. The sale, which the bank started preparing in 2019, is now in the final stretch as Cerberus is the last remaining candidate to acquire the asset.The lender agreed to sell 80 of its branches to Citizens Financial Group Inc., a Providence, Rhode Island-based regional lender. Citizens will pick up about $9 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in loans as part of the deal. The price wasn’t disclosed.Cathay Bank agreed to buy HSBC’s west coast domestic mass market and retail businesses, including 10 branches and about 50,000 customer relationships. The sale is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval.“These transactions, whilst very small in the context of HSBC group, should contribute to streamlining the group,” Jefferies analysts said in a note Thursday. “Investor pushback is likely to major on the fact that in these transactions, HSBC is not fully exiting U.S. retail.”(Adds details on deal and strategy throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Payment Firms Paymentus, Flywire Jump 40% in U.S. Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of payment firms each rose more than 40% in their initial public offerings in the U.S. on Wednesday.Paymentus Holdings Inc. opened at $28.76 Thursday after selling shares at $21 each. Flywire Corp. opened at $34 after pricing at $24. Paymentus raised $210 million while Flywire raised $250 million. Paymentus was up about 37% at 3:13 p.m. in New York while Flywire was up 43%.Following a volatile week in the stock market, listings of technology and internet companies have come back with greater volume and eye-popping first day gains -- a fixture in the U.S. IPO market.ZipRecruiter Inc., a recruitment technology company that went public through a direct listing, rose as much as 8.5% on Wednesday.For its part, Paymentus has a diverse customer base, according to Chief Executive Officer Dushyant Sharma.“We have built an operating system for bill payments, which allows billing companies of all sizes in all major industries -- such as utilities, insurance, auto, finance, mortgage, telecom, health care and government,” Sharma said in an interview.Flywire, in turn, is taking aim at legacy players.“We see ourselves competing against old school inefficient payments,” said Alex Finkelstein, Flywire board member and general partner at Spark Capital.Paymentus and Flywire each have a market value of about $3.3 billion.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. led both offerings.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ripple to Deliver First Real-Time Payments From Oman to India Using Blockchain

    Customers of BankDhofar will be able to use its mobile app to send real-time payments to IndusInd accounts.

  • Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Interest rate volatility has been sliding as the world’s largest central banks look to damp speculation that inflation will translate into any slowdown in their bond-buying programs.U.S. three-month 10-year implied swaption volatility -- a closely watched gauge of how much prices may move over the period -- has been steadily declining, and hit the lowest levels since early March, as officials repeat the line that inflation will be transitory.In the U.S., “volatility is low because the Fed has crushed it,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, who likes owning volatility in five-year Treasuries and swaps. “I don’t think selling vol is attractive at all. It’s like picking up pennies in front of a steam roller.” he added. The three-month measure in the U.S. implies a breakeven range of around 30 basis point, suggesting benchmark 10-year yields may trade between 1.25% and 1.85%, versus about 1.56% currently. The same gauge for Europe has a range of 17 basis points either side of the current 10-year swap rate at 0.14%.The drop has come despite the three-month contract now covering the potential start dates for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. This annual gathering of global central bankers which takes place around the last weekend of August has been a popular venue for signaling changes in central bank policies.Jackson HoleLarge bets for a hawkish shake-up at Jackson Hole were seen earlier this month, with option positions targeting a more aggressive rate outlook for both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.There are a series of factors that could inject fresh volatility into markets. Federal Open Market Committee minutes show a number of participants signaling openness to discussing tapering of bond buying at “upcoming meetings” if the economy evolves as expected. This position was echoed by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday.Hawkish Fed Surprise Bets Are Being Mirrored in European MarketsOver in Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde has been playing down the chance of a policy shift at the June meeting as accelerating vaccinations and a drop in virus cases fuel speculation policy makers could soon start discussing scaling back monetary support.The speculation has been evident in higher European bond yields, led by those which carry the most risk, such as Italian notes, and the collapse in the spread between German bond yields and interest rate swaps. The latter is on track to this month to tighten the most in a year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowing Inflation Gives Uruguay Central Bank Shot at Credibility

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Uruguay has an opportunity to tame chronically high inflation as a sluggish economy is keeping consumer prices in check, giving the central bank a chance to shore up its credibility before inflationary pressures return.Consumer prices fell within policy makers’ 3% to 7% target range for the first time in three years with April’s 6.76% year-on-year print. The central bank, led by former Banco Santander SA executive Diego Labat, sees inflation slowing to about 6.3% by December, and 5.2% in 2022.The central bank will pivot away from its expansive monetary policy when appropriate to make sure inflation expectations converge with its target during the next two years, Labat said in an interview late Wednesday.“Our monetary policy has credibility problems,” he said. “The only solution is to comply step by step with everything we announce.”The South American country boasts one of the strongest economies in the region, but for years has tolerated some of the highest levels of inflation among investment grade countries. The pandemic forced the central bank to prioritize the economy with loose monetary policy and measures aimed at keeping credit flowing. Last year’s 5.9% contraction in GDP and a slow recovery have tempered price gains and given policy makers room to keep their benchmark rate at 4.5% since they reintroduced the rate last September.Inflation expectations are still too high, Labat said. The central bank’s most recent survey of economists sees consumer prices rising 7% this year and 6.8% in 2022 when the monetary authority lowers the upper threshold of its target to 6%.“Expectations and the convergence of those expectations matter to us,” Labat said. “We aren’t worried about occasional” inflationary pressures that might appear later this year, he said.Credibility GapUruguay has witnessed many false dawns in its frequently half-hearted efforts to lower inflation in recent years. Consumer prices briefly fell as low as 5.24% in mid-2017 only to hit a 16-year high of 11.05% in May 2020 due to a slide in the currency.The government’s fiscal goals and upcoming wage negotiations that are congruent with lower inflation should help Uruguay ditch its habit of baking high inflation expectations into wages and prices, he said.“We are trying to break that indexing process at a time when the current juncture helps us. Perhaps during a period of growth this process would have been much more difficult,” Labat said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Old-School Tycoons of Hong Kong Are Losing to China’s Moguls

    (Bloomberg) -- The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.“This is the era of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire proclaimed in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. public in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”Ma’s dig at the famed Hong Kong tycoon raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable shift in fortunes between China’s tech-savvy moguls and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts -- a trend that shows few signs of fading any time soon.Even as Xi Jinping’s government moves to curb the clout of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has surged threefold since 2016 to $425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $218 billion during the same period. Li, once Asia’s richest person, is now ranked No. 13, several spots below Ma, who eventually listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.The changes underscore the fading relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to overseas capital. These days their political clout is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as stale.What’s more, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as China’s Communist Party chips away at the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.One consequence has been a dramatic slide in the stock-market valuations for Hong Kong’s biggest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s top groups -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. -- have consistently traded at deep discounts to their net assets.Their shares now fetch just 0.5 times book value on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“The main businesses of the large Hong Kong companies don’t have much growth,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on a company’s value,” he said, adding technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.While private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have pivoted to high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to catch up. On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have leveraged technology to provide a range of consumer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the $14.3 trillion economy’s quick recovery from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw back-to-back contractions in 2019 and 2020.Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, Bytedance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase Inc.’s William Ding. The wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co. is almost $69 billion, more than double that of Li’s.Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid at auctions of land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the world’s most expensive property market. The windfall from rising prices allowed the tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.For instance, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’ land bank in mainland China is just about 2.3% of that held by Country Garden Holdings Co. owns, a Guangdong-based developer controlled by billionaire Yang Huiyan.The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current turf rather than expanding into new businesses, Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they don’t lose” what they have, he said.Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest decline in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is struggling despite a government-led rescue.CK Hutchison, the flagship of the diversified empire Li built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, saw its first profit drop since a revamp of the conglomerate in 2015. As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing headwinds overseas. Australia blocked it from acquiring a local gas pipeline operator over national security concerns in 2018.Some of Hong Kong’s conglomerates have started looking further afield for growth opportunities. New World Development Co., which is into infrastructure building, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, health care and education in mainland China. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow the non-property service businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.Swire Pacific is investing in health-care groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., the owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to look for investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK group and Wharf didn’t respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong, and is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it’s been diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has been incorporating sustainable technologies.Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has been investing in plant-based food, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bet in Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged to $11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early backer of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.The post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong’s tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these big guys do in the next one or two years will have a tremendous impact if they want to pivot.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Forms Wealth Venture With China’s Largest Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade.Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in the venture, while the wealth arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest bank by assets, will own the remainder, the firms said on Tuesday.Financial groups are rushing to capitalize on the opening of China’s $54 trillion financial industry. Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS Group AG are adding staff and expanding their footprint in everything from investment banking to asset management. Most foreign financial institutions have identified wealth management as a prime focus with investable assets estimated to double over the next few years.“This joint venture with China’s pre-eminent financial institution will accelerate our objective of establishing a leadership position in one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing wealth management opportunities,” Tuan Lam, head of the client business for Asia Pacific, ex-Japan, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in a statement.Investable assets in China are set to surpass $70 trillion by 2030, with about 60% to be allocated to non-deposit products such as securities, mutual funds and wealth management products, according to Goldman Sachs research.The firm is investing heavily and has plans to double its workforce in the country. It has been on an unprecedented hiring spree in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first four months of the year, adding 320 people, including about 70 dealmakers.A new partnership with ICBC, which has more than 16,600 outlets, will boost Goldman’s distribution network and access to wealthy customers.Beijing-based ICBC had 680 million personal banking clients by the end of last year, with the balance of personal financial assets under management reaching 16 trillion yuan. ICBC’s wealth management unit alone had more than 25 million customers, 89,000 private banking clients and 722,000 corporate customers.Under new regulations introduced last year, foreign firms can take full control of their mutual fund joint ventures with the approval from the securities regulator, or seek partnerships with a local banks. More than 40 overseas companies have set up joint-ventures and some have applied for greater control.Amundi SA in December 2019 became the first foreign firm to be allowed to take control of a wealth management venture, owning 55% of a Shanghai-based company with Bank of China holding the rest.BlackRock Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte have won approval start an asset-management business in China along with China Construction Bank. Schroders was approved to set up a joint venture with Bank of Communications earlier this year.JPMorgan said in March it is investing 2.67 billion yuan ($417 million) in China Merchants Bank Co.’s wealth management unit.Still, not everyone is going all in. Fund giant Vanguard Group Inc. earlier this year ditched plans for a wholly-owned mutual fund license and is instead teaming up with Ant Group Co. on a joint robo advisory.(Updates with details on Vanguard in last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules - sources

    WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel Facebook's messaging app to break privacy protections, sources said. The case asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it, people familiar with the lawsuit told Reuters. The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google's parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).