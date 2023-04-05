NexWafe Selected to Present at 2023 NREL Industry Growth Forum

Freiburg, Germany --News Direct-- NexWafe

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) selected NexWafe as one of its 40 presenters for the 2023 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF), chosen from a field of applicants from across the globe.

“We are privileged to be among these leading companies as a presenter at this year’s forum,” said Davor Sutija, CEO, NexWafe. “This opportunity for NexWafe will allow our peers and a wide range of investors to hear our story and help us meet the clean energy goals we’ve set forth. We are all out to change the world for the better, and this is a significant enabler.”

NexWafe is creating processes to develop and produce high-efficiency monocrystalline silicon wafers directly from inexpensive raw materials, going directly from the gas phase to finished wafers. This unique, patented wafer manufacturing solution significantly reduces production costs, cuts carbon emissions by more than 70 percent when compared to traditional processes and is leading the path to solar cell efficiency of over 30 percent. NexWafe is a member of the Ultra Low-Carbon Solar Alliance, Solar Power Europe, and the European Solar Manufacturing Council.

This is the 28th year of the IGF, which is set for May 1-3 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver, Colorado near the Colorado Convention Center.

The forum represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the cleantech space and is known as the premier event for cleantech entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from industry and the public sector. It allows them to build relationships, showcase innovative technologies, and identify disruptive business solutions. NREL facilitates connections between cutting-edge startups and motivated investors to drive innovation to market. NREL is the only U.S. federal lab dedicated to renewable energy and energy efficiency research.

“This crop of presenters is truly stellar,” Event Manager Sheila Ebbitt said. “They will show the depths the clean energy industry continues to grow, and investors can help them continue the work to change the climate for the better. Startups who attend have the chance to set one-on-one meetings with investors that can help unite both parties in the push to bring new technologies into the market. This is why the Industry Growth Forum makes a difference.”

NREL selected this year’s presenters from 189 applicants, ranging from agriculture innovation to grid technology, and come from 29 states and eight countries, including Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. More than 150 investors could hold up to more than 1,500 meetings during the two-day event.

For more information, including the agenda, participating companies, sponsors, and registration details, visit the NREL Industry Growth Forum website.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

About NexWafe GmbH

NexWafe GmbH designs, develops and pilots a proprietary process to produce ultra-thin, high efficiency,monocrystalline green solar wafers to make photovoltaics more sustainable and efficient. Fullycompatible with conventional solar cell manufacturing, NexWafe offers a 70% reduction in carbondioxide emissions during manufacturing. NexWafe’s continuous, direct gas-to-wafer manufacturingprocess also minimizes waste, resulting in wafers that are 30% less expensive than conventional wafers.NexWafe’s in-line, ultra-scalable process shatters cost down roadmap barriers and inherently supportsthe industry’s extraordinary growth as the transition to solar power accelerates worldwide. Thecompany was spun out from Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE in 2015. For moreinformation, please visit https://www.nexwafe.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

