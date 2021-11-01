NFI achieves new milestone with completion of over 50 million electric vehicle service miles

NFI’s vehicles to be on display at United Nations COP26 and APTA EXPO

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its electric vehicles (“EVs”) have collectively travelled more than 50 million zero-emission miles. Through this milestone, NFI EVs have prevented nearly 140,000 imperial tons of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions from entering the environment – the equivalent of removing almost 30,000 cars from the road for one year. Just six months ago, NFI announced it had reached the 40 million zero-emission milestone.



This announcement comes as the world prepares for the 26th United Nations (“UN”) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (“COP26”), which will bring leaders together in Glasgow, Scotland, to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. In facing the increased and detrimental impact of global climate change over recent years, countries around the world have made landmark commitments to GHG reductions, including those in NFI’s major markets:

Canada announced an enhanced emissions reduction goal of 40-45% by 2030;

the U.S. rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, and announced the U.S. will aim to reduce emissions 50-52% by 2030; and

the UK announced it will cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, ultimately accelerating its current target for reducing carbon emissions by 15 years.



“As we lead up to COP26, we remain cognizant of the need to limit global warming, which demands significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade.1 There has never been more urgency for the design and delivery of mobility solutions that are clean, safe, accessible, efficient, and reliable.” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.

NFI subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited’s (“ADL”) zero-emission, double deck bus will be on display in the COP26 Blue Zone, where negotiations to mitigate climate change will be taking place. In addition, next week in Orlando, Florida, NFI will showcase its first ever fully electric line-up of buses and coaches at the American Public Transit Association’s (“APTA”) EXPO event.

“NFI exists to move people, and we do just that – moving millions of people around the world, each and every day,” continued Paul Soubry. “Today, we are leading the electrification of transit operations in multiple markets, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. In just six months, our electric vehicles have collectively completed over 10 million zero-emission miles, bringing our lifetime total to over 50 million electric service miles. This is a huge milestone for NFI, and for the environment, and it is also proof that the transition to zero-emission is accelerating.”

NFI’s industry-leading EV offering includes the broadest range of vehicles: single and double-deck heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty buses. NFI has been manufacturing electric vehicles since 1969, and its current offering includes both battery-electric and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

