NFI Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

All figures quoted in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted:



2021 Q2 Performance highlights:

Revenue of $583 million with 989 equivalent units ("EUs") delivered.

Adjusted EBITDA of $52 million; Earnings per Share of $0.04 and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $0.12.

Ending liquidity position of $389 million. Free Cash Flow of $15 million.

Ending total backlog position (both firm and options) of 8,168 EUs (valued at $4 billion), with Active Bids up 48% from 2021 Q1.

NFI advanced its zero-emission, battery- and fuel cell-electric bus ("ZEB") activity with 83 EUs delivered (8% of 2021 Q2 deliveries). Remains on track for 20% to 25% of 2021 total manufacturing sales to be ZEBs; ZEB backlog is now 1,311 EUs, or 16%, of total backlog.

"NFI Forward", the Company's strategic cost reduction initiative, realized Adjusted EBITDA savings of $13 million ($41.5 million since inception), and a further $1 million ($2.5 million since inception) of Free Cash Flow savings.

Reaffirms Fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $220 million to $240 million, with potential for greater than 50% improvement from Fiscal 2020.



WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), a leader in zero-emission electric mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for 2021 Q2.

Key financial metrics of the quarter are highlighted below:

(in millions except deliveries and per Share amounts) 2021 Q2 Change(1) 2021 Q2 LTM Change(1) Deliveries (EUs) 989 82 % 4,491 (11 ) % IFRS Measures Revenue $583 75 % $2,532 (6 ) % Net earnings (loss) 3 103 % (7 ) 94 % Net earnings (loss) per Share 0.04 103 % (0.12 ) 93 % Non-IFRS Measures(2) Adjusted EBITDA $52 315 % $233 9 % Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) 9 115 % 29 350 % Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share 0.12 113 % 0.43 339 % Free Cash Flow 15 136 % 87 51 % Liquidity $389 (11 ) % $389 (11 ) %





(1) Results noted herein are for the 13-week period ("2021 Q2”) and the 52-week period ("LTM 2021 Q2”) ended June 27, 2021. The comparisons reported in this press release compare 2021 Q2 to the 13-week period ("2020 Q2") and LTM 2021 Q2 to the 52-week period ("LTM 2020 Q2") ended June 28, 2020. Comparisons and comments are also made to the 13-week period (“2021 Q1”) ended March 28, 2021. Readers are advised to review the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (including notes) (the “Financial Statements”) and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") that are available at the Company's website at: https://www.nfigroup.com/investor-relations/performance-reports/ and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss), Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share and Free Cash Flow are not recognized earnings or cash flow measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See “Non-IFRS Measures” and detailed reconciliations of IFRS Measures to Non-IFRS Measures in Appendix B of this press release.

“The second quarter of 2021 saw NFI execute on several milestones, including continued expansion into international markets and advancement of the transformational NFI Forward cost reduction initiative. Despite supply chain challenges impacting production and parts sales, we delivered a solid quarter with major improvements in year-over-year financial performance and a stronger balance sheet. We see encouraging signs of market recovery with a significant increase in order activity. Our team is working diligently to deliver our 2021 guidance while managing through ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including global supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, and timing delays on orders as customers' ridership recovers and they update their fleet renewal plans,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.

“NFI's strategy to lead the ZEvolution to zero-emission electric mobility continues to be a tremendous success,” Soubry continued. “During the past seven months, we secured the largest-ever electric bus orders in both the UK and in Ireland, delivered our 500th electric bus in the UK, entered the Australian EV market via a strategic partnership, launched seven new electric vehicles, and were selected as the supplier of choice for the highest amount of U.S. Federal Transit Administration Low-No grant awards. NFI is proving itself as the leader in electric buses and coaches, and we look forward to continuing this journey of providing cleaner, safer, more accessible solutions for our customers around the world.”

“Our longer-term outlook is also strengthening, supported by recent and historic government funding announcements in all of our key markets, the ongoing rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, and encouraging trends, with some U.S. and UK communities seeing ridership improvement of more than 80 percent over early 2020 levels. While this will help support topline revenue growth, the transformational NFI Forward initiative is providing us with a lower fixed cost base to improve margins and deliver enhanced returns on invested capital as we grow,” Soubry concluded.

Segment Results

Manufacturing segment revenue for 2021 Q2 increased by $211 million, or 85%, compared to 2020 Q2. The increase was primarily driven by improved new vehicle deliveries, as the Company had idled production for nearly two months in 2020 Q2. 2021 Q2 Manufacturing Adjusted EBITDA increased by $54 million, or 166%, compared to 2020 Q2. The increase was driven by increased new vehicle deliveries, the benefit of cost reductions associated with NFI Forward, including 2021 Q2 savings of $12 million for this segment, and receipt of government wage subsidies to assist in retaining skilled personnel.

Quarterly infrastructure solutions revenue grew by 279%, on a year-over-year basis. The Company has completed ZEB charging infrastructure solutions projects in seven different cities in fiscal 2021 and currently has projects in-progress in a further 20 different cities.

Aftermarket segment revenue of $124 million reached a record level in 2021 Q2, with 46% year-over-year growth. The increase was driven by record volumes in the Asia Pacific region and volume growth in North America, the UK and Europe. 2021 Q2 Aftermarket Adjusted EBITDA reached a record level of $25 million, a $13 million, or 107%, year-over-year increase, due to increased sales, a favourable product mix and NFI Forward cost reductions.

Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings

2021 Q2 net earnings of $3 million increased by $77 million, or 104%, from 2020 Q2 due to higher sales volumes, savings generated from the NFI Forward initiative, lower extraordinary COVID-19 expenses, benefits from government wage support to retain skilled people and lower interest expense.

2021 Q2 Adjusted Net Earnings of $9 million, or $0.12 per share, improved by $66 million compared to 2020 Q2. The improvement in Adjusted Net Earnings was primarily driven by the same factors relating to net earnings adjusted for the impact of the revaluation of deferred tax balances due to the increase in the UK corporate tax rate from 19% to 25%.

Liquidity

The Company's liquidity position, which combines cash on-hand plus available capacity under its credit facilities as at June 27, 2021, was $389 million, up $70 million from 2021 Q1 and $156 million from 2020 Q4.

Outlook

Management continues to expect that 2021 will be a transition year as NFI’s end markets and customer order activity are expected to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the remainder of the year. The second quarter saw strong recovery in bidding activity, which management expects will drive delivery and backlog growth in the second half of 2022 and beyond.

The second quarter of 2021 was impacted by global supply chain challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had an adverse impact on NFI’s 2021 Q2 production, and is expected to continue to impact production and deliveries through the remainder of 2021. Although the Company anticipates these global supply chain challenges to be transitory, they are far reaching and very difficult to predict, impacting the automotive and transportation industry broadly.

The Company expects to see improvements in its financial results in 2022 and beyond as NFI capitalizes on government investments in public transportation, and as the NFI Forward initiative continues to deliver improvements to operating metrics. NFI projects a growing adoption of zero-emission vehicles over the next 10 to 15 years as operators in North America, the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific markets transition their fleets to zero-emission vehicles. Management anticipates that, based on the Company’s leadership position in core markets, broad product offering, historic experience and deep customer relationships, NFI is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term transition to ZEBs in both core and new markets. Based on the factors noted above and management's previously disclosed financial guidance, the Company continues to expect that 20% to 25% of NFI's 2021 manufacturing sales will be battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell buses, growing to 35% to 40% of manufacturing sales by 2025.

Financial Outlook

Management reaffirms its 2021 financial guidance published on January 11, 2021 and affirmed on May 6, 2021 with respect to revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Capital expenditures, as well as the updated tax guidance for 2021. Management does, however, note that the tax impact of currency and non-monetary foreign exchange gains and losses can fluctuate and have a material impact on quarterly and annual tax rates. Readers should refer to the related assumptions and explanations contained in the MD&A.

Management cautions readers that NFI's quarterly and annual results have an element of seasonality due to the nature of each unique market segment and the varied annual production and vacation schedule of each production facility. With the acquisition of ADL, this has become even more pronounced, with the third and fourth quarters now generally being periods with higher delivery volumes.

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, management anticipates changes to seasonality in 2021. Management expects the following seasonality on a year-over-year basis as compared to the same period in 2020: revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 Q3 will be down and will be similar to 2021 Q2; while revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 Q4 will be higher. Management also reminds readers that, for 2021, NFI's first quarter, second and third quarters are 13-week periods, while the fourth quarter is a 14-week period, making a 53-week fiscal year.

Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG")

In May 2021, NFI released its ESG Report ("Report") for 2020. Highlights include updated performance indicators, a matrix outlining NFI’s ESG priorities for 2021, and case studies outlining some of the specific projects and initiatives the Company undertook in 2020. The Report focuses on the three main components of NFI’s Sustainability Pledge: “Better Product. Better Workplace. Better World”, which guides the Company’s daily actions and long-term planning. The ESG Report also introduces NFI’s four pillar approach, including vehicles, infrastructure, smart, connected technology and workforce development, which directly supports the evolution of zero-emission technology, the need for equitable access to mobility, and the people development that will drive a more sustainable future.

NFI's ESG Report for 2020 can be accessed on NFI's website at: www.nfigroup.com .

About NFI Group

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world.

NFI Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. Further information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , www.alexander-dennis.com , www.nfi.parts , and www.carfaircomposites.com .

Appendix A - Reconciliation Tables

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure in evaluating the historical operating performance of the Company. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers of this press release are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or loss determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. See "Non-IFRS Measures" for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA based on the historical Financial Statements of the Company for the periods indicated.

(U.S. dollars in thousands) 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 52-Weeks

Ended June

27, 2021 52-Weeks

Ended June

28, 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 2,587 $ (74,050 ) $ (6,827 ) $ (108,245 ) Addback(1) Income taxes 8,040 (12,907 ) 25,599 20,144 Interest expense(12) 13,930 16,890 53,899 84,355 Amortization 23,503 28,146 100,565 121,476 (Gain) loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment 10 229 (793 ) 351 Fair value adjustment for total return swap(5) (264 ) (275 ) (2,279 ) 3,400 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on non-current monetary items and forward foreign exchange contracts 2,107 (2,163 ) (2,208 ) 1,147 Costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives(2) — 1,231 165 957 Past service costs and other pension costs (recovery)(7) — 48 7 (2,016 ) Fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company's inventory and deferred revenue(4) — — — 22,314 Proportion of the total return swap realized(6) 91 (529 ) 1,482 (2,472 ) Equity settled stock-based compensation 502 551 2,356 1,154 Unrecoverable insurance costs (8) 718 — 718 — Prior year sales tax provision(9) — (30 ) 310 214 Extraordinary COVID-19 costs(10) 465 17,557 30,559 17,557 Impairment loss on goodwill(11) — — — 50,790 Non-recurring restructuring costs (3) 167 1,075 28,981 1,462 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 51,856 $ (24,227 ) $ 232,534 $ 212,587 Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of: Manufacturing $ 21,297 $ (32,356 ) $ 156,044 $ 150,261 Aftermarket 24,936 12,059 81,169 67,783 Corporate 5,623 (3,930 ) (4,679 ) (5,457 )

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure and does not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See “Definitions of Adjusted EBITDA, ROIC, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share” in Appendix B. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating performance of the Company. Normalized to exclude non-recurring expenses and recoveries related to the costs of assessing strategic and corporate initiatives. Normalized to exclude non-recurring restructuring costs. The 2021 Q2 costs primarily relate to severance costs and asset impairments associated with the NFI Forward restructuring initiative. The revaluation of ADL's inventory included an adjustment of $22.3 million in 2020 Q2 LTM. These revaluation adjustments relate to purchase accounting as a result of the related acquisition. The fair value adjustment of the total return swap is a non-cash (gain) loss that is excluded from the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. A portion of the fair value adjustment of the total return swap is added to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to match the equivalent portion of the related deferred compensation expense recognized. Costs and recoveries associated with amendments to, and closures of, the Company's pension plans. Normalized to exclude non-recurring costs related to an insurance event that are not recoverable. Provision for sales taxes as a result of an ongoing state sales tax review. Normalized to exclude non-recurring COVID-19 related costs. The 2021 Q2 LTM costs include asset impairments of $27.9 million and operating expenses of $2.6 million. The asset impairments were primarily attributable to pre-owned coach inventory. Management will continue to assess the costs for COVID-19 and will make an assessment of whether they are deemed in fact to be one time and non-recurring. As more information becomes available, management may change its assessment. Impairment charge with respect to MCI's goodwill. Includes fair market value adjustments to interest rate swaps. 2021 Q2 includes a gain of $3.8 million and 2020 Q2 includes a loss of $1.3 million.



Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers of this press release are cautioned that Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings, or net earnings per Share, determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. See Non-IFRS Measures for the definition of Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share. The following tables reconcile net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings based on the historical Financial Statements of the Company for the periods indicated.

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per Share figures) 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 52-Weeks

Ended June

27, 2021 52-Weeks

Ended June

28, 2020 Net earnings (loss) 2,587 (74,050 ) (6,827 ) (108,247 ) Adjustments, net of tax (1) (8) Fair value adjustments of total return swap(5) (120 ) (189 ) (1,408 ) 2,207 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 958 (1,493 ) (2,613 ) 639 Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate swap (1,736 ) 868 (9,406 ) 14,834 Impairment loss on goodwill(11) — — — 50,790 Portion of the total return swap realized(6) 42 (365 ) 897 (1,619 ) Costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives(2) — 1,231 164 957 Fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company's inventory and deferred revenue(4) — — — 12,331 Equity settled stock-based compensation 228 380 1,355 665 (Gain) loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment 5 158 (466 ) 246 Past service costs and other pension costs (recovery)(7) — 33 4 (1,213 ) Unrecoverable insurance costs(13) 327 — 327 — Recovery on currency transactions(9) — — — 287 Prior year sales tax provision(10) — (20 ) 204 (140 ) Other tax adjustments(14) 6,118 3,695 6,118 3,695 Extraordinary COVID-19 costs (12) 212 12,114 20,909 12,114 Non-recurring restructuring costs (3) 76 742 19,401 968 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) $ 8,697 (56,896 ) $ 28,659 (11,486 ) Earnings (Loss) per Share (basic) $ 0.04 $ (1.18 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.74 ) Earnings (Loss) per Share (fully diluted) $ 0.04 $ (1.18 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (1.74 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share (basic) $ 0.12 $ (0.91 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.18 ) Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share (fully diluted) $ 0.12 $ (0.91 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.18 )

Addback items are derived from the historical Financial Statements of the Company. Normalized to exclude non-recurring expenses related to the costs of assessing strategic and corporate initiatives. Normalized to exclude non-recurring restructuring costs. Costs primarily relate to severance costs and asset impairments associated with the NFI Forward restructuring initiative. The revaluation of ADL's inventory included an adjustment of $22.3 million in 2020 Q2 LTM. The after-tax value of the adjustment was $12.3 million. These revaluation adjustments relate to purchase accounting as a result of the related acquisition. The fair value adjustment of the total return swap is a non-cash (gain) loss that is excluded from the definition of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss). A portion of the fair value adjustment of the total return swap is excluded from Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) to match the equivalent portion of the related deferred compensation expense recognized. Costs and recoveries associated with amendments to, and closures of, the Company's pension plans. For 2021, the Company has utilized a rate of 54.5% to tax effect the adjustments. A rate of 31.0% has been used to tax effect the adjustments for all other periods. Recovery of prior period banking fees related to foreign exchange transactions. Provision for sales taxes as a result of an ongoing state tax review. Impairment charge with respect to MCI's goodwill. Normalized to exclude non-recurring COVID-19 related costs. COVID-19 costs in 2021 primarily relate to the purchase of personal protective equipment and plant sanitation activities. Management will continue to assess the costs for COVID-19 and will make an assessment of whether they are deemed in fact to be one time and non-recurring. As more information becomes available, management may change its assessment. Normalized to exclude non-recurring costs related to an insurance event that are not recoverable. Includes the impact of changes in deferred tax balances as a result of substantively enacted tax rate changes. The 2021 Q2 balance includes the impact of the revaluation of deferred tax balances due to the increase in the UK corporate tax rate from 19% to 25%. The 2020 Q2 balance results from the reversal of previously enacted UK tax rate decline.

Appendix B - Non-IFRS Measures

References to “Adjusted EBITDA” are to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization after adjusting for the effects of certain non-recurring and/or non-operations related items that do not reflect the current ongoing cash operations of the Company. These adjustments include gains or losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment, fair value adjustment for total return swap, unrealized foreign exchange losses or gains on non-current monetary items and forward foreign exchange contracts, costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives, past service costs and other pension costs or recovery, non-recurring costs or recoveries related to business acquisition, fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company's inventory and deferred revenue, proportion of the total return swap realized, equity settled stock-based compensation, recovery of currency transactions, prior year sales tax provision, COVID-19 costs and impairment loss on goodwill and non-recurring restructuring costs.

“Free Cash Flow” means net cash generated by or used in operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital items, interest paid, interest expense, income taxes paid, current income tax expense, principal portion of finance lease payments, cash capital expenditures, proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment, costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives, fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company's inventory and deferred revenue, defined benefit funding, defined benefit expense, past service costs and other pension costs or recovery, proportion of total return swap, recovery on currency transactions, prior year sales tax provision, non-recurring restructuring costs, COVID-19 costs, foreign exchange gain or loss on cash held in foreign currency.

References to "ROIC" are to net operating profit after taxes (calculated as Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation of plant and equipment, depreciation of right-of-use assets and income taxes at a rate of 31%) divided by average invested capital for the last twelve month period (calculated as to shareholders’ equity plus long-term debt, obligations under leases, other long-term liabilities and derivative financial instrument liabilities less cash).

References to "Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)" are to net earnings (loss) after adjusting for the after tax effects of certain non-recurring and/or non-operational related items that do not reflect the current ongoing cash operations of the Company including: fair value adjustments of total return swap, unrealized foreign exchange loss or gain, unrealized gain or loss on the interest rate swap, impairment loss on goodwill, portion of the total return swap realized, costs associated with assessing strategic and corporate initiatives, fair value adjustment to acquired subsidiary company's inventory and deferred revenue, equity settled stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, past service costs and other pension costs or recovery, recovery on currency transactions, prior year sales tax provision, COVID-19 costs and non-recurring restructuring costs .

References to "Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share" are to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) divided by the average number of Shares outstanding.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA, ROIC, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share are useful measures in evaluating the performance of the Company. However, Adjusted EBITDA, ROIC, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share are not recognized earnings or cash flow measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Readers of this press release are cautioned that ROIC, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings or loss or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of NFI’s performance, and Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities determined in accordance with IFRS as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA, based on the Financial Statements, has been provided under the headings “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA”. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings is provided under the heading “Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)”.

NFI's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, ROIC, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings per Share may differ materially from the methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other issuers. Dividends paid from Free Cash Flow are not assured, and the actual amount of dividends received by holders of Shares will depend on, among other things, the Company's financial performance, debt covenants and obligations, working capital requirements and future capital requirements, all of which are susceptible to a number of risks, as described in NFI’s public filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

References to NFI's geographic regions for the purpose of reporting global revenues are as follows: "North America" refers to Canada, United States, and Mexico; United Kingdom and Europe refer to the United Kingdom and Europe; "Asia Pacific" or "APAC" refers to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand; and the "Other" category includes any sales that do not fall into the categories above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The words “believes”, “views”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “guidance”, “goals”, “objectives” and “targets” and similar expressions of future events or conditional verbs such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events (including the recovery of the Company’s markets and the expected benefits to be obtained through its “NFI Forward” initiative) and the Company’s financial and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. By their very nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved.

