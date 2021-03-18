NFI Masks Joins American Mask Manufacturers Across the Country

Their message: to buy "U.S. Made" products to keep American workers safe

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Myers, FL-based manufacturer NFI Masks has joined American Mask Manufacturers Association (AMMA), uniting with over 50 mask manufacturers across the country to encourage Americans to buy 'U.S. Made' high-filtration masks rather than purchase masks from foreign countries such as China.

In response to the pandemic one-year ago, our country faced an alarming shortage of protective masks that keep American workers and individuals safe from COVID-19. The U.S. relied heavily on supply chains outside the country and outside our control with only 20-30 percent of masks being manufactured in the States. Fast forward one year later, and America is now home to more than 200 mask manufacturers who say they can now manufacture enough masks to keep 100% of the American workforce safe.

"The only way to ensure availability of safe, high-quality, high-filtration masks for every American worker that are produced in clean surroundings and available for timely delivery is to buy 'U.S. Made' masks," says Todd Raines, President of NFI Masks and member of American Mask Manufacturers Association (AMMA).

The mask manufacturers from across the U.S., including NFI Masks, formed the AMMA organization earlier this year to lobby the Biden administration to improve regulations that would keep inferior products out of the country and urge Americans to buy masks from companies here in America that meet the necessary health and safety standards.

A letter sent to the Biden Administration dated March 1, 2021 stated, in part, that AMMA members "produce products that are superior to those made in other countries like China. We strongly recommend using the new ASTM Barrier Face Covering Standard at an 80% filtration level. The U.S. has ample supply of masks and filter material to protect the entire workforce and public."

"Our American workforce deserves quality and safety to ensure health," said Raines. "They deserve American made. NFI Masks is calling on all Americans to demand American made."

NFI Masks and the AMMA are also calling for an implementation the Berry Amendment standard. This would require the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Veterans Affairs to purchase only PPE that is 100% made in the United Sates. This aligns with the American PPE Supply Chain Integrity Act that was recently reintroduced by a bipartisan effort in Congress. Additional information on the American PPE Supply Chain Integrity Act can be found at:

https://www.insidernj.com/press-release/pascrell-mchenry-reintroduce-legislation-encourage-medical-supplies-made-america/

Although some larger U.S. mask corporations import mask materials from overseas, NFI Masks and other manufacturers in AMMA purchase only American made materials and supplies to manufacture high-filtration masks right here on U.S. soil. NFI Masks employs local workers and adheres to CDC guidelines and safety standards.

Raines added, "We hope to educate the consumer on masks so they know what they are buying. American made masks are simply safer than what is being imported. The quality and cleanliness of these foreign made products are not being controlled overseas. This is why we urge the Biden administration to act in the best interest of America's health and safety."

About NFI Masks, LLC

NFI Masks opened its doors in Fort Myers, Florida in the spring of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Todd Raines, owner of National Filters, Inc., NFI Masks manufactures a complete line of 3-4 ply disposable ASTM F3502-21 non-medical & FDA 510k surgical masks, as well as GB 2626:2019 approved KN95 face masks. They manufacture a truly 100% American made face mask. NFI Masks stocks over 1.5 million American made surgical level masks and KN95 face masks at their facility. All of NFI Masks products are made using only American made raw materials. For more information about NFI Masks please go to nfimasks.com or call 239-990-6546.

