U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,035.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,743.00
    +57.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.65
    -0.66 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    +0.47 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9180
    -0.0120 (-0.62%)
     

  • Vix

    23.55
    -0.80 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3509
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0490
    -0.1510 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,792.71
    +1,109.65 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.85
    +124.88 (+14.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.89
    +49.49 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

NFI taps WeatherOptics to improve weather visibility for transportation management

WeatherOptics
·3 min read

CAMDEN, N.J. and NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFI, a leading third-party logistics provider, announced a new partnership today with WeatherOptics, a leading weather intelligence platform, to provide improved visibility to customers ahead of disruptive weather events.

WeatherOptics boils weather impact down to a simple risk score or delay time that allows businesses to easily understand how upcoming weather will affect their key operations. The company works with some of the largest shippers and supply chain software companies in North America to help predict and mitigate things like trucking delays, warehouse disruptions, and changes in consumer demand.

NFI is one of the largest 3PLs in North America, specializing in dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, port services, brokerage, transportation management, intermodal, global logistics, industrial real estate, and more. Since 1932, the company has provided exceptional service to its customers, and is consistently ranked among the top supply chain solution providers in North America. NFI’s transportation management team, a consultative team of supply chain engineers and experts, will lead the launch of the partnership with WeatherOptics.

The new partnership will allow NFI customers to access granular weather impact insights, designed specifically for freight and supply chain. WeatherOptics offers a wide variety of impact risk scores, including road conditions, flood, shipment delays, and overall business disruption. NFI plans to integrate the full suite of products into their proprietary TMS, Navitrace.

“WeatherOptics insights are designed to make it incredibly easy to understand weather impact on key business operations. We want everyone, regardless of expertise, to be able to make informed decisions around the weather,” said WeatherOptics CEO and co-founder Scott Pecoriello. “We’re excited to partner with NFI because they are leveraging our insights in a unique way that will instantly add value to their customers and how they operate internally.”

“We pride ourselves on adding value to our customers’ supply chain by giving them access to state-of-the-art technology, all in one ecosystem. By adding WeatherOptics to our growing list of leading software providers, we can help our customers better prepare for disruptions,” said Jim Hanselmann, Director of Solution Development at NFI. “Weather has the power to wreak havoc on a supply chain, and by using WeatherOptics data we can help our customers understand where the greatest risks are,what the impact will be on their freight, and the best way to mitigate that risk.”

This news comes after WeatherOptics announced in November entry into the Open Visibility Network, which includes supply chain leaders such as Project44 and FourKites.

Visit NFI online to learn more about the partnership and the company’s full-suite of supply chain solutions.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $3 billion in annual revenue and employs over 15,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 60 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,600 tractors and 13,000 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 independent contractors. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 independent contractors. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port services, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

About WeatherOptics

WeatherOptics is a leader in the weather intelligence space, providing companies with insights and forecasts that eliminate guesswork and improve visibility of key business operations. By combining predictive weather with ground-truth industry impact data, WeatherOptics increases the value of weather data and lowers the barrier to entry, allowing every company to leverage weather insights. Founded in 2019 and with data available globally, WeatherOptics helps some of the world's largest businesses navigate safely and efficiently in spite of the weather. To learn more, please visit www.weatheroptics.co.

Contact Information:

Scott Pecoriello
scottpecoriello@weatheroptics.co
203-856-1883


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersJoe Manchin Pre

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Alphabet, PayPal and 7 Other Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to scrap

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • Oil Falls Near $92 With Stellar Rally Taking a Breather

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil eased following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActFutures in London lost 0.8% after earlier touching $94 a

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • Career expert: Here’s how to find happiness again at your job

    Beverly Jones, an executive career coach and author of newly released “Find Your Happy at Work,” offered her advice on how to find greater happiness at work.

  • Why the energy price cap is going up when oil firms are making billions in profit

    Tens of millions of British homes will see their energy bills rise by an average of £693 a year from April.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • 2 Key Things From Amazon's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    In Q4, the e-commerce giant broke out advertising revenue for the first time and did a good job mitigating the impact of global supply chain bottlenecks.

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersJoe Manchin Predicts Passa

  • North Texas led all metros in multifamily investment in 2021

    Total multifamily investment in North Texas was almost $28 billion, comprising over 8% of the nation’s total. Experts believe that momentum should carry this year

  • McDonald's Is Crushing Domino's in This 1 Metric

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) are interesting to compare because they both operate on a franchise business model and both are quick-service restaurants. Since the pandemic's onset, they have taken different paths with Domino's thriving right from the get-go while McDonald's initially suffered and is thriving since the economy's reopening gained momentum. Domino's has always offered that feature while McDonald's has capitalized on the rise of food-delivery aggregators to develop that part of its business.

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

  • Analyst Report: Starbucks Corporation

    Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 34,300 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

  • Nike Sues a Rival to Dominate the Metaverse Sneakers

    The iconic brand is suing sneaker exchange StockX, which it accuses of creating and marketing NFTs with its logo and brand.