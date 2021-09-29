Nfina Technologies Named ChannelPro SMB Best Hardware Solution

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nfina Technologies was named Best Hardware Solution at the ChannelPro SMB Forum in Atlanta, GA. Per the ChannelPro website, "ChannelPro SMB Forum is an event for the top SMB resellers and managed service providers in the country." Attendees gathered in a ballroom and participated in multi-vendor presentations from companies like Dell and Datto. They also visited sponsor booths at the exhibit to discuss solutions and opportunities. At the end of the forum, the SMB attendees voted on the sponsors they preferred. Nfina was named the Best Hardware Solution at this event.

Nfina's Hybrid Edge-Cloud™ is a fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service solution designed to protect and ransomware-proof businesses without the cost and complexity of other vendor solutions. Copies of critical data are maintained on-site and off-site, ensuring information is always available for recovery and downtime is kept to a minimum. Warren Nicholson, President and CEO of Nfina, says, "Nfina makes data management easy by combining the entire process into a single vendor solution; Compute, Storage, Backup and DR, Unified Management Control Pane, Ransomware Protection and Remediation, and Managed Services."

About Nfina Technologies:

Nfina Technologies, founded by Warren Nicholson, develops, manufactures, and supports Hybrid Edge-Cloud, Servers, Storage, HCI, and PCs. We are the premier provider of hybrid-cloud platform solutions, offering more benefits than the public cloud without the cost and complexity. Nfina offers fully managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service solutions for every size company from small business to enterprise. More information can be found at n-fina.com.

