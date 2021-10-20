U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,402.00
    +3.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.40
    -4.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.00
    -0.96 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.60
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.65
    -0.66 (-4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0032 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4300
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,835.47
    +1,596.36 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.59
    +17.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.93
    +3.40 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

NFL Alumni Performance Labs Forms Exclusive Partnership with to Deliver Best-in-Class Predictive Vital Sign Analytics

·4 min read

  • The Singapore HealthTech company was chosen after NFLA's year-long global study involving trials with selected technology providers

  • The partnership marks a significant validation of the company's technology in the US in elevating sports performance science

  • Nervotec also advances the development of remote patient monitoring technologies with the application of predictive vital sign analytics

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervotec, a digital health R&D company based in Singapore today will team up with the National Football League Alumni Association (NFLA), in an exclusive partnership after a year-long comprehensive global shortlist of selected technology providers involving tests and trials. With various advanced technologies such as remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) and AI recognised for its data accuracy, Nervotec will co-develop sports performance insights for athletes with NFLA from remote vital signs data analytics at NFL Alumni Performance Labs. As the only technology provider to make the cut among global competitors, the partnership highlights the Singapore HealthTech company's first deal with a major sports performance brand in the United States and an advancement for remote patient monitoring technologies.

National Football League Alumni Association
National Football League Alumni Association

NFL Alumni Performance Labs is a first-of-its-kind full-service concierge wellness service with in-person and virtual service options designed for its alumni. The partnership with Nervotec would provide remote health monitoring and predictive analytics to help NFL Alumni Performance Labs in delivering advanced human performance and integrated medicine services across its high-tech gyms in the US.

Dr Chuck Morris, CEO of NFL Alumni Performance Labs, said, "The inclusion of predictive vital sign analytics will be key in delivering our state-of-the-art sports performance facilities all over the US. We are glad to continue our development of these technologies with Nervotec to help our athletes reach greater heights."

Advancing Remote Patient Monitoring with Predictive Vital Sign Analytics

On top of contributing to performance sports science, Nervotec's real-world technology application advances research towards managing chronic disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), telehealth interventions such as remote patient monitoring technologies and mobile health (mHealth) that are supported by predictive vital sign analytics have been proven to be effective in mitigating chronic disease risk factors. With predictive vital sign analytics, chronic disease risk can be quantified and actionable steps such as tailored workout routines can be proposed according to the individuals' chronic disease risk profiles.

Nervotec's computer vision algorithm technology known as remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) uses a mobile phone's camera that records the patient's face which allows for healthcare practitioners to remotely and efficiently measure vital signs. Further applications are being developed with AI that calculates risk of influenza-like illnesses, cardiovascular disease and other comorbidities. This is currently undergoing clinical validation in Singapore in which results will be used for the Health Science Authority's medical certification.

Dr Ian Mathews, Medical & AI advisor to Nervotec and Deputy Group CTO of the National University Hospital of Singapore said, "The partnership with NFL Alumni Performance Labs validates Nervotec's technological application beyond the borders of Singapore that has the potential for far-reaching global impact. The application of predictive vital sign analytics is also a significant step in advancing the development of telehealth intervention, an emerging healthcare technology."

About Nervotec

Nervotec is a digital health R&D company based in Singapore. With a rapidly growing global portfolio, Nervotec is proud to be at the forefront of groundbreaking technological advancement, with rPPG (remote photoplethysmography) and AI (artificial intelligence).

Nervotec's aim is to make healthcare more accessible through the application of novel technologies. We envisioned a way to remotely and efficiently measure a person's vital signs, so as to provide an accurate wellness indicator-without the need for expensive wearables or access to a medical facility. Our current NervoHealth system is able to do just that.

About NFL Alumni Performance Labs

The NFL Alumni Performance Lab is a first-of-its-kind full-service Concierge Wellness Service with in-person and virtual service options designed for 2025. Its CEO, sports scientist Charles Morris, Ph.D., an industry leader in health data, human performance, and wellness, developed the programmes and services.

The Alumni Performance Lab will deliver the most advanced, state-of-the-art human performance and integrated medicine services available, enriching the Alumni members' lives and the surrounding community of each chapter. By Measuring, Monitoring, and Managing things like Stress, Brain Health, Injury Prevention, Nutrition, and Personal Development. If you played organised sports or the game of life, the Alumni Performance Lab is the MVP of Health and Wellness.

Brick and mortar "NFLA Performance Labs" is targeted to open across the country in close alignment with the NFLA chapters and NFL teams.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfl-alumni-performance-labs-forms-exclusive-partnership-with--to-deliver-best-in-class-predictive-vital-sign-analytics-301404438.html

SOURCE Nervotec

Recommended Stories

  • Atea Pharma Stock Crashes After Merck-Rivaling Covid Pill Lags In Midstage Test

    Atea Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday its Merck-rivaling antiviral Covid pill missed in a midstage test, leading AVIR stock to crash.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    The gene-editing virtuoso CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is one of the most-watched stocks in biotech, and it's no surprise why. CRISPR Therapeutics has a handful of different programs that could turn out to be low-risk cures for previously intractable hereditary diseases. Smart investors are likely to disregard the notion that the company's revenue is actually growing.

  • Gates Foundation allots $120 million for poor nations to get COVID-19 drug

    The money will support efforts to develop and make generic versions of what could become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease if it wins regulatory approval, the foundation said in a statement. "Today's commitment will ensure that more people in more countries get access to the promising drug molnupiravir, but it's not the end of the story - we need other donors, including foundations and governments, to act," Co-Chair Melinda French Gates said https://refini.tv/3DXWbD2. Merck is developing the antiviral pill along with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, to treat coronavirus infections that range from mild to moderate in severity and sought U.S. emergency use authorisation for the drug this month.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Imploding Today

    The company's oral COVID-19 treatment looks like a dud in the mild-to-moderate COVID-19 setting.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced additional results from the Phase 2 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 study of EB05 in COVID-19. Edesa reported that EB05 demonstrated mortality reductions in multiple patient groups beyond the initial findings. The company said it believes EB05 regulates the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. "

  • San Francisco's lone In-N-Out closed after refusing to follow city's vaccine requirement

    San Francisco's lone In-N-Out closed after refusing to follow city's vaccine requirement

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Pfizer CEO says he’s gotten a COVID vaccine booster shot and most of us will, too

    U.S. regulators 'will start moving [booster] recommendations to earlier ages,' predicts Albert Bourla.

  • Conservative radio host says he caught COVID on purpose: 'What I hoped for the entire time'

    Taking an ill-advised health risk in a pandemic that has killed more than 726,000 Americans, Dennis Prager said Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after months of actively trying to get infected.

  • What Colin Powell's COVID-19 Death Says About the Current State of the Pandemic

    Powell's death reminds us that COVID-19 is not just a pandemic of the unvaccinated, but of the elderly, too.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids

    Health regulators on Tuesday unveiled their proposal to allow Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription, a long-awaited move intended to make the devices more accessible to millions of people with hearing problems. The Food and Drug Administration said the proposed rule would cut red tape that currently requires hearing exams and a prescription for people with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. More than 37 million Americans, or 15% of adults, have trouble hearing, according to the FDA, but only about one-fifth of people who can benefit from a hearing aid use one.

  • Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

    While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing

  • New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out

    New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic Tuesday as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland's two-month lockdown. Health officials found 94 new local infections, eclipsing the 89 that were reported twice during the early days of the pandemic 18 months ago. Most of the new cases were in Auckland, but seven were found in the nearby Waikato district.

  • Chinese father uses online studies to develop a homemade treatment for his son’s rare genetic disease

    A Chinese father took it upon himself to develop a cure for a rare genetic disease that his son was diagnosed with. A father’s devotion: Xu Wei, a 30-year-old online entrepreneur with no prior college education, devoted his time to learning and developing medicine at home after his one-year-old son Haoyang was diagnosed with Menkes disease, reported South China Morning Post. The disorder, which affects the cellular transport of copper, is associated with seizures, stunted growth, failure to thrive, unstable body temperature and intellectual disability, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

  • Never Eat Microwaved Food Before Doing This, FDA Warns

    Microwaves are an undeniably convenient way to prepare food. In mere seconds, you can take a cold bowl of leftovers and turn it into a gourmet meal once again or turn ingredients from your fridge into something new and delicious. However, while nuking your food may save you time, making food in the microwave isn't a risk-free endeavor. Before you prepare your next meal, read on to discover the one crucial mistake experts from the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) say you should never make when

  • Ionis Stock Collapses On Another 'Misstep' As Biogen-Partnered ALS Drug Flops

    Biogen and Ionis' approach to Lou Gehrig's disease flopped over the weekend, leading IONS stock to collapse to a five-year low Monday.