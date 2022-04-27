U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,173.46
    -1.74 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,226.28
    -13.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,457.60
    -33.14 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,905.73
    +15.26 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.55
    -1.15 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.00
    -16.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0100 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7700
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9770
    +0.7670 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,707.70
    -1,070.86 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    899.49
    +6.57 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.12
    +37.93 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James Joins Upstream Securities & NFT Exchange as Athlete Brand Ambassador

·5 min read

Edgerrin James to advise athletes & public figures on generating revenue through digital collectible, fan-engagement NFTs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Upstream, the exchange for digital securities and NFTS powered by Horizon Fintex (Horizon) and MERJ Exchange Limited, announced today that Colts Hall of Famer Edgerrin James has joined as a strategic brand ambassador. James is to advise professional and college athletes on integrating NFTs into their personal brand building strategies using Upstream's app-based, carbon neutral NFT market.

Horizon Globex GmbH, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Press release picture
Horizon Globex GmbH, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Press release picture

As a strategic brand ambassador, Edgerrin James brings nationwide exposure to Upstream's revolutionary exchange and Horizon's sports division "Global Fan Exchange," which gives athletes the tools to generate new revenue streams and create brand longevity through digital collectible, fan engagement NFTs. As an NFL Hall of Famer, James brings with him an extensive network of NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL athletes and entertainers while offering invaluable firsthand experience to help drive Upstream's growth initiatives across the sports and entertainment industries.

Upstream doesn't require any prior blockchain knowledge. This makes it simple for athletes to create NFTs and simple for fans to claim and purchase NFTs all from a user-friendly app. After an NFT sale, athletes will be able to withdraw profits immediately and have the opportunity to receive royalty payments each time an NFT is traded.

Horizon Globex GmbH, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Press release picture
Horizon Globex GmbH, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Press release picture

"By the time I was 16 years old, I started to develop a mind for business and discipline," says Edgerrin James. "As I outlined in my book "From Gold Teeth to Gold Jacket: My Life in Football and Business," my focus is to use my platform to continue building up young and professional athletes financially. When I saw Upstream's vision and the care they took to integrate safeguards for athletes and their fans, I recognized they were going to be a major player in this space and that their mission aligned with mine. Especially now that NCAA NIL rules have changed, college athletes are looking for new revenue streams they can maintain control of."

"Both college and professional athletes can utilize Upstream to enter the billion-dollar NFT market while keeping their personal brand and fans protected," says Upstream Co-founder Mark Elenowitz. "Upstream uniquely doesn't charge users gas fees which enables creators to offer thousands or millions of free, low-cost, and premium NFTs to fans who can securely purchase on the app using PayPal, Credit, Debit, US dollars, or USDC stablecoin."

James joins an impressive team of partners and brand ambassadors which includes heavyweights across sports, music, and entertainment including Bron Studios, Pitbull, and Timberland's Beatclub platform. Interested athletes can learn more at https://upstream.exchange/ or reach the team at hello@upstream.exchange.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market, is a regulated global stock exchange for digital securities. The exchange is powered by a carbon-neutral Ethereum layer-2 blockchain for NFTs and securities issuance with an NFT auction and securities matching engine. Users can safely trade NFTs, digital securities, fractionalized securities, IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & Int'l. equities, and celebrity ventures: https://upstream.exchange. Interested NFT or securities issuers can reach us at hello@upstream.exchange.

About MERJ

MERJ Exchange (MERJ) operates Upstream as a fully regulated and licensed integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), recognized by HM Revenue and Customs UK, a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTC Markets in the US. MERJ is also a member of the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

About Global Fan Exchange

GFX is a fan engagement platform offering a curated portal for fans around the world to browse exclusive investment opportunities, NFTs, and content from our growing creator community of athletes, teams, and celebrities. Through GFX's affiliation with Upstream, NFTs and digital shares may trade amongst fans on the regulated stock exchange and trading app. Join the community at https://www.globalfanexchange.com/.

Press Contacts:
Upstream | Vanessa Malone
Vanessa@horizonfintex.com

Ikkin and Company | LaTrisha Winston
latrisha@ikkinandcompany.com

Disclaimers:

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not permitted. U.S. investors are not permitted to trade in upstream listed securities. U.S. and Canadian citizens will only be able to trade in a security they currently own that has listed on upstream for liquidation only.

Upstream is a MERJ Exchange market. MERJ Exchange is a licensed Securities Exchange, an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges and full member of ANNA. MERJ supports global issuers of traditional and digital securities through the entire asset life cycle from issuance to trading, clearing, settlement and registry. It operates a fair and transparent marketplace in line with international best practice and principles of operations of financial markets. Upstream does not endorse or recommend any public or private securities bought or sold on its app. Upstream does not offer investment advice or recommendations of any kind. All services offered by Upstream are intended for self-directed clients who make their own investment decisions without aid or assistance from Upstream. All customers are subject to the rules and regulations of their jurisdiction. By accessing the site or app, you agreed to be bound by its terms of use and privacy policy. Company and security listings on Upstream are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with speculative investments, often in early and development stage companies. There can be no assurance the valuation of any particular company's securities is accurate or in agreement with the market or industry comparative valuations. Investors must be able to afford market volatility and afford the loss of their investment. Companies listed on Upstream are subject to significant ongoing corporate obligations including, but not limited to disclosure, filings and notification.

SOURCE: Horizon Globex GmbH



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698994/NFL-Hall-of-Famer-Edgerrin-James-Joins-Upstream-Securities-NFT-Exchange-as-Athlete-Brand-Ambassador

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • 1 Big Move by Shopify Could Prove to Be an Amazing Investment

    It has been painful for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders recently with shares down almost 70% year to date. Investors have worried about high inflation on consumer staples weakening demand for nonessential goods like those sold by Shopify merchants. It is worth buying for many reasons, one being its continued efforts to innovate and create a better platform for its merchants.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock took investors on a wild ride after it went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. What does Palantir do? Palantir operates two main software platforms: Gotham, which serves government clients; and Foundry, which serves large enterprises and private organizations.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Boeing Is Still on a Glide Path to Lower Lows

    The Boeing Company reported its first-quarter results Wednesday morning, which missed both on earnings per share and revenue. In the daily bar chart of BA, below, we can see that the shares have made lower highs and lower lows the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from June and tells us that sellers of BA have been more aggressive than buyers for a prolonged period of time.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • Apple’s Huge Buyback Will Need to Come With Blowout Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA massive buyback may not be enough for Apple Inc. investors amid the worst month for big tech since the global financial crisis. The market’s reaction to Alphabet I

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy After Falling 40% From All-Time Highs?

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continue to get clobbered. Several worries are conspiring to bring down Nvidia, the semiconductor industry, and tech in general right now: The Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike posturing, calls for a slowdown in consumer spending, and a possible reduction in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) needed in cryptocurrency mining. Nvidia faced challenges like this just a few years ago.

  • Cenovus triples dividend as robust crude prices boost profit beat

    U.S-listed shares of the oil and gas producer, which have gained nearly 34% so far this year, were up as much as 5.65% in premarket trading. Brent crude, the global benchmark was trading at $105.25 a barrel on Wednesday. The company, which agreed to buy rival Husky Energy last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer, said upstream production rose to 798,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, from 769,254 boepd a year earlier.

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • The bond market has crashed. Why one strategist says embrace the pain and get back in.

    The bond market has seen its biggest drawdown since the 1980s -- and one strategist says now is the time to get back in.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • Boeing Reports Wider Loss, Surprise Revenue Decline Amid Ongoing Jet Delays

    Boeing reported a big loss and weak revenue, with jet delays continuing. Boeing stock fell, deep in a downtrend.

  • Boeing shares sink on fresh 777X setbacks, array of charges

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Wednesday it was halting 777X production through 2023 due to a fresh delay in its entry into service after certification problems and weak demand, with $1.5 billion in abnormal costs for the mini-jumbo program. Shares of the U.S. planemaker fell 4% to $160.39 in premarket trading after it posted a quarterly loss and disclosed more than $1.2 billion in charges due to supplier costs and technical problems on its Air Force One presidential plane, trainer jet, and the war in Ukraine. "Another dreadful set of results," Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said in a client note, adding that a "general sense of disarray continues" and flagging that net debt rose to a new peak of over $45 billion.

  • You May Regret Not Buying This Nasdaq Stock Right Now

    Semiconductor industry bellwether ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) released its first-quarter earnings results on April 20, and the company's numbers indicate that it is set to win big time from the booming demand for chips in the long run. Let's take a closer look at ASML's latest numbers and see why it is a top semiconductor stock to buy right now. ASML reported first-quarter revenue of 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), which beat the Wall Street estimate of 3.44 billion euros and was at the higher end of the company's guidance range of 3.4 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros.