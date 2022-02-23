U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,225.50
    -79.26 (-1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,131.76
    -464.85 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,037.49
    -344.03 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.91
    -35.26 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.25
    +0.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.60
    +0.29 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9820
    -0.0580 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,684.82
    -318.84 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.75
    -7.63 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

NFL LEGEND & HALL OF FAMER, JOE MONTANA, AND PARTNERS ANNOUNCE LIQUID 2 VENTURES OVERSUBSCRIBED FUND III

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid 2 Ventures LLC, today announces an $80MM raise of their third core fund, Liquid 2 Ventures Fund III, L.P. that closed in December 2021, exceeding their $75MM target. Liquid 2 Ventures is an early-stage venture firm founded by Joe Montana, Michael Ma, and Mike Miller in 2015. Their first two core funds, Liquid 2 Ventures, L.P. (vintage 2016, "Fund I") and Liquid 2 Ventures Fund II, L.P. (Vintage 2018, "Fund II") are both over 3x and include between them 25 companies valued at over $1B.

NFL LEGEND &amp; HALL OF FAMER, JOE MONTANA, AND PARTNERS ANNOUNCE LIQUID 2 VENTURES OVERSUBSCRIBED FUND III From left to right: Mike Miller, Joe Montana, Nate Montana, and Michael Ma.
NFL LEGEND & HALL OF FAMER, JOE MONTANA, AND PARTNERS ANNOUNCE LIQUID 2 VENTURES OVERSUBSCRIBED FUND III From left to right: Mike Miller, Joe Montana, Nate Montana, and Michael Ma.

Joe Montana, Founding & Managing Partner
Since Montana's retirement from the NFL in 1994, the HOF quarterback has been emersed in the venture capital industry. In 1998, he co-founded HRJ capital and helped to grow the fund of funds' AUM to over $900MM before his 2004 departure. From 2005 to 2010, Montana co-founded Modern Bank, a commercial bank based in NYC, for which he served as a board member. Shortly thereafter, he began angel investing under the guidance of his mentor Ron Conway and a thriving portfolio ensued. On the heels of several profitable, investments from this period including Pinterest, DropBox, Weave, CoreOS, ShipBob, OpenListings (acquired by OpenDoor), Caliva and House Spirits, Montana opened his own shop in 2015. Along with his core partners Michael Ma and Mike Miller, Liquid2 Ventures was founded. His son, Nate, joined shortly thereafter and is currently a general partner.

Michael Ma, Founding & General Partner
Shortly after completing Yale undergrad, Ma co-founded TalkBin, where he served as COO and successfully took the company through the YC Winter 2011 class. Ma stayed on as Project Manager at Google to ensure the continued success of TalkBin. In 2015 he graduated from Harvard Business School and that same year became a founding partner of Liquid 2 Ventures.

Mike Miller, Founding & General Partner
A trained particle physicist, Miller thrives at long term fundamental research and introducing innovative technologies to market. He was an early leader in the cloud computing, no-sql and big data markets, helping create, evangelize, and ultimately bringing these technologies to both hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 enterprises. Miller was co-founder and Chief Scientist at Cloudant (acquired by IBM) and a graduate of the YC Spring 08 class. As a founding partner at Liquid 2 Ventures, Miller's areas of expertise include machine learning/AI, cloud services, infrastructure, enterprise software, IoT, science, and space. He is also an author/co-author of over one hundred scientific publications.

Nate Montana, General Partner
Montana has over 9 years of experience in angel investing and is currently a General Partner at Liquid 2 Ventures. A graduate of the University of Montana, he took a role early-on at Niche, a start-up focused on connecting social media influencers with advertisers. Niche was acquired by Twitter, where Montana continued to work until 2016 when he joined Liquid 2 Ventures as an Associate. He was promoted to Principal in 2017 and made General Partner in 2021.

Liquid 2 Venture LLC
Liquid 2 Ventures is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a venture capital with a focus of early-stage investment funding for technology startups at the seed-stage. https://liquid2.vc

For interviews, photos, and more information, please contact:
Elizabeth Montana Luciano ~ elizabeth@liquid2.vc ~ (707) 312-0460

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfl-legend--hall-of-famer-joe-montana-and-partners-announce-liquid-2-ventures-oversubscribed-fund-iii-301488987.html

SOURCE Liquid 2 Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • The Midlands is getting a new Taco Bell. Check out where it will be

    The restaurant got a key governmental approval for a new location on Tuesday night.

  • N. America's old pipelines seek new life moving carbon in climate push

    North American oil and gas pipeline companies are gearing up to compete for a budding market moving greenhouse gases to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects - by building new pipelines to transport carbon dioxide or giving new life to old, under-used ones. Utilities, chemical makers and oil refiners are counting on CCS to allow them to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions by burying them underground, to help them meet climate change goals. Few existing pipelines move carbon dioxide, and those that do mostly ship the gas to oilfields where it flushes out crude oil.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • Why Monday.com Tanked 23% Today

    Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) were down 23% today as of 11:45 a.m. ET. The high-flying software stock has been unwinding in recent months, but this latest drop sends it below where it made its debut in public trading following the IPO in June 2021. The big single-day drop can be chalked up to the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report.

  • Why Lemonade, Fastly, and Block Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Block (NYSE: SQ) are falling again today in sympathy with the broader market as investors continue to process the news about the potential for conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Additionally, some Block investors may be selling shares because an analyst lowered his price target for the stock. Lemonade was down by 1.5%, Fastly had slid 3.2%, and Block was down by 1.8% as of 12:11 p.m. ET.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Time to Consider Selling Your Paysafe (PSFE) Position?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Asana Shares Tumble Despite Stock Buying Spree by CEO

    Shares in the workflow software management company had rallied after CEO Dustin Moskovitz bought stock but they are falling again today.

  • Why TAL Education Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Shares of Chinese for-profit education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped in Wednesday trading -- an apparent delayed reaction to yesterday's fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings news, that now has the stock up 14.9% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. TAL reported its earnings Tuesday morning -- but the news got drowned out by headlines about Russia's deployment of troops into Ukraine. As a result, TAL stock didn't move much yesterday, gaining only a single penny in share price.

  • Is it Worth it to Invest in ROKU?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Mid Cap Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -0.72% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTMX, -0.68% by its Advisor Class: APDMX, and -0.66% by its Institutional Class: APHMX, in the fourth […]