NFL, NBA and WNBA Athletes Unite for Charity

·4 min read

Five all-star athletes team together at Detroit area event presented by Senior Planning Advisors to create change for generations to come

DEARBORN, Mich., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five current and former NFL, NBA and WNBA athletes will join together in an evening of philanthropy on Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. The lineup of all-star athletes includes Michael Vick, Diamond Deshields, Charlie Batch, Wendell Carter Jr., and J.R. Redmond. Funds raised will go to their various charities that provide educational programming to underprivileged children, community and leadership programming, environmental and animal rights initiatives, and more.

Senior Planning Advisors
Senior Planning Advisors

The event will include a special VIP meet and greet and live panel discussion, and it is open to registered clients of Senior Planning Advisors.

The president of Senior Planning Advisors, Kirk Cassidy, said that giving back has always been extremely important to him and his wife, Jessica. Together they have built many national-level charities and raised millions of dollars over the course of their careers—and this is one way to help their clients give back to an area in need.

"While many may rely on the government to help individuals in impoverished areas, it's really up to the people of the community to help and provide support," Cassidy said. "Giving back to these organizations will directly impact these poverty-stricken and sometimes overlooked areas of our country. I encourage my clients and others to use their DAF or QCD accounts for efforts like this, and I am happy to provide guidance on the best way to do that."

The five athletes will raise money for their specific organizations, including:

  • Michael Vick: Vick Family Dream Fund—providing preventative community programming to underserved youth and formerly incarcerated citizens

  • Diamond Deshields: 3-D Foundation—providing financial support for eye care to youth in need

  • Charlie Batch: Best of the Batch—providing choices, motivation, and education in communities

  • Wendell Carter Jr.: A Platform2 Foundation—provides youth and families with educational programs, resources, and tools that impact and elevate their quality of life

  • J.R. Redman: Silverback Foundation—building support for individuals who struggle with mental health issues through educational guidance and identifying attainable solutions

In addition to the athletic panel and meet and greet, guests will also be treated to cocktails, dinner and dessert, making sure the evening is one for the record books.

"We value our relationships with our clients above everything else, and they are some of the most giving individuals I've ever met," Cassidy said. "We are honored to make a difference in their financial lives and excited to provide this opportunity to give back!"

While the event is not open to the public, anyone can donate to any of the five organizations to help Senior Planning Advisors reach their goal of raising $250,000 by visiting seniorplanningadvisorsevent.com/rsvp.

About the Senior Planning Advisors

Senior Planning Advisors is an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom suit their needs and objectives. For more than 20 years, Senior Planning Advisors has helped pre-retirees and retirees meet their financial goals. With the firm belief that knowledge is power, they've dedicated time to teaching classes in conjunction with the Retirement Education Foundation at the University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University, Michigan State University, and Oakland University. These classes are related to all aspects of retirement, including financial concerns, investment strategies, income planning, health care planning, and estate planning.

The Retirement Education Foundation is a non-profit charitable program, with a mission to promote advanced financial literacy within the community. With the primary focus on helping educate those near or in retirement on the essential and advanced planning aspects of retirement. We provide the knowledge and the tools to help those within 10 years of retirement or in retirement understand the importance of a comprehensive retirement plan.

Retirement Education Foundation is a Fiscally Sponsored Program of United Charitable and a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds from the course are donated to numerous important causes.

For more information, visit seniorplanningadvisors.com or retirementplanningedu.org.

Strategic Investment Advisors, LLC is a Securities and Exchange Commission Registered Investment Advisor. Commission registration does not imply a certain level of skill, nor does it imply an endorsement by the Commission. All investment advisory services are provided by Strategic Investment Advisors, LLC and pursuant to written agreements between Strategic Investment Advisors, LLC and its clients.

Media Contact: Tiffany Wong
(866) 211-1904
twong@seniorplanningadvisors.com

Retirement Education Foundation
Retirement Education Foundation
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfl-nba-and-wnba-athletes-unite-for-charity-301596283.html

SOURCE Senior Planning Advisors

