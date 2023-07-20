NFL slaps Daniel Snyder with $60 million fine for ‘inappropriate’ conduct, revenue-share dodging as owners approve Commanders sale

Dan Snyder is out, and he is disgraced.

The NFL fined the outgoing Washington Commanders owner $60 million on Thursday due to “inappropriate” conduct and organizational revenue-share dodging discovered in an investigation led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White, which was released publicly.

The league’s owners simultaneously and unanimously approved Snyder’s $6.05 billion sale of the Maryland-based franchise to a group led by billionaire Josh Harris at a special league meeting in Minneapolis. The sale price is a new record for a North American sports franchise.

“The conduct substantiated in Ms. White’s findings has no place in the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement of Snyder. “We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional.”

White’s 23-page investigation summary verified the accusations of former Commanders cheerleader and marketing employee Tiffani Johnston that Snyder once had 1) put his hand on her thigh under a restaurant table at a work-related dinner and 2) pushed her towards the back seat of his car in an effort to have her join him after that dinner.

The investigation also sustained Johnston’s allegation that a former senior executive of the club had improperly taken and viewed an unedited calendar photograph of Johnston, although evidence was “insufficient” to show that Snyder was involved in this incident.

“What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL’s values,” said Goodell, who is finally holding Snyder partially accountable after burying the findings of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s 2021 report about the Washington franchise’s toxic work environment that allegedly enabled sexual harassment.

White’s investigation, released on Thursday, also verified allegations made by former Washington employee Jason Friedman that the organization had “intentionally shielded and withheld an amount of shareable NFL revenues in violation of NFL policies.”

The investigation identified approximately $11 million that was specifically shielded from revenue sharing. And White also noted additional ticket, parking, license, and other revenues that were transferred from an account that held shareable football-related revenues into non-shareable accounts — an additional $44.49 million for the 2009-2015 seasons.

While White found that “Mr. Snyder … was aware of and supportive of the Club’s efforts to minimize its revenue sharing obligations,” she claimed it was “inconclusive as to his personal participation in the Club’s improper shielding of VTS revenues.”

The report noted this was because Snyder and the team “failed to cooperate,” which extended the investigation and contributed to “an inability to determine the total amount of improperly shielded NFL revenues” and the extent of Snyder’s knowledge and participation in the team’s improper revenue shielding practices.

ESPN had reported on Thursday, while the owners were meeting to ratify Harris’ purchase of the team, that Snyder’s attorney was trying to gum up the proceedings due to “unresolved issues” surrounding what would be made public in White’s summary report.

But Goodell got the process over the finish line.

Owners held the league accountable to press for Snyder’s removal especially in the last year.

Colts owner Jim Irsay went rogue last fall and said “I believe that there’s merit to remove” Snyder as the team’s owner. And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vehemently insisted this spring that the White report had to be released to the public “because I know everything in the report.”

“Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners,” Goodell said in a statement. “Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.”

Harris, a Maryland native, already was owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and a minority owner of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is now principal owner of the Commanders leading a group that includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

“To our team and the incredible fan base in Washington, a new era of Washington football is here. It’s time to get to work,” Harris said at the podium in Minneapolis.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months,” Goodell added. “I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

Back in March, Giants co-owner John Mara was asked if a Washington sale would be good for the NFC East.

“I’m not gonna comment on that,” Mara said, before cracking: “The NFC East doesn’t need any help. The NFC East is strong enough.”

It will certainly be a new day, in division, in Maryland, in Washington.

“I’m going to be remembered for what I do in Washington,” Harris told reporters at Thursday’s press conference. “That’s not lost on me. I’m all-in.”