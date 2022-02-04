U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

NFM Lending Announces Partnership with Landsea Homes Corporation

NFM Lending
·2 min read

NFM Lending Announces Nationwide Partnership with Landsea Homes

Linthicum Height, Maryland, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending, a Top 25 national mortgage lender, announced today a partnership with Landsea Homes Corporation to serve in the capacity of “Preferred Lending Partner.” NFM and Landsea signed the agreement on November 1, 2021.

In eight years, Landsea Homes has grown into one of the premier national public homebuilders with a strong and successful presence in each of their key markets: Arizona, Northern and Southern California, Texas, and Florida. Landsea is strategically well-positioned to continue growing year over year.

NFM has realized a similar trajectory in the mortgage space, having catapulted to a top 25 national mortgage lender during that same timeframe, doing business in 47 states nationwide plus the District of Columbia. NFM has been in business since 1998 and is regularly recognized among its peers for exemplary service and a great customer experience.

NFM’s COO/CAO, Bob Tyson, and Western Division President Ryan Sandell helped form the partnership. “We are very excited about the opportunity to work closer with the team at Landsea Homes. We’ve enjoyed building a great relationship with them and look forward to growing with them in the future,” said Tyson. Sandell added, “NFM and Landsea Homes have an incredible working relationship throughout the country. This partnership is an ideal pairing of two companies who are both focused on delivering top-notch service for our customers.”

“We are always striving to provide our homebuyers with the premier new home purchase experience,” said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Landsea Homes. “This partnership with NFM will allow our homebuyers to enjoy a streamlined loan process and superior customer service. We believe they will find this is a game changer in the homebuying process.”

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is an award-winning, multi-state residential mortgage lender currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. NFM Lending focuses on assisting consumers in obtaining a residential loan that meets their needs while ensuring that they are receiving exemplary service throughout the process. NFM Lending is dedicated to streamlining the loan process to shorten the time from loan application to closing without sacrificing service, quality, or compliance. The company operates on a platform of high standards, while always putting honesty, integrity, and ethics at the highest level of importance. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.


