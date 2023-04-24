NFM Lending Announces Promotion of Bryan Harrison to Influencer Division President

I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish so far and am even more excited about what the future holds as we continue to make homeownership a reality for the next generation of home buyers.

LINTHUCIM, MD, April 21, 2023— NFM Lending is proud to announce Bryan Harrison’s promotion to Influencer Division President. Harrison has been with NFM since 2009, serving as a Branch Manager at one of their Maryland locations. In 2021, he began managing the industry’s first-ever Influencer Division.

“There has been a lot of hard work put in by many talented people over the past two years in getting the Influencer Division up and running,” said Harrison. “NFM has been unwavering in its support along the way, and I appreciate their confidence in me leading this talented team moving forward. I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish so far and am even more excited about what the future holds as we continue to make homeownership a reality for the next generation of home buyers.”

“From the very beginning in late 2021, when the concept of an ‘Influencer Division’ was without a single influencer or employee, Bryan shared my vision and took a major risk focusing most of his attention on the unchartered road ahead,” said Managing Director and Influencer Division Co-Creator, Greg Sher. “He has since had an instrumental hand transforming that vision into production, having eclipsed 600 mortgage originations in a challenging 2022 market. Bryan helps to oversee 12 mortgage influencers and four branches that help to support the production produced by the influencer team. I commend him on his well-earned role and am confident the best is yet to come.”

The groundbreaking Influencer Division was co-founded by Sher and leading mortgage influencer and Division Vice President Scott Betley in 2022. Through partnerships with mortgage and real estate content creators, the Division leverages the power of social media and short form video to share entertaining and engaging content about mortgages and real estate. Its loan originator influencers have not only generated strong leads from their numerous followers, but also valuable discussion about various homebuying topics among the public.

NFM congratulates Harrison on his promotion and wishes him continued success.

For more information on the division, contact influencerdiv@nfmlending.com.

