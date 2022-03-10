U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.00
    +0.98 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.70
    +2.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    -0.0077 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0091 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1590
    +0.3000 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,474.86
    -2,449.46 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.06
    +3.54 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

NFM Lending named among the 2022 “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For”

NFM Lending
·2 min read

Employees at all levels are committed to making this the best mortgage company to work for and a top workplace of any industry.

NFM Lending

We&#39;re proud to announce that National Mortgage News has named NFM Lending one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For in 2022!
We're proud to announce that National Mortgage News has named NFM Lending one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For in 2022!

Linthicum, MD, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce that National Mortgage News has named it among the 2022 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For. NFM Lending has received this honor for the second straight year.

Each year since 2019, National Mortgage News has distributed an extensive survey to employees of mortgage companies. The survey analyzes the benefits and policies of the company, covering eight topics: Leadership and Planning; Corporate Culture and Communications; Role Satisfaction; Work Environment; Relationship with Supervisor; Training, Development and Resources; Pay and Benefits; and Overall Engagement.

“NFM Lending is proud to be recognized as one of the best mortgage companies in the country by National Mortgage News,” said Vice President of Communications Gene DiPaula. “The fantastic culture is something that we experience every day, and we don’t take it for granted. And it doesn’t just come from the top. Employees at all levels are committed to making this the best mortgage company to work for and a top workplace of any industry.”

NFM Lending prides itself on its exceptional culture. The company fills the employees’ work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards commitment and performance. Employees are also encouraged to voice their questions and concerns directly to management. Leadership takes all feedback in earnest and responds promptly. In addition, managers often surprise staff members for their birthdays. Finally, the company holds contests, holiday celebrations, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employee appreciation.

NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its company culture. These awards include ’50 Best Companies to Work For’ by Mortgage Executive Magazine; ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Work Place’ by both the Washington Post and the Baltimore Sun; and a winner of the “Best Places to Work” by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and its team’s work to make it a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending,

visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact KISS PR - Az@kisspr.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Amazon stock jumps on 20-for-1 share split, buyback announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Amazon doing its first stock split in over 20 years, causing shares to jump.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) investors had a rough month in February, as their shares fell 16% in response to a disappointing earnings report and fears of tightened regulation of tech companies in China. Things are getting even worse for Alibaba today, with shares of the tech giant down another 8.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET -- more than half the losses suffered in the entire month of February, in a single day in March. Today's losses just pushed Alibaba stock down to a new 52-week low.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Estate and Gift Taxes 2021-2022: What’s New This Year and What You Need to Know

    The federal estate- and gift-tax exemption applies to the total of an individual’s taxable gifts made during life and assets left at death. In 2017, Congress doubled the exemption starting in 2018, and the amount will continue to rise with inflation through 2025. For 2021, the lifetime exemption for both gift and estate taxes was $11.7 million per individual, or $23.4 million per married couple.

  • Why NetEase, Bilibili, and iQiyi Plunged on Thursday

    U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell across the board as the Securities and Exchange Commission released its first list of Chinese companies that failed to adhere to the newly passed Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Oracle stock rebounds following outlook, report of TikTok deal

    Oracle Corp. shares recovered from a drop in the extended session Thursday after Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter fell within the forecast range provided by the database-software company, and following a report that the company was near a deal with video-sharing app TikTok to hide U.S. user data.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.