U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.12
    +4.48 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,700.52
    -37.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.70
    +102.55 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.56
    +6.41 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.10
    +1.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.10
    +24.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.44 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0170
    +0.0620 (+3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6030
    +0.1930 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,581.32
    +281.65 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.45
    +17.24 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

NFM Lending Named a Top Workplace USA 2022

NFM Lending
·2 min read

Company culture is something we work hard at every day, so it’s nice to receive this type of feedback from the employee survey that our efforts are being noticed and felt by our incredible staff.

Top Workplaces USA 2022

Company culture is something we work hard at every day, so it&#x002019;s nice to receive this type of feedback from the employee survey that our efforts are being noticed and felt by our incredible staff.
Company culture is something we work hard at every day, so it’s nice to receive this type of feedback from the employee survey that our efforts are being noticed and felt by our incredible staff.

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce that Energage has recognized it in their Top Workplaces USA for 2022. NFM Lending has received this national honor for the second consecutive year.

Two years ago, Energage added Top Workplaces USA as a national program to complement existing regional recognitions. For a combined 16 years, NFM Lending has won the Top Workplace title regionally in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas by The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post, respectively.

Energage’s Top Workplaces program distributes a survey to the employees of each nominated company, asking them to evaluate their workplaces. The survey asks participants to rank their companies on the quality of leadership, work-life balance, pay and benefits, and more.

“We are once again honored to find that Top Workplaces USA has recognized the NFM Family of Lenders as an outstanding place to work,” said NFM President Jan Ozga. “Company culture is something we work hard at every day, so it’s nice to receive this type of feedback from the employee survey that our efforts are being noticed and felt by our incredible staff.”

Founded in 1998, NFM Lending has grown from a small mortgage brokerage in Baltimore to a lender with branches throughout the United States.

In addition to this award, NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. Other awards include: ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Work Place’ by The Baltimore Sun; ’50 Best Places to Work For’ by Mortgage Professional Magazine; and finalist in the “Best Places to Work” by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and of each team member for their work to make NFM a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact - 1888233009


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • I’m in the clergy and have made student loan payments ‘automatically, without fail’ for 15 years — yet I somehow still owe money. Now I want to retire. What should I do?

    Question: I am in the clergy, which is supposed to be a qualifying position for student loan forgiveness. This is despite having made payments automatically without fail for over 15 years. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt?

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge After a Steady 3-Weeks

    Following a sharp rise in U.S mortgage rates last week, January inflation figures will likely push 30-year fixed rates close to the 4% level.

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.

  • Some HELOC rates hit their lowest levels of the year. What to know before you take out a HELOC

    This is leading some homeowners to wonder whether they should take out a home equity line of credit. What are the latest HELOC rates? Indeed, for loans with a 10-year repayment period, the rate fell to 3.99% (its lowest level since December), according to the latest HELOC rate data from Bankrate.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Coal Is Still Raising Trillions of Dollars Despite Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextNasdaq 100 Climbs 1%, Leading Rebound in Stocks: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC in Its PlaceCommercial b

  • $100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Opioid maker Collegium buys N.C. competitor for $604M

    The Stoughton drug company is shelling out $604 million to buy a Raleigh, N.C.-based competitor called BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

  • Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • SEC v Ripple News Delivers an XRP Weekend Breakout

    Ripple’s XRP ended a 3-day losing streak on Saturday, with news of new Ripple motions against the SEC driving XRP support.