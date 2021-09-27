U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

NFM Lending Names Heidi Gage Renovation Manager

NFM Lending
·2 min read

I'm so excited to join the NFM family and look forward to continuing to provide top-notch service to my clients and realtors while growing the Renovation Loan program at NFM and across our divisions.

Heidi Gage

I'm so excited to join the NFM family and look forward to continuing to provide top-notch service to my clients and realtors while growing the Renovation Loan program at NFM and across our divisions.
I'm so excited to join the NFM family and look forward to continuing to provide top-notch service to my clients and realtors while growing the Renovation Loan program at NFM and across our divisions.
I'm so excited to join the NFM family and look forward to continuing to provide top-notch service to my clients and realtors while growing the Renovation Loan program at NFM and across our divisions.

Linthicum Heights, MD, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending today introduced Heidi Gage as its Renovation Manager. Gage has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, where she has worked as a processor, post-closer, and loan originator. Most recently she served as regional Renovation Manager and Branch Manager for another mortgage company. She specializes in renovation loans backed by Fannie Mae, FHA, and VA. She looks forward to developing an innovative Renovation Loan program for NFM.

"As a top producing loan originator, I believe in aligning myself with a company that offers my clients and referral partners the best mortgage experience in the market so that everyone has a smooth loan experience," said Gage. "Not only does NFM have a wide range of loan products and competitive pricing, but the company is also cutting edge with their technology. We're preparing to relaunch the Renovation Loan Department with a full array of financing options that will be available to the entire NFM Family of Lenders. Our product offerings will include Conventional Homestyle, FHA 203(k), and VA Renovation. Renovation loans allow borrowers to finance the purchase or refinance loan amount plus funds for rehabbing the home. I'm so excited to join the NFM family and look forward to continuing to provide top-notch service to my clients and realtors while growing the Renovation Loan program at NFM and across all our division!"

"We are unbelievably blessed to have Heidi join our team," said NFM's COO/CAO Bob Tyson. "Her deep knowledge and experience in full-service Renovation Loans will help make NFM a leader in this market!"

Gage earned her BS in business management from Auburn University. She is an active member of the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors, Women's Council of Realtors, and The Real Estate Million Dollar Association (REMDA). She volunteers with the Church of the Nativity and the Weinberg Housing and Resource Center in her spare time.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact:

1888233009

Attachment


