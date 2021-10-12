U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

NFM Lending Sponsors Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital Storybook Gala

NFM Lending
·2 min read

MWPH is leader in pediatric care with a mission of improving the health and wellbeing of all children who are ill, injured or in need of help.

Linthicum. MD, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending will sponsor Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital's 8th annual Storybook Gala and silent auction. The silent auction will be held virtually October 15th-16th, 2021. It will benefit the many children who are receiving life-saving care at the hospital. This is NFM's first year sponsoring this event.

This year's theme, Mary Poppins, symbolizes the idea that "anything is possible, even the impossible." The dedicated staff and specialized, family-focused treatments at Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital (MWPH) have helped give hope to thousands of young patients and their families over the years.

"NFM Lending is honored to be partnered with the Mt. Washington Pediatrics Hospital as a sponsor of the 2021 MWPH Storybook Gala," said David Silverman, CEO of NFM Lending. "MWPH is leader in pediatric care with a mission of improving the health and wellbeing of all children who are ill, injured or in need of help. I personally share their mission in supporting an amazing cause that has the greatest impact on improving children's lives."

Since 1922, MWPH has made it its mission to focus on treating infants, children, and adolescents with critical medical needs. Nearly 9,000 children each year receive vital treatment at MWPH. NFM Lending is proud to support MWPH and looks forward to working with such an incredible organization.

NFM Lending is proud to support many charities, and non-profits focused on the wellbeing of children and improving their lives. NFM has also been involved in charitable efforts with The Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, and JAFCO, to name a few.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media: 1888233009


