NFP Acquires ReSure, Continues to grow Business in Ireland

·4 min read

Specialty broker expands NFP capabilities and expertise

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced it has acquired Irish-owned ReSure Corporate Brokers, a specialist commercial insurance broker. This latest announcement marks NFP's third acquisition in Ireland within the past two years, having acquired local brokers HMP Insurance and Pension Advisors and Aiken Insurance Limited.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP)
(PRNewsfoto/NFP)

Established just over two years ago, Dublin-based ReSure currently employs 14 people and is among the fastest growing corporate insurance brokers in the Irish market, generating gross written premiums valued at more than €24m/$26.2m USD in 2021. To date, the business has focused on building and enhancing its specialist capabilities by supporting complex risk placements of restructuring, recycling, real estate, construction, domiciliary homecare and financial lines among others.

John Paul Allcock, UK and Ireland managing director at NFP, commented: "NFP always looks for quality over quantity and the market feedback about ReSure's business, culture and management team was exemplary. We have acquired a great business with great clients, and a group of extremely talented brokers and client managers. Most importantly, we are confident they will fit into the culture of NFP, which encourages independence, entrepreneurial spirit, ethics and a focus on doing the right thing for employees and clients."

ReSure's directors, Aidan Brady, Ross Barron and Garry Fitzroy, have built on their deep experience over two decades working in the global and local insurance broking environment. The Directors and full team at ReSure will continue in their roles and remain fully engaged in the growth of the business, working with NFP to bring added value to new and existing clients.

"Our ambition at ReSure is to continue our incredible growth journey to scale the business and support our clients as they expand into new markets and sectors. In joining the NFP family, we also see great value in integrating our insurance solutions and services with NFP's corporate benefits and wealth management clients.

I cannot let this moment pass without acknowledging the overwhelming support we have enjoyed from our loyal clients and our excitement in continuing our strong partnership for years to come," said Aidan Brady, managing director at ReSure.

He added: "In NFP, we have found a likeminded partner with shared values that will help us accelerate and achieve this plan and help to create further opportunities for our talented team to continue to thrive and prosper."

Commenting on what this latest acquisition means for NFP, Matt Pawley, NFP's managing director in Europe said: "We are delighted to welcome the ReSure team to the NFP family. They are a great fit in terms of people, expertise and attention to customer service and relationships. We are very confident they will make significant contributions that elevate our business further in Ireland and across Europe as we continue to expand and seek new opportunities for growth, both organically and through further additional acquisitions."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,600 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

About ReSure

ReSure Corporate Brokers are proud to be among the fastest growing Commercial Insurance brokers operating in the Irish & UK market. Our goal is to forge partnerships with our clients and build a relationship where trust is at the core, whilst providing the necessary peace of mind through access to reliable insurance markets. We pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service and professional approach; and we believe strongly that with the experience our team has acquired in the global insurance broking environment, combined with our local business knowledge, we have a unique blend of qualities to offer clients.

ReSure placed over €24m Gross Written Premium (GWP) into the Irish and UK markets in 2021. We are projecting €30m GWP in 2022, and our success has been achieved to date by working hand in hand with our clients to attain the best possible results in the insurance market.

We are a growth-orientated business and have exceeded targets to date by focusing on particular niches in Restructuring, Recycling, Real Estate, Construction, Domiciliary Homecare and Financial Lines among others. We specifically target markets where we can add value and make a real difference to our loyal clients, forming an integral partnership with their business.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfp-acquires-resure-continues-to-grow-business-in-ireland-301520935.html

SOURCE NFP Corp.

